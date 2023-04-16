Steve Avila Could Answer Multiple Questions on the Commanders’ Offensive Line

Steve Avila, OG/C

School: TCU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’3.5” / 332 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd Round

Player Comparison: Landon Dickerson

Player Overview

Steve Avila, an Arlington, Texas native, has been an impact player for a long time. He shared offensive MVP honors in his district as a sophomore. He would go on to be the ninth-ranked guard in Texas and he chose to attend TCU, which was just a short drive from his hometown, over Kansas State and Utah. He redshirted in 2018 before playing in 11 games in 2019. He took the reigns as a starter in 2020 and was All-Big 12 honorable mention, starting six games at center, two games at right tackle, and one game at right guard. He would start each game the following season and earn All-Big 12 honors again. In his final year, Avila was a team captain as the Horned Frogs made a run to the national championship game. Starting each game at left guard, Avila ended the season by not giving up any sacks - his second year not surrendering a sack - and was TCU’s first consensus All-American since Josh Doctson.

Strengths

Ideal size for the position

Above-average awareness; always looking for work

In passing game, has sufficient anchor against power rushers

Excellent at down blocking and climbing to the second level

Weaknesses

Occasionally will lose to speed rushers due to lack of lateral agility

Defenders will sometimes slip off his blocks

Needs to keep moving feet on contact to stay square with defenders

Let’s see his work

The Arizona Cardinals have used a top 30 visit to meet with TCU OG Steve Avila.



MONSTERpic.twitter.com/iXTaiToXWL — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) March 30, 2023

#33 LG/C - Steve Avila (TCU)

If the Bears want to be pass the ball more effectively Avila is the guy they need to get. in over 1000 snaps he did not allow a sack & only 11 pressures. Watch how he keeps his hands low & elbows tight to his body before striking. Good wide base too pic.twitter.com/BJoTOrj6TM — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) February 18, 2023

Steve Avila is a OG prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.46 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 216 out of 1400 OG from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/xovuGRtXxj pic.twitter.com/xhlbUVlSqi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

It’s common knowledge that the Commanders need an infusion of talent on the offensive line. A healthy Chase Roullier will go a long way to improving the unit and free agent signees Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates hopefully will improve the unit. Steve Avila is an ideal prospect to consider for the interior of the line. His experience at all the interior positions would give Ron Rivera the position flexibility he covets in many of his players. He is already a dependable pass protector. Avila would be especially effective if the team continues to run a lot of gap scheme runs as he does best in small areas and less in space. However, he would be able to contribute in a zone scheme with a few tweaks to his play. Avila can plug and play wherever the team thinks they need the most help on the interior line.