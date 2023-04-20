Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about Washington’s plans for the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, MO is a week away, and we’re getting a preview of what the Washington Commanders might do next weekend. Head Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager Martin Mayhew are speaking to the media today, and there is plenty to talk about leading up to what could be their last draft with the team. The Commanders currently hold the 16th overall pick in the draft, and they have another seven picks over the next six rounds. Washington has been projected to take a cornerback or an offensive lineman in the first round, but will also likely be looking to trade down.

Live: HC Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew meet with the media ahead of the #NFLDraft https://t.co/sPImwzUYtF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 20, 2023

Rivera: "We feel very comfortable going into this draft." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) April 20, 2023

Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew are addressing the media now. Thanks in part to the moves the Commanders made in free agency, they feel they have the flexibility to do anything in the draft — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 20, 2023

Mayhew: "We have the flexibility to go anywhere in the draft."



New IOL Nick Gates factors into that position flex. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 20, 2023

Martin Mayhew, WAS GM, "important to address position needs and have key players at spots that are value spots but also have to have a balanced team and that is what our focus is. In free agency added starters from other teams. " #Commanders — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) April 20, 2023

Asked if the team has a decision on Chase Young’s 5th year option Ron Rivera says “we will wait until May 2nd.” pic.twitter.com/7Is7IuMDZX — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 20, 2023

QB we feel comfortable with the guys we have. Young guy in Sam Howell, who was rated very high. Jacoby Brissett coming off one of his better years. Feel good about what we did there and we'll see what happens. #Commanders — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) April 20, 2023

Ron Rivera on the potential sale of the Commanders



"that is not a question for us. Until it's done, there is not much to say. We are going to stick to the plan that we talked about in February." — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 20, 2023

Rivera said he has not talked to the Josh Harris group... — John Keim (@john_keim) April 20, 2023

Right now, the Snyder family still owns the Washington @Commanders.



I asked @RiverboatRonHC if he has talked to Dan or Tanya leading up to this year's NFL Draft, which has been customary.



Rivera's response pic.twitter.com/nGl6h8yIui — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 20, 2023

Ron Rivera says "were leaving that for the experts" when asked if he's talking with the Snyders before the draft — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 20, 2023

Rivera: "we've always had full autonomy" and that will continue with draft decisions. Mayhew: "It's business as usual" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 20, 2023

Rivera and Mayhew explain the process for creating the Commanders’ draft board pic.twitter.com/aao1xheijs — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 20, 2023

Set draft board won't be set until Thursday morning. WAS scouts came in last week and helped stack the board. Martin and crew will restack board and then come in with coordinators and go through it with them and move pieces around and see where guys will fit. #Commanders — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) April 20, 2023

Asked about RB at 16 - Martin Mayhew says "you got to keep options open." Mayhew says of positional value that isnt the drive, "what's his value to you?" Mayhew remains elite at speaking and saying nothing — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 20, 2023

Martin Mayhew: "I think you want to keep your options open. We evaluate everybody. Every position is important."



On top 30 visits - want to get guys in front of coaches, talk football. That's a reason to bring guys out or if there is any kind of concern to talk it through, or you didn't get good exposure to one player. Brought guys in all these categories per Mayhew. #Commanders — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) April 20, 2023

Trade up or Trade back?



Washington GM Martin Mayhew on his philosophy of the trade process during the NFL Draft.



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/4ZIqpPLcJa — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 20, 2023

Martin Mayhew talked about draft day trades, saying you have to have strong conviction to trade up or you can add a ton of value trading back. Rivera: "we created a better opportunity for us going backwards" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 20, 2023

Trade ups are situations where you see a player who should've been gone and you try to get that player. its aggressive, giving up other opportunities. Have to have a strong opinion to jump up for a guy. Trading back worked well for Mayhew in his experience. #Commanders — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) April 20, 2023

Rivera says he starts getting stressed once the 11th pick rolls around, watch & wait, hopefully the guy they want is still on the board.

Mayhew says its not stressful but it's long. All the prep, adding quality players, but 8pm start makes it a long day. He's an early riser. — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) April 20, 2023

Eric Bieniemy is interesting and energetic. He's constantly on the go, love his comments and insight, it's very good. Learned very quickly what he's looking for offensively and see how players are fitting, especially the players already in house. #Commanders — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) April 20, 2023

Ron Rivera, when asked about Jalen Hurts's deal: "A lot of money (nods)." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 20, 2023

