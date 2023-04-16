 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steve Avila Could Answer Multiple Questions on the Commanders’ Offensive Line

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
NCAA Football: Texas Christian at Iowa State Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Avila, OG/C

School: TCU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 21

Height / Weight: 6’3.5” / 332 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd Round

Player Comparison: Landon Dickerson

Player Overview

Steve Avila, an Arlington, Texas native, has been an impact player for a long time. He shared offensive MVP honors in his district as a sophomore. He would go on to be the ninth-ranked guard in Texas and he chose to attend TCU, which was just a short drive from his hometown, over Kansas State and Utah. He redshirted in 2018 before playing in 11 games in 2019. He took the reigns as a starter in 2020 and was All-Big 12 honorable mention, starting six games at center, two games at right tackle, and one game at right guard. He would start each game the following season and earn All-Big 12 honors again. In his final year, Avila was a team captain as the Horned Frogs made a run to the national championship game. Starting each game at left guard, Avila ended the season by not giving up any sacks - his second year not surrendering a sack - and was TCU’s first consensus All-American since Josh Doctson.

Strengths

  • Ideal size for the position
  • Above-average awareness; always looking for work
  • In passing game, has sufficient anchor against power rushers
  • Excellent at down blocking and climbing to the second level

Weaknesses

  • Occasionally will lose to speed rushers due to lack of lateral agility
  • Defenders will sometimes slip off his blocks
  • Needs to keep moving feet on contact to stay square with defenders

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

It’s common knowledge that the Commanders need an infusion of talent on the offensive line. A healthy Chase Roullier will go a long way to improving the unit and free agent signees Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates hopefully will improve the unit. Steve Avila is an ideal prospect to consider for the interior of the line. His experience at all the interior positions would give Ron Rivera the position flexibility he covets in many of his players. He is already a dependable pass protector. Avila would be especially effective if the team continues to run a lot of gap scheme runs as he does best in small areas and less in space. However, he would be able to contribute in a zone scheme with a few tweaks to his play. Avila can plug and play wherever the team thinks they need the most help on the interior line.

