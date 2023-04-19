All aTwitter: 19 April 2023 - Structure of Harris-Rales-Johnson ownership group revealed

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Forbes has details on the Harris/ Rales offer.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 18, 2023
Dan gets $5.8B at closing. $250M over next 2 yrs.
Harris would own 30%. Rales 12%. Magic 4%.
17 limited partners, so 15 others.
The 15 other partners would pay around $3.2B.https://t.co/2e3UiK07w8
Mark Ein, owner of DC pro tennis team, part of group bidding to purchase Commanders @wusa9 #HTTC https://t.co/tFRCBkl6sg— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 19, 2023
"This is the @NFL finance folks saying: Are there any red flags here? Is there any financing we don't like? Like if a giant, publicly traded company was listed as a major stakeholder."— Sporticast Media Network (@sporticast) April 18, 2023
-- On today's @Sporticast, @soshnick and @novy_williams talk @Commanders sale latest. pic.twitter.com/9R1iT679Se
UPDATE: For the first time, we are hearing from Brian Davis publicly about the Washington Commanders #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 19, 2023
TONIGHT at 11pm on @wusa9, I ask the $7B question!
WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM?? pic.twitter.com/gG58LNR1jW
Real bidders are under confidentiality agreements, but Brian Davis is making the media rounds now. https://t.co/KpKfTZe8sI pic.twitter.com/55j9LfHwY7— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 19, 2023
Saying you want to do something is different than being able to do something. Or anyone else thinking you can do something. We’ve entered nonsense stage.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 19, 2023
Better separate. Not all have done/reported the same things. Not a fan of “you journalists..”— John Keim (@john_keim) April 19, 2023
But i will agree that there have been … some issues throughout the reporting of this story.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 19, 2023
And just like that we're back to work— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2023
https://t.co/7GgSvGDPKK pic.twitter.com/dOEdHwgXPG
The Commanders today are hosting Clemson DE Myles Murphy for a top 30, per source. @dpbrugler has Murphy as his 21st overall prospect.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 18, 2023
Wrote about Edge being a sneaky position at 16 because of the Chase Young-Montez Sweat uncertainty. https://t.co/nhTbeEB495
ESPN did a 3 round mock draft. These are the selections for Washington. pic.twitter.com/crYeHSxdFp— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) April 18, 2023
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.. Based on some of mind-blowing conversations that I’m having about the 2023 class, the draft is gonna be absolutely bananas— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 18, 2023
BTW, you might want to throw away those Mocks you’re working on.. #NFLDraft
"That's why I do this. It's not for the money. It's not for the nice whatever. It's to make an impact on people's lives."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2023
#Commanders fans are going to want to hear this.@EliotShorrParks provided a 12-minute snapshot of the Josh Harris ownership group on his "Best Football Show" podcast— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 18, 2023
He had a glowing endorsement.
He provides relevant context as a Philly native & best reporter for the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/j6tEo16XSf
We know the teams but guess the order in our new game @SeatGeek | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 18, 2023
Command Force auditions are right around the corner!— FedExField (@FedExField) April 17, 2023
Have you registered yet?
https://t.co/dIpsd7exOH pic.twitter.com/gh56KGBFJu
Thinking about low football moments of the Dan Snyder era. This game. Woof. Maybe 10k people there too. 31-0 in the first half. pic.twitter.com/Wo0JGUPDnI— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) April 18, 2023
Father-son night at @Nationals Park: @Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin on hand.@WTOP pic.twitter.com/DhgcYSpavJ— Dave Preston (@davpresto) April 18, 2023
