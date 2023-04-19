Commanders Draft: Pick-3 Contest - 2023

Did you say a contest??!!

Just in case you haven’t heard, the draft is scheduled from 27-29 April, 2023.

Back in 2017, around this time, I decided to create a different kind of draft-prediction contest, which I called the “Draft Pick 3”. That contest has returned annually for each of the subsequent seasons.

It’s back for its seventh iteration

I’d love to say that the contest is bigger and better than ever, but, realistically, while the Washington franchise has gone through 3 different names, nothing about the contest has changed. The rules will be essentially identical as every other year.

So, how does the Draft P3 work?

Today, one week prior to the draft, Washington has 8 selections in the 7-round draft, which starts next Thursday.

Each entrant in Draft Pick 3 is allowed to nominate three players for each draft pick that the team has at the moment. That means that each entrant can identify up to 24 players that he or she thinks might be drafted by the Commanders next week — your own “little board” in effect. If any player on your list gets drafted by the Commanders in the 2022 draft, you get points. The entrant with the most points wins. Simple!

Detailed rules:

A. Each entrant can identify 3 candidates for each of these six picks:

Round 1 - pick 16

Round 2 - pick 47

Round 3 - pick 97

Round 4 - pick 118

Round 5 - pick 150

Round 6 - pick 189 & 215

Round 7 - picks 233

B. If a player on the entrant’s list is selected in the round predicted by the entrant, the entrant will earn the following points:

Round 1 = 6 points

Round 2 = 8 points

Round 3 = 10 points

Round 4 = 13 points

Round 5 = 16 points

Round 6 = 20 points

Round 7 = 25 points

C. If a player on the entrant’s list is selected in a different round than predicted, the entrant will earn 5 points, regardless of which round the player is drafted in, and regardless of the reason for the difference in round.

For clarity, imagine that I’ve predicted OT Matthew Bergeron for pick #47 (the Commanders’ 2nd round pick). Also imagine that Washington trades back, and in the process, gets pick #64 (in the 3rd round) from Chicago, and chooses Bergeron with that pick. I will earn 5 points, as Bergeron was taken in a different round than the one I projected.

However, if Washington selects Jalen Pitre with pick #47 (in the 2nd round) or any other pick in the 2nd round that the Commanders acquire by trade, then I will still earn the full 8 points for a correct 2nd round pick.

D. There will be no adjustments made for any trades that happen between the time this article is published and the end of the draft. The contest will be based on projecting the 8 draft picks identified in this article, regardless of any changes in the actual selections the Washington Commanders end up with in the draft.

E. An entrant may list any draft-eligible player as many times as desired, up to a maximum of 7. In other words, a player may be listed once for every round in which the Commanders are scheduled to pick if the entrant so chooses. However, if the player is actually selected by the Commanders, the entrant will get credit only once. The entrant will get maximum points if one of his predictions is for the correct round; if not, he will receive 5 points for identifying the player, but not the correct round. There is no opportunity to double (or triple, or quintiple) dip by scoring off the same selection multiple times.

F. To enter the contest, CLICK HERE to access the entry form and fill in the NAMES AND POSITIONS of the 24 players that comprise your entry along with your Hogs Haven username. If anyone posts multiple entries, the LAST entry posted by any individual entrant prior to 7:59 ET, 27 April 2023 will be that entrant’s “official” entry. No entries will be accepted after 7:59 ET, 27 April 2023.

Here is an example of what a qualifying entry might look like:

Round 1 - pick 16

Paris Johnson OL, Brian Branch S, Joey Porter Jr. CB

Round 2 - pick 47

Cody Mauch OL, Matthew Bergeron OL, Steve Avila OL

Round 3 - pick 97

Tyrique Stevenson CB, Sidy Sow OL, Zach Harris Edge

Round 4 - pick 118

Zach Cherbonet RB, Dorian Williams LB, Tucker Kraft TE

Round 5 - pick 150

Jake Haener QB, Jonathan Mingo WR, Brenton Strange TE

Round 6 - pick 189

Zack Kuntz TE, Noah Sewell LB, Ricky Stromberg OL

Round 6 - pick 215

Tanner McKee QB, Anthony Johnson CB, Sean Tucker RB

Round 7 - pick 233

Jaren Hall QB, Cam Jones LB, Ali Gaye Edge

G. In case of a tie, the entrant who has received the highest number of points for a single correct projection will be declared the winner. (For clarity, an entrant who earned 20 points for a correct 6th round projection would be declared the winner if no other entrant earned full points beyond round 4). If any entrants remain tied after applying the tie-breaker, then Bill-in-Bangkok will determine the declared winner.

THE PRIZE

Any contest is only as good as the value of the prize for winning, so here’s the deal; the winner will be entitled to the same ‘great’ prize as the last six years. Once you’ve been named the winner, make an appointment with me, show up in Bangkok, and I’ll buy drinks for the two of us all night long at the bar or pub of your choice.

Previous Winners

2022 Waltdeez

2021 dg28

2020 Rook6980

2019 dcbornskin

2018 Marooook!

2017 SkinsaneAsylum