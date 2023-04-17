All aTwitter: 17 April 2023 - Rebranding, the DC Defenders and a bit more Brian Davis

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
CHILL OUT @PhidarianMathis #NFL #Commanders #RollTide #SKLZ pic.twitter.com/MODBhItfbg— Martino DeSalvaje (@TheCoachSavage) April 16, 2023
BS Brian Davis doesn’t have the funds, tried to get me for 3m took his ass to court and won $4m. He owes a bunch of athletes money the other owners will never approve this. https://t.co/wuNFRdRWuf— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) April 17, 2023
Former Duke basketball player Brian Davis submitted a strange last-minute offer for Dan Snyder's #Commanders -- @ArifHasanNFL says it raises red flags.https://t.co/IuRVWNiB0N— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 16, 2023
I want to see the exact '5 year' name change restriction language in the NFL bylaws or constitution I keep seeing referred to. I can't find one. Not saying there isn't a 'restriction', but I see it stated as fact repeatedly with no reference to the actual written standard.— BGObsession (@BGObsession) April 16, 2023
FYI, I believe that people are conflating the 5-year rule on uniform changes with a name change. The uniform rule is stated here for reference. pic.twitter.com/s1g1uVUlQT— Commander Chris (@CommandChris22) April 16, 2023
Maybe. But even there, specific exception for ownership change is stated.— BGObsession (@BGObsession) April 16, 2023
Yes, the Commissioner has the ability to make exceptions and an ownership change or relocation to another market are cited as the examples. Under normal circumstances, it is a 5-year wait so that retailers who produce and sell team merchandise aren’t making constant changes.— Commander Chris (@CommandChris22) April 16, 2023
April 16, 2023
Some of you are still my friends, but you were killing me last week for this. I think people are tired and just want football. A new owner is coming and that's the best news possible. Again...lets win some football games now. A rebrand can't happen for a few years anyway. pic.twitter.com/nPiwSUlfqN— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) April 16, 2023
Everyone in DC - fans, businesses - will benefit from the coming Commanders sale.— John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) April 15, 2023
I offered my thoughts during an appearance on DC’s NBC affiliate Thursday.
pic.twitter.com/pJVfCscJv2
Four young dudes just kickin it. Joined by @Sam4TR, @PeteHaileyNBCS and @Matthew_Paras. We dive into on-field topics - draft, Qb — as the Commanders return for workouts Monday. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/2fE4PrSlHo— John Keim (@john_keim) April 17, 2023
Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones cancelled his top 30 visit recently with the Washington Commanders. No reason given for the cancellation and a rescheduling is not expected.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 16, 2023
* Via several sources
It’s time to count down the Top 5 No. 1 Draft picks since 2000 ⤵️— NFL (@NFL) April 16, 2023
Who's your favorite No. 1 pick of all-time?
: 2023 #NFLDraft -- Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/XNBv2YX9rM
List Of Traded NFL Draft Picks https://t.co/1WlUdmnOj3 #NFL pic.twitter.com/ZhKE9AGDFW— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) April 17, 2023
Teams With Multiple 1st-Round Picks— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 17, 2023
2023 NFL Draft#Texans 2nd, 12th#Seahawks 5th, 20th#Lions 6th, 18th#Eagles 10th, 30th
5 QBs have been selected at the #2 overall pick since the 2010 Draft:— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 17, 2023
- NYJ Zach Wilson (2021)
- CHI Mitch Trubisky (2017)
- PHI Carson Wentz (2016)
- TEN Marcus Mariota (2015)
- WAS RGIII (2012)
5 defenders have been selected at the #2 overall pick since the 2010 NFL Draft:— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 17, 2023
- DET A. Hutchinson (2022)
- WAS C. Young (2020)
- SF N. Bosa (2019)
- DEN V. Miller (2011)
- DET N. Suh (2010)
HMM: All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins using his body language decided which teams he wants to play for:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 16, 2023
New England #Patriots, NO.
New York #Jets, NO.
Buffalo #Bills, YES.
Kansas City #Chiefs, YES pic.twitter.com/Bcg1eshp1P
DeAndre Hopkins says he doesn’t want a raise pic.twitter.com/ewuqQSIUH4— PFF (@PFF) April 16, 2023
WE’RE COMIN BACK HOME ONE MORE TIME ‼️#DefendDC | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/BUzmOH5MBo— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) April 16, 2023
Commanders DBs Christian Holmes and Percy Butler are here at the DC Defenders game with Brian Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/A42dlCkn2k— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 16, 2023
Guess what these dudes are happy about at the Defenders game pic.twitter.com/IDneAGw2jk— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 16, 2023
The XFL's DC Defenders have a sold out crowd of 18,684 fans at Audi Field today.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 16, 2023
Their current beer snake:
▪️ Consists of roughly 1,440 beers
▪️ Stretches 30 rows and 60 feet
▪️ Costs about $17,280 at $12 per cup
pic.twitter.com/yHLjgFknpu
As the co-owner of the XFL - of course, the Rock is invested. But it needs to be mentioned that Rock's use of social media & his personality is a huge, huge lift for fans/media. USFL has next to none. Big difference. https://t.co/gG1PhU4SHY— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 17, 2023
Defenders Fam, here’s your official #DefendDC | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/VVTZNoQdjR— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) April 16, 2023
My dad, David Cryer did this show on tour and on Broadway for 19 straight years.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) April 16, 2023
Performing it has brought him immense happiness. Seeing him in it was one the thrills of my life.
Nothing but gratitude on its final day for all the joy it has brought actors, crew and audiences https://t.co/HqAhW4vSgD
