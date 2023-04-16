All aTwitter: 16 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
This was a smart move by the Commanders. https://t.co/Gqkrs9pd9c— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) April 16, 2023
️ For your weekend listening:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 15, 2023
* @rich_hofmann on Josh Harris; @DaltonRoss on Dan Snyder agreeing in principle to sell the Commanders https://t.co/5JNiGOWI64
* @davidaldridgedc on Harris, QB plan - https://t.co/A6kjmlCK9E
* NFL Draft w/ @SethWEmerson - https://t.co/E5xeUGLKSL
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders’ new owners need plans to win back fans and politicians. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/MeJXt6RbmQ— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 15, 2023
"It leaves me speechless."@PennStateFball great @JahanDotson loves being back at Beaver Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HfaBEH1PVv— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) April 15, 2023
Update: #Vikings could cut Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook by Draft time, per @JFowlerESPN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 15, 2023
"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."
The Vikings also already talked to at least one team about a trade in the past. pic.twitter.com/cMuUZQ6mHh
Jalen Carter's decision to attend the draft in person seems to confirm his belief that he'll be a top-10 pick. https://t.co/fxDLuRWXao— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 16, 2023
This is why watching tape is vital to evaluating players and their ability to transition to the NFL. No STAT can EVER tell you about a college players ability to play in the NFL and no award or championship they won means they can play in the NFL. https://t.co/8Km0YIk8NL— Merril Hoge (@merrilhoge) April 16, 2023
If Bryce Young hears his name called first in the upcoming draft, the #Texans will be faced with an interesting decision:https://t.co/6P97e5AGFd— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) April 16, 2023
ICYMI: Check out the Steve Hartman and I previewing the NFL Draft.. https://t.co/tAMTKipFVN— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 16, 2023
Humbled at the current total for #RunRichRun and I haven’t even run yet.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 16, 2023
(That happens tomorrow at @RoseBowlStadium and airs NFL Draft Saturday on @nflnetwork)
Please donate whatever you can and let’s see how much more we can get for @StJude tonight. https://t.co/dFTU55d6aA pic.twitter.com/yz9FqxV9jW
This is not normal pic.twitter.com/QwvtiADN1I— Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) April 15, 2023
Baseball legend Jackie Robinson is interviewed on a classic episode of "The Dick Cavett Show"! (1972) #MLB #Dodgers #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/kFOKyx6MDd— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) April 16, 2023
Alternate angle view of Brooklyn #Dodgers star Jackie Robinson stealing home vs. New York #Yankees catcher Yogi Berra during Game 1 of the 1955 World Series! He was called safe, but Yogi always said that he was out! #MLB #Baseball #JackieRobinsonDay #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/ktmGeHkstP— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) April 15, 2023
