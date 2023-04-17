NFC East News: Jalen Hurts agrees to 5-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is now the highest paid player(APY) in NFL history after agreeing to a 5-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles. There hasn’t been a lot of news about this deal since the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in February. Hurts had the best season of his career, along with an Eagles team that was undefeated(8-0) until they lost to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football at home. Hurts missed two games after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 14, but returned for a season finale victory of the New York Giants.

This deal locks up the Eagles franchise quarterback through the 2028 season, which is bad news for the rest of the division if Hurts can maintain, or exceed, his level of play from last year. The full details of his contract haven’t been released yet, but it’s been reported that $110 million is fully guaranteed at signing, with $179.304 million in total guarantees. Hurts also has a no trade clause included in his deal, which is the first time that has been used by the Eagles.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman isn’t afraid to pay his top guys, and that’s clear with the team’s franchise quarterbacks. He now has another massive deal to maneuver around in the coming years when the big cap hits start affecting team decisions. Hurts joins Daniel Jones(Giants) and Dak Prescott(Cowboys) on the franchise QBs list in the division, and they are all averaging at least $40 million per year.

Washington currently has second-year QB Sam Howell, and free agent signing Jacoby Brissett on the roster as potential starters for this season. Howell is on a 5th round rookie contract that pays him $870k, while Brissett is making $8.5 million. If Howell doesn’t win the starting job, and prove that he’s a starter in the NFL, Washington will continue it’s seemingly never-ending search for it’s franchise quarterback.

