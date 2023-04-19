All aTwitter: 19 April 2023 - Structure of Harris-Rales-Johnson ownership group revealed

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Forbes has details on the Harris/ Rales offer.



Dan gets $5.8B at closing. $250M over next 2 yrs.

Harris would own 30%. Rales 12%. Magic 4%.

17 limited partners, so 15 others.

The 15 other partners would pay around $3.2B.https://t.co/2e3UiK07w8 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 18, 2023

Mark Ein, owner of DC pro tennis team, part of group bidding to purchase Commanders @wusa9 #HTTC https://t.co/tFRCBkl6sg — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 19, 2023

"This is the @NFL finance folks saying: Are there any red flags here? Is there any financing we don't like? Like if a giant, publicly traded company was listed as a major stakeholder."



-- On today's @Sporticast, @soshnick and @novy_williams talk @Commanders sale latest. pic.twitter.com/9R1iT679Se — Sporticast Media Network (@sporticast) April 18, 2023

UPDATE: For the first time, we are hearing from Brian Davis publicly about the Washington Commanders #HTTC



TONIGHT at 11pm on @wusa9, I ask the $7B question!



WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM?? pic.twitter.com/gG58LNR1jW — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 19, 2023

Real bidders are under confidentiality agreements, but Brian Davis is making the media rounds now. https://t.co/KpKfTZe8sI pic.twitter.com/55j9LfHwY7 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 19, 2023

Saying you want to do something is different than being able to do something. Or anyone else thinking you can do something. We’ve entered nonsense stage. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 19, 2023

Better separate. Not all have done/reported the same things. Not a fan of “you journalists..” — John Keim (@john_keim) April 19, 2023

But i will agree that there have been … some issues throughout the reporting of this story. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 19, 2023

And just like that we're back to work



https://t.co/7GgSvGDPKK pic.twitter.com/dOEdHwgXPG — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2023

The Commanders today are hosting Clemson DE Myles Murphy for a top 30, per source. @dpbrugler has Murphy as his 21st overall prospect.



Wrote about Edge being a sneaky position at 16 because of the Chase Young-Montez Sweat uncertainty. https://t.co/nhTbeEB495 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 18, 2023

ESPN did a 3 round mock draft. These are the selections for Washington. pic.twitter.com/crYeHSxdFp — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) April 18, 2023

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.. Based on some of mind-blowing conversations that I’m having about the 2023 class, the draft is gonna be absolutely bananas

BTW, you might want to throw away those Mocks you’re working on.. #NFLDraft — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 18, 2023

"That's why I do this. It's not for the money. It's not for the nice whatever. It's to make an impact on people's lives." — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2023

#Commanders fans are going to want to hear this.@EliotShorrParks provided a 12-minute snapshot of the Josh Harris ownership group on his "Best Football Show" podcast



He had a glowing endorsement.



He provides relevant context as a Philly native & best reporter for the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/j6tEo16XSf — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 18, 2023

We know the teams but guess the order in our new game @SeatGeek | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2023

Command Force auditions are right around the corner!



Have you registered yet?



https://t.co/dIpsd7exOH pic.twitter.com/gh56KGBFJu — FedExField (@FedExField) April 17, 2023

Thinking about low football moments of the Dan Snyder era. This game. Woof. Maybe 10k people there too. 31-0 in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Wo0JGUPDnI — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 18, 2023

