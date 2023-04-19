HBCU Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. Would Give the Commanders Superb Versatility

Aubrey Miller Jr., Linebacker

School: Jackson State University | Conference: Southwestern Athletic

College Experience: 5th Year Senior | Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’2”, 225 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th Round

2022 Awards: All-SWAC and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year

Player Overview

Aubrey Miller Jr. began his college football career at the University of Missouri, but he had an uphill climb with the Tigers’ depth chart and transferred after two years. Jackson State and then head coach Deion Sanders had a place for him and Miller’s impact was immediate. He became one of the best defensive players in the SWAC and a true NFL prospect in 2022.

A likely day three pick in the draft, Miller was a highly decorated high school player from Memphis, TN. After his stint at Missouri, Miller became a defensive force at Jackson State and NFL scouts began to take notice. HBCU athletes have garnered plenty of recognition in recent years and Aubrey Miller Jr. is the latest player to receive such attention – it is well deserved.

Strengths

Plays with a high-energy motor and a laser-like focus on every play.

Supremely confident in his skills and is able to dissect offensive plays almost instantly

Takes pride in delivering bone-crushing hits and is able to successfully engage bigger offensive linemen routinely

He is an effective blitzer and shoots the gaps with ease

A solid MIKE and WILL linebacker, but can also be a hybrid type of linebacker/safety if asked to do so

Limits running backs in the box and receivers/tight ends on hook routes, over the middle, and quick slants

A superb quarterback spy when tasked to do so and a special teams ace

Weaknesses

Inability to produce at a Power Five program

Struggles against linemen that pull or linemen that reach the second level

Tendency to freelance a bit too much

Occasionally takes poor angles in open space or will over-pursue

Lack of straight-line speed on intermediate routes

Let’s See His Work

It's great to see SWAC players on TV talking about getting drafted to the NFL. Aubrey Miller Jr. was on the NFL Network today. The draft is right around the corner. pic.twitter.com/IADeYzHMVA — SWAC BUZZ (@SwacBuzz) April 12, 2023

A lot of players are making moves in my updated ratings coming out soon. Among them in the top half are Jackson State LB Aubrey Miller and NDSU DT Spencer Waege. Miller is a possible mid round pick and Waege is likely to get drafted after his workout. — Josh (@joshbdraft) April 14, 2023

Aubrey Miller: Jackson State football linebacker in photos https://t.co/IdRC7QyqZ6 — Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) April 13, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

Over the last two years, Aubrey Miller Jr. has been a force on the football field and he has transformed himself into a determined and talented prospect. Miller will undoubtedly be on an NFL roster this fall and he could provide the Commanders with superb depth at linebacker and special teams. He has a lot to learn and his greatest assets are a positive mental attitude, being a team leader, and maturity. Look for this HBCU star to have a long and profitable career in the league.