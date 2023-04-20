All aTwitter: 20 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
"This organization is going to get everything I've got"— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 19, 2023
New episode ⤵️
It's that time again friends. Who are the four @Commanders players that you think are untouchable in any trade talks? In other words, you wouldn’t entertain them being traded....period. My four are McLaurin, Allen, Payne, and Dotson. #httc #NFL pic.twitter.com/6hDNI8Mvjw— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) April 19, 2023
So much disrespect being thrown Brian Robinson’s way at the expense of another Robinson.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) April 19, 2023
“Brian is not dynamic. Brian can’t break the big run. Brian is not a great receiver out of the backfield”!
The young man came back from being SHOT and produced at a high level as a rookie! pic.twitter.com/4J1k7tUpbJ
Rick Snider’s Washington says bouncing stands are a must for the Washington Commanders next stadium. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/5NBUfoERRM— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 19, 2023
"A source familiar with the stadium talks said people who represent Harris' group have reached out to local [DC] politicians to assess the situation."— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) April 17, 2023
-@john_keim (Tier 1 )#HTTC | #Commanders pic.twitter.com/eXfpqFPZNX
I asked @MikeOzanian if Commanders fans should be concerned the Harris group has 17 partners: "Should it be a concern? I would say not... [The NFL] is not going to let a deal go through unless theyre sure that the capitalization of this purchase is good."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 19, 2023
Gibbs not an investor but close to Harris per Keim https://t.co/bKJCHQbbCX— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 19, 2023
An article from 2015 was a Q&A with Josh Harris and Mark Ein. There are some insightful answers on interacting with fans and Harris’ beliefs on building a team from the ground up.— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) April 18, 2023
Side note that I didn’t know, Ein and Harris are childhood friends pic.twitter.com/0gMZEuyWBq
Brian Davis is such a joke. He says the $50B valuation on his company comes from some math that involves him owning the team.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) April 19, 2023
He also says he has $20B in his holding company, and $10.5B in his account.
Davis: “My money came from white people. It came from Jewish people. Italian people. Sicilian people. White people.”— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) April 19, 2023
No shot— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) April 19, 2023
The person you have to convince a bid is legit is Dan Snyder not the media. Also as @byajperez said: a real bidder is bound by an NDA. They’re not doing media.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 19, 2023
This has been a maddening exercise and a sideshow to reality.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 19, 2023
Harris having a team of investors to take on a $6B asset that probably needs an additional $5B in infrastructure upgrades should not shock anyone. Walmart group had 10 investors for a cheaper organization, and they’re worth $50B. https://t.co/Tg6ZWTExi3— Marshall (@EstCommand) April 19, 2023
Do you agree with @cfrelund's fits for the top CBs? pic.twitter.com/bI9PqyTwG9— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 19, 2023
Over the last four classes here are the leaders in explosive runs/attempt (10+ yards):— Jeremy (@PopesFFH) April 19, 2023
Antonio Gibson-.33
Lynn Bowden-.23
Javonte Williams-.23
Rhamondre Stevenson-.23
Anthony McFarland-.21
Zach Evans-.21
Najee Harris-.21
Kennedy Brooks-.21
Keaton Mitchell-.21
Pierre Strong-.20… pic.twitter.com/K2Dtt8SgKp
NFC East matters:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2023
Commanders’ President @whoisjwright on running a franchise that is being sold.
Cowboys’ QB @dak on his off-season, Brandin Cooks, Ezekiel Elliott, Jalen Hurts’ new contract and playing in Washington.
https://t.co/2VcPPpzcEG pic.twitter.com/XskUDEa5f3
I really want to like Jason Wright. I really do. But it’s embarrassing for the VP of business to 1) go on a national podcast and name drop/sneak diss a random team and 2) be both loud and wrong ♂️ ♂️ ♂️ pic.twitter.com/WYbWQYMxDi— black wilshere (@cole_shutup) April 19, 2023
Here's one that I talked w/friends just now that I thought would be good to visualize:— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 19, 2023
Growth In Top QB APY vs Growth In Salary Cap.
The covid true-up caused the breakthrough to look larger than it likely would have been, will be curious to see if the new TV deals catch up. pic.twitter.com/sSpApGa47o
Former Seattle Seahawks Scout, Bucky Brooks, suggests that the "RB position is dispensible" and that the NFL is shifting to role-specific assignments at RB.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 19, 2023
He suggests that this year's RB class is deep, and it wouldn't be wise to spend significant capital at the position. pic.twitter.com/B2k3uZhMmM
Tua Tagovailoa says he considered retirement after suffering multiple concussions last season, but he ultimately wanted to keep playing. pic.twitter.com/so0CqJEKGw— ESPN (@espn) April 19, 2023
Another point I'd ponder is if the covid true-up caused a lot of teams to add more void years to navigate the knowingly temporary short term cap constraints, and thus causing more observers to talk about void years.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 19, 2023
I'll be curious if the number of void years used falls soon. https://t.co/Gayu8pltJR
REPORT: Top-ranked Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud made a commitment to the Manning Passing Academy but “the night before he ghosted them and didn’t show up,” per FOX Sports Analyst @Brady_Quinn on the @picksixpod:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 20, 2023
“I’ve been told that he committed to [the Manning Passing… pic.twitter.com/dBjLaLVETj
I can vouch for @CJ7STROUD after watching him work at @Elite11 . He was awesome throughout the week as he led our team. He was mature beyond his years, as displayed the leadership, poise and composure of a A+ QB1 on a field full of stars. He also spent the week learning the game… https://t.co/J54wkSIrWu pic.twitter.com/housx3O6QX— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 20, 2023
Washington has dismissed GM Tommy Sheppard, source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2023
"Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans," owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 19, 2023
The Wizards haven't advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 1979 & haven't had a 50-win regular season since 1978-79. Problems run deep. Firing Tommy Sheppard is a start, but Ted Leonsis needs to stop clinging to a ceiling of mid & get comfortable w/ a total rebuild.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 19, 2023
Did he think that would make it fall asleep or something? pic.twitter.com/w3MR43Tkkv— jamie (@gnuman1979) April 20, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...