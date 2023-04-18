All aTwitter: 18 April 2023 - Dan Snyder’s indemnification; Jalen Hurts’ record-setting contract, and the ‘first day of school’ for Commanders

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NEWS: Commanders sale agreement sent to the league includes an indemnity provision for Dan Snyder, source tells @TheAthletic. Chipped in with @KaplanSportsBiz:https://t.co/dq2MBAD7my— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 18, 2023
Looks like indemnification is included in the agreement sent to the NFL from the Harris group. Great read from the Athletic. pic.twitter.com/n66Jbsm78c— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) April 18, 2023
I have deleted this quote tweet off a story regarding indemnification as part of the Commanders sale. The report is false, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. pic.twitter.com/qkDsSAS9rj— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 18, 2023
I am headed to play hockey and will do my best to delete any responses of mine off the story for which I based my replies off of. Definitely after my game, I will have addressed those if I miss any.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 18, 2023
https://t.co/MibnsKvSBX pic.twitter.com/YFAdC21ihF— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 18, 2023
Nothing has changed with the Commanders’ sale. Josh Harris and Dan Snyder haven’t finalized a deal, sources tell @FOS. It’s common to share financial data with the NFL ahead an official announcement — and that’s not always limited to the likely winning bidder.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 17, 2023
It’s expected MJW’s report will hit after the sale is announced and before Harris is approved.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 18, 2023
UPDATE: Commanders sale to the Josh Harris Group, was already in the process of being submitted to NFL "before today", according to sources.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 18, 2023
I was also told, this was the case despite Bank of America requesting to review the $7B bid from DC native Brian Davis. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YnQbm9r95d
OMFG they must know each other!https://t.co/nFjCfQ2Rl3— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 18, 2023
Potential future Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson will be in Virginia Beach next week https://t.co/BYIAeERJrN— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) April 17, 2023
After a quick trip to DC, Dan Snyder's (N904DS) jet is back in Geneva Switzerland!— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) April 17, 2023
️ ✍️ ️ ? pic.twitter.com/Q6832i5Lws
From @NFLTotalAccess: Josh Harris' $6.05B bid for the #Commanders has been submitted to the league. pic.twitter.com/IAvduNTnzQ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2023
Happy Monday— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 17, 2023
https://t.co/TQMbQYsOmW pic.twitter.com/5Y1aGnNdIn
What EB saying in this picture?— RVA_PointofViews (@RVApointOfViews) April 17, 2023
EB - Alright now pic.twitter.com/HjUgJoOuz3
boys are back pic.twitter.com/pghaKmbn2v— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 17, 2023
First day of school vibes @sip_662 x @KCurl_2 pic.twitter.com/uRdgURSCXM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 17, 2023
Just two dudes having fun pic.twitter.com/czSIxaBbbN— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 17, 2023
.@JR1ERA staying in the Burgundy and Gold— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 17, 2023
Jeremy Reaves has signed a one-year restricted free agent contract pic.twitter.com/zvTnuIM3L7
Congrats to Joey Slye on getting married! pic.twitter.com/6dG1Gl0Lff— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) April 17, 2023
We asked the @Commanders senior writer himself, @ZachSelbyWC, who the @Commanders could take with the 16th pick in the @NFL draft.— HotMicWithDomIzzo (@HotMicWDAY) April 17, 2023
Full show here: https://t.co/xaYR0MJMu8 pic.twitter.com/ygAPh85O4c
I'm not sure I agree with this but I think it's a great conversation. Are people more upset that the name isn't Redskins anymore or that it's Commanders? https://t.co/EPZ77C5ngx— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 17, 2023
Man, $100 dollars for the Bears.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 17, 2023
I'll take five, please .#NFL pic.twitter.com/xkRjRjJnLr
In 2018, Jalen Hurts was benched in the National Championship, and transferred out of Alabama.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 17, 2023
In 2023, Jalen Hurts is the highest paid player in NFL History. pic.twitter.com/Lwmtgur5fL
From NFL Now: Breaking down the new contract for #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, with all the numbers you need to know. pic.twitter.com/C92zbxnUWr— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023
