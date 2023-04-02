Trey Palmer Could Improve the Commanders at Receiver and Returner

Trey Palmer, WR

School: University of Nebraska | Conference: Big Ten Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’0” 192 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th round

Player Comparison: Zay Jones

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table Receiving Rushing Scrimmage Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD *2019 LSU SEC FR WR 5 1 6 6.0 0 0 0 0 1 6 6.0 0 2020 LSU SEC SO WR 7 10 108 10.8 0 0 0 0 10 108 10.8 0 *2021 LSU SEC JR WR 10 30 344 11.5 3 2 0 0.0 0 32 344 10.8 3 2022 Nebraska Big Ten SR WR 12 71 1043 14.7 9 5 75 15.0 0 76 1118 14.7 9 Career Overall 112 1501 13.4 12 7 75 10.7 0 119 1576 13.2 12 LSU 41 458 11.2 3 2 0 0.0 0 43 458 10.7 3 Nebraska 71 1043 14.7 9 5 75 15.0 0 76 1118 14.7 9 View Original Table

Player Overview

A former 5-star prospect, Trey Palmer was stuck inside a competitive wide receiver room at Louisiana State University before transferring to the University of Nebraska. It was with the Cornhuskers where Palmer had his breakout season, eclipsing 1,000 yards and scoring 9 touchdowns with 71 receptions in his senior year. He was invited to this year’s Senior Bowl. He also split duties as a kick and punt returner at both schools with his most productive season being his junior year.

What Palmer lacks in production is made up in speed and athletic gifts for his size. Scouts see Trey Palmer as a Day 3 selection that would be perfectly suited for vertical-style passing attack. He grades out a complementary receiver and with big play capabilities.

Strengths

Blazing straight-line speed, 4.33s 40 yard dash.

Shows good fight against press coverage.

Developing running dig and bend routes.

Catches balls at the high point.

Fluid hips and movement.

Weaknesses

Still learning the route tree.

Primarily used in the slot.

Needs to separate in routes.

Inconsistent concentration leads to drops

Let’s See His Work

Trey Palmer (WR, #3, Nebraska)



- 4.33 40, broke the state record (Class 1A Louisiana) record in 200m

- Blazing vertical speed, ability to get on top in hurry (requires cloud)

- Fluidity/ability to run deep overs, flatten routes to give window

- Benders/digs development over szn pic.twitter.com/Ec2QMw06uR — Nate Christensen (@natech32) March 28, 2023

Effortless for Trey Palmer at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/MMxq6NovnZ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

Nebraska WR Trey Palmer fights through the tight coverage of Iowa CB Riley Moss to make the catch, but I'm not sure he came down inbounds. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/dtkPf6MDY0 — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 2, 2023

Nebraska’s Trey Palmer taking advantage of a matchup with a safety at the #SeniorBowl and freezing him with a hesitation before turning on the burners. pic.twitter.com/7Sz1mAJ5LJ — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 2, 2023

Nebraska’s Trey Palmer slow plays the route before hitting a hard outside stem on the post. Easy separation, easy touchdown.



Palmer is one of the most talented WRs in the 2023 NFL Draft heading to the @seniorbowl this week. Potential riser. pic.twitter.com/s5YGHrOHkg — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 29, 2023

Interview

This may be the best Interview I find going through the NFL Draft Process.#2023NFLDraftProspects #TreyPalmer pic.twitter.com/izrHNlnozG — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CarpentierNFL) January 25, 2023

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington’s aerial attack was abysmal last season in part because of the lack of wide receiver depth when Dotson was injured as well as poor quarterback play. Washington recorded 46 receptions of 20+ yards which ranked 20th in the league last year. In addition, special team returns, specifically punt returns have been forgettable. Dax Milne and Dyami Brown have not stood out during their tenure with the Commanders.

As a Day 3 selection, Palmer can stake his role in the team as an occasional deep play threat and punt returner as a rookie. Palmer’s ascension into a starter is dependent on if he can continue to polish his route running and create more consistent separation. Washington can use another receiver to develop into a WR3/WR4.