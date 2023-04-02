 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trey Palmer Could Improve the Commanders at Receiver and Returner

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Palmer, WR

School: University of Nebraska | Conference: Big Ten Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’0” 192 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th round

Player Comparison: Zay Jones

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2019 LSU SEC FR WR 5 1 6 6.0 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.0 0
2020 LSU SEC SO WR 7 10 108 10.8 0 0 0 0 10 108 10.8 0
*2021 LSU SEC JR WR 10 30 344 11.5 3 2 0 0.0 0 32 344 10.8 3
2022 Nebraska Big Ten SR WR 12 71 1043 14.7 9 5 75 15.0 0 76 1118 14.7 9
Career Overall 112 1501 13.4 12 7 75 10.7 0 119 1576 13.2 12
LSU 41 458 11.2 3 2 0 0.0 0 43 458 10.7 3
Nebraska 71 1043 14.7 9 5 75 15.0 0 76 1118 14.7 9
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 4/1/2023.
Punt & Kick Returns Table
Punt Ret Kick Ret
Year School Conf Class Pos G Ret Yds Avg TD Ret Yds Avg TD
*2019 LSU SEC FR WR 5 3 65 21.7 1 1 11 11.0 0
2020 LSU SEC SO WR 7 2 8 4.0 0 7 241 34.4 1
*2021 LSU SEC JR WR 10 18 115 6.4 0 7 142 20.3 0
2022 Nebraska Big Ten SR WR 12 4 36 9.0 0 3 62 20.7 0
Career Overall 27 224 8.3 1 18 456 25.3 1
LSU 23 188 8.2 1 15 394 26.3 1
Nebraska 4 36 9.0 0 3 62 20.7 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 4/1/2023.

Player Overview

A former 5-star prospect, Trey Palmer was stuck inside a competitive wide receiver room at Louisiana State University before transferring to the University of Nebraska. It was with the Cornhuskers where Palmer had his breakout season, eclipsing 1,000 yards and scoring 9 touchdowns with 71 receptions in his senior year. He was invited to this year’s Senior Bowl. He also split duties as a kick and punt returner at both schools with his most productive season being his junior year.

What Palmer lacks in production is made up in speed and athletic gifts for his size. Scouts see Trey Palmer as a Day 3 selection that would be perfectly suited for vertical-style passing attack. He grades out a complementary receiver and with big play capabilities.

Strengths

  • Blazing straight-line speed, 4.33s 40 yard dash.
  • Shows good fight against press coverage.
  • Developing running dig and bend routes.
  • Catches balls at the high point.
  • Fluid hips and movement.

Weaknesses

  • Still learning the route tree.
  • Primarily used in the slot.
  • Needs to separate in routes.
  • Inconsistent concentration leads to drops

Let’s See His Work

Interview

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington’s aerial attack was abysmal last season in part because of the lack of wide receiver depth when Dotson was injured as well as poor quarterback play. Washington recorded 46 receptions of 20+ yards which ranked 20th in the league last year. In addition, special team returns, specifically punt returns have been forgettable. Dax Milne and Dyami Brown have not stood out during their tenure with the Commanders.

As a Day 3 selection, Palmer can stake his role in the team as an occasional deep play threat and punt returner as a rookie. Palmer’s ascension into a starter is dependent on if he can continue to polish his route running and create more consistent separation. Washington can use another receiver to develop into a WR3/WR4.