Jalen Hurts has agreed to terms on a 5-year, $255.0M million extension with #Eagles. Hurts’ contract in total value ranks 3rd and he is now the highest paid player in NFL history in terms of average per year. pic.twitter.com/IY4kz8C1fn— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 17, 2023
In order to pull off those cap numbers, the structure of the contract could be something wacky like this: https://t.co/rjr8PQ6glq pic.twitter.com/GnuFu32FIn— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 17, 2023
For those asking why this is a rare structure, if this is true, what the Eagles have effectively done is preemptively restructured his salaries for the first three years of the extension, instead of choosing to restructure at a later date depending on how he plays.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 18, 2023
"If CJ Stroud is available at four the Colts have to take him..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2023
If I'm Chris Ballard I'm getting on an airplane and making an offer to Lamar Jackson tho" @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vpkh56kaVI
From NFL Now: Contracts are about compromise and negotiations. The #Ravens had tried many ways to do the same with Lamar Jackson, even offering him a deal that compares favorably to Jalen Hurts'. A look at how it ties together. pic.twitter.com/j5gZtAATZH— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2023
Update: The #Ravens have offered QB Lamar Jackson a deal that includes $200 million guaranteed per @RapSheet on the @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/G9ROl4RzN9 pic.twitter.com/ALFtocInMX— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 17, 2023
The NFC East now has $579 million, including $409.66 million in guaranteed money, invested in its four projected starting quarterbacks.— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) April 17, 2023
That includes a $4 million deal with $360,000 guaranteed for Commanders QB Sam Howell.
AAVs for NFC East QB1s in terms of new-money average:— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 17, 2023
Jalen Hurts: $51 million
Dak Prescott: $40 million
Daniel Jones: $40 million
Sam Howell: $1.005 million
The #Commanders have an opportunity for a massive competitive advantage within the division if Sam is at least decent.
The biggest moment of their careers is now days away, and like good ole times, C.J. and Bryce will experience it together.— NFL (@NFL) April 17, 2023
A possibility of going 1st and 2nd in the Draft? Those Cali kids are living the dream. pic.twitter.com/E1JteKQmjz
"You better get the BBQ fired up and ready to go!"— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 17, 2023
Coach Reid discusses the #NFLDraft coming to Kansas City pic.twitter.com/oikYG6p3GG
2023 NFL Draft: RB Bijan Robinson, QB Bryce Young headline @NextGenStats' six can't-miss prospectshttps://t.co/cpWmbi5FwM pic.twitter.com/oATbT41gm8— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 17, 2023
"The Texans are gonna take the best player that's available with the number two pick"@mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/31US53GXxs— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2023
Nick Caserio on Texans' No. 2 pick: "Are we open for business? I would say we're open to listening"https://t.co/bkSgZTZJf0 pic.twitter.com/1ItCDSHOVF— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 17, 2023
Lance said on his radio show late last week..after he did that mock draft..that he believes the Texans will ultimately take a QB at 2. I’m sure @LanceZierlein is tired of this but maybe he can jump in and give his opinion.— Alex (@htowncritic) April 17, 2023
Not anymore. They are trying to get out of that pick— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 17, 2023
With the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner, who are the can't-miss prospects in this talent crop? @MBandNFL uses the @NextGenStats Draft Model to spotlight six enticing individuals: three on offense and three on defense.https://t.co/YSwMWJfU6e pic.twitter.com/o77X5wAtuJ— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 17, 2023
Currently been waiting for buses to get here for an hour, almost didn’t make it because the plane landed too hard and we went back up in the air. Never in my life have I experienced something like this. @USFL pic.twitter.com/lF5snfnUOc— Channing Stribling (@C_Strib8) April 17, 2023
The @NHL is the most gate-driven of the four biggest U.S. sports leagues by far, as it lacks the large TV deals the others possess.— Sportico (@Sportico) April 17, 2023
For small-market NHL teams, a good playoff run can often be the difference between posting an operating profit versus a loss for the season. pic.twitter.com/hcKHXrI9Dt
Really nice win for the #Nats. Felt like a 2019 win. https://t.co/vsQVvViLyq— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 17, 2023
