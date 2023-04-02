All aTwitter: 2 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
**checks roster to see if Joey Slye is still listed as a kicker**— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/70DTzp3Yg6
Wow. I had no idea Howell threw to Dotson at the combine https://t.co/a0fjUHsH0M— Disco (@discoque5) April 1, 2023
While there's not a lot known about Apostolopoulos, there's been inaccurate information reported by several outlets.@FOS confirmed that he was never a full-time student at Harvard. There's no indication that he ever claimed he was enrolled FT there. https://t.co/UqHyNl9Bli— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 31, 2023
Josh Harris' group remains the most formidable bidder so far. @FOS reported earlier this week that his bid of just under $6B is the strongest. A source says Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make an official bid. https://t.co/UqHyNl9Bli— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 31, 2023
I wrote it because there's not out there about Apostolopoulos — and what was reported (Harvard) wasn't accurate.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 31, 2023
My reporting from earlier in the week stands. In fairness as a reporter, I thought it was responsible to let his side talk since there's a lot we don't know about Apostolopoulos.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 31, 2023
Is he also "confident" in his Hornets and Senators bids? Does he have enough money to buy all three teams?— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) March 31, 2023
Much lower threshold for a non-NFL team, but have been trying to figure that out as well.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 31, 2023
Owners are freaking out because they don’t know anything. This is what they get for not voting him out in 2020 when they had the chance.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) March 31, 2023
…or literally any time since! https://t.co/xDOexyYLAm
I’ve been asked what’s going on by a couple owners.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 1, 2023
most expensive WR rooms in 2023:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 1, 2023
1. Rams - $51.9M
2. Cardinals - $51.7M
3. Broncos - $42.9M
4. Raiders - $42.0M
5. Jaguars - $39.0M
6. Bucs - $38.5M
7. Browns - $38.3M
8. Dolphins - $36.5M
9. Seahawks - $35.5M
10. Commanders - $32.5M
11. Bears - $31.5M
12. Chargers - $30.4M
13.…
Is Derek Carr about to carry New Orleans back to the top of the NFC South? @AdamSchein explains why the Saints are his pick to be the Cinderella team of the 2023 NFL season.https://t.co/zywdx0BtQf pic.twitter.com/KjRz1TNDx5— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 1, 2023
Veteran RB Phillip Lindsay is signing with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2023
A two-time 1,000-yard rusher, Lindsay should have ample opportunities in June Jones’ offense to showcase himself for an NFL return and is still only 28.
Chargers owner Dea Spanos Berberian is looking to sell the 15% she owns personally, and her chunk of the Spanos family trust, which owns 36% total. https://t.co/idoQY5GlZi— Sportico (@Sportico) April 1, 2023
There's legit no reason for the NFL to test for marijuana. It's of benefit to no one to catch guys doing something that's legal in most states, and something a lot of players think can help with their pain.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 1, 2023
Doesn't even have to be about right or wrong. It's just dumb to test. https://t.co/h5h9LxECpU
This TD is crazy. D'Eriq King. Wow. @XFLDefenders pic.twitter.com/sXTb9UVDba— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) April 1, 2023
THE 0-6 ORLANDO GUARDIANS BEAT THE 6-0 DC DEFENDERS 37-36 FOR THEIR FIRST WIN OF THE YEAR IN THE XFL— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) April 2, 2023
6-0 DC Defenders just lost to an 0-6 team pic.twitter.com/tbUVIhF8lh— (@Howell2McLaurin) April 2, 2023
The DC Defenders suffer their first loss of the season against the Orlando Guardians.— Christian Paolantonio (@CPaolantonio_) April 2, 2023
A sloppy game by DC, riddled by penalties and poor play calling late.
DC will travel to Seattle next week for a critical XFL North showdown with the Sea Dragons.
Caitlin Clark + Iowa's win over South Carolina made history as most-watched NCAA women's basketball semifinal ever:— Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) April 1, 2023
- ESPN's telecast averaged record 5.5M viewers
- Game peaked at 6.6M viewers
- Semi nearly beat two UConn title games for most-watched EVER.https://t.co/FiK09RcrYt
"We're not bar fighters. We're not thugs. We're not monkeys. We're not street fighters. ... So watch what you say when you're in public and you're talking about my team in particular."— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 1, 2023
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley had a message for the media. pic.twitter.com/4Y6WL3T8MX
The use of a racial slur by a media member is a VERY serious accusation. That person should not be allowed to just be put “on notice.” If this happened, you don’t let them get away with it while making all those covering the tourney a suspect. https://t.co/GwJshgMZME— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 1, 2023
It’s when people are the most comfortable that the racism seeps out. Coded language counts. South Carolina endured that. Rutgers endured that. Shit goes back to before this country was founded. But sunlight is the best disinfectant. That’s my point.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 1, 2023
POV: You're a San Diego State fan watching the Aztecs hit a buzzer beater to advance to the National Championship #MarchMadness @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/zheVeQsLTe— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023
HERE WE GO.— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023
THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IS SET #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QLU70V7iIC
My life’s a joke— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2023
I’ll disappear someday & folks will ask “How was that guy allowed to do all of that?”…& nobody will ever be able to answer the question.
I understand how incredibly lucky I am to get to do all of this insanely cool shit.
Thank you all so much for the love. pic.twitter.com/BLsC3oIIML
Everybody is bugging out about the Commanders sale. How about something else? Like a photo of Commanders long snapper Cam Cheeseman shaking hands with a seal pic.twitter.com/SNKut3zM1j— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 1, 2023
Bamboozled. pic.twitter.com/uBBDhNIruA— jamie (@gnuman1979) March 30, 2023
Loading comments...