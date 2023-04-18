Daily Slop: Washington Commanders News Link Roundup

Ron Rivera remains certain in the face of so much Commanders uncertainty

“There will be a discussion about what happened over the last three years,” said Rivera, who signed a five-year contract in 2020. “I’ll be honest. I’ll be upfront. Tell the truth. I’ll talk about the vision … and what I think will happen. … The owner has got to be able to believe in what I’m talking about. Hopefully, I can do that. And if not, I’ll be gone in a year.”

What we’re hearing about the Commanders’ draft: The Commanders have studied the top offensive linemen in the class. Offensive tackle is a possibility in Round 1. Dawand Jones (Ohio State) is a name I keep hearing in connection with the team, which has done a lot of work on his evaluation. While the middle of Round 1 might seem high for Jones right now, don’t be surprised if he lands in that range. Cornerback is another area the Commanders could address, potentially on Day 2. I’ve heard they are high on Kelee Ringo (Georgia). Coming into the 2022 season, Ringo was viewed as a potential first-round pick, but he’s likely to fall to Round 2 now. He would fit well in Washington’s zone-heavy scheme, playing on the other side of Benjamin St-Juste. — Jordan Reid

Commanders sale agreement sent to NFL includes indemnity provision for Snyder: Source

The person close to Harris said there are some issues that need approval from the league, like indemnification, before the contract can be signed, and that is why it was forwarded to the NFL. The indemnification provision would be between Harris and Snyder, not the league. Snyder has been seeking that cover from both the buyer and the league.

Along the Commanders’ road from first to last in the league in attendance, the team’s place in the hearts of football followers morphed from prime position to cellar dweller.

Washington has until May 2 to decide whether to pick up the defensive end’s fifth-year option.

The Washington coach has a unique perspective, having also worked in Carolina when Jerry Richardson sold the Panthers.

The review of the $6.05 billion preliminary agreement with Daniel Snyder is not part of the official ratification process.

Laettner and Davis have been under civil investigation several times in connection with their business ventures. In 2006, both Laettner and Davis attempted to buy the Memphis Grizzlies for $252 million, securing loans from a number of investors, including Scottie Pippen. That deal failed to materialize, and Pippen sued them to recover his money after only paying back about half of the loan.