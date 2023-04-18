 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Could Christian Gonzalez Be Available at the Commanders’ First Pick?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

Oregon v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Christian Gonzalez, CB

School: Oregon | Conference: Pac-12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 20

Height / Weight: 6’1” / 197 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 1st Round

Player Comparison: Darrelle Revis

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
*2020 Colorado Pac-12 FR CB 6 23 2 25 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 5 0 0
2021 Colorado Pac-12 FR CB 12 42 11 53 5.0 0.0 0 0 0 5 0 0
*2022 Oregon Pac-12 JR DB 12 35 15 50 1.0 0.0 4 118 29.5 0 7 0 0 0 0
Career Overall 100 28 128 6.0 0.0 4 118 29.5 0 17 0 0 0 0
Colorado 65 13 78 5.0 0.0 0 0 0 10 0 0
Oregon 35 15 50 1.0 0.0 4 118 29.5 0 7 0 0 0 0
Player Overview

Christian Gonzalez comes from an athletic family with a father that played basketball and older sisters that ran track. He would pursue football and track in high school. He would make it all the way to the Texas State Championship in the 200m, but he excelled on the gridiron. Playing defensive back, wide receiver, and kick returner, Gonzalez would become one of the better high school players in Texas and a four-star prospect. He would choose to play at Colorado.

Gonzalez started immediately in 2020, playing all six games for the Buffaloes and breaking up almost a pass per game. After another season starting for Colorado, Gonzalez transferred to Oregon. He immediately saw his production jump, collecting his first interception and a total of four on the season, and seven pass breakups. He ended the season named to the All-Pac-12 Team.

Strengths

  • Well-built, long frame
  • Hip fluidity allows him to easily stay in phase with receivers
  • Squeezes receivers to the sideline
  • Good ability to read and react in zone coverage
  • Locates the ball easily and hands are reliable
  • Versatility with some reps taken at safety and in the slot

Weaknesses

  • Inconsistent physicality
  • Play strength could improve as physical receivers can win some reps
  • Can sometimes rely too much on his speed
  • Boom or bust question with only one year of high-level production

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The NFL Draft is an unpredictable beast and often does not go as planned. Christian Gonzalez is often mocked as the first cornerback drafted - usually in the top ten - for good reason. He is a naturally gifted athlete that looks like a prototypical boundary corner and plays the position effortlessly. However, I have seen more and more draft analysts considering Devon Witherspoon as CB1. Could Gonzalez fall to Washington? I doubt it, but stranger things have happened. If he’s there, I don’t see how Washington doesn’t make the pick. Gonzalez should be an immediate starter on the outside for Washington. While he’s played a lot of man coverage, he has the skills to thrive in any scheme and can even play some safety. I see very few scenarios where the Commanders do not immediately choose Gonzalez if he’s available.

