All aTwitter: 15 April 2023 - Is Brian Davis really ready to pay $7b in cash for Commanders this week?

BREAKING— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2023
A $7 billion offer to buy the Commanders by a DC native is still in play, source says@wusa9 #HTTC
Sources say, bidder can pay for the team in ALL CASHhttps://t.co/wNG21iGOxa
PART 2: Mr. Davis and Bank of America (company working with Dan Snyder) spoke last night after the non exclusive agreement with the Josh Davis group according to sources. They asked if Mr. Davis could still move forward with his bid & that the Harris deal wasn't done yet. @wusa9— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2023
PART 3: Source says, Bank of America asked Mr. Davis to submit financial information. Mr. Davis sent all documents this morning. In the documents, Davis says the first 1-billion could be released to Mr. Snyder in 24 hours and the rest in 7 days. @wusa9— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2023
PART 4: In the letters its says Brian Davis is willing to indemnify Mr. Snyder as a condition of his offer.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2023
The Washington Commanders declined to comment. @wusa9 #HTTC
PART 5: The $7-Billion bid was first placed on March 21st.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2023
MORE: DC resident who placed $7 billion to buy the Commanders. The Commanders are currently in talks with the bidder and his bid "is still in play" a source says @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 14, 2023
Full Story: https://t.co/wNG21iGOxa pic.twitter.com/gquutcxJnP
UPDATE: Where Brian Davis is getting his $7B cash to purchase Commanders:— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 15, 2023
PART 1:
SOURCE: Brian Davis raised the capital by selling his own intellectual property. I’m told, during his capital raise, private investors realized he had a $50B…
FULL STORY: https://t.co/wNG21iGOxa
PART 2: valuation for his assets— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) April 15, 2023
& intellectual property. These private investors gave Urban Echo Energy, the company Davis owns, the capital upfront in a lump sum of money. They say, Davis is the first LEED green developer in America.
Going to be a bad look for Haynes if this Davis report doesn’t grow teeth. https://t.co/VBpa7sGitm— Marshall (@EstCommand) April 15, 2023
Josh Harris’ group remains on track to finalize its tentative $6.05B deal to purchase Commanders, sources told @FOS tonight.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 15, 2023
Not doubting @DarrenMHaynes’ reporting on the $7B bid. But you have to wonder why somebody needs to bid $1B more than Harris…. https://t.co/AEPpDKgQfu
From NFL Now: When Josh Harris becomes the #Commanders new owner, the plan is to keep the #76ers and #Devils, as well. pic.twitter.com/qcL4FUWfrd— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023
I have a question for you guys, Can Josh Harris talk to the team and give them directions about FA and the draft? @JPFinlayNBCS @john_keim @Snide_Remarks— Rick Kosack (@RickKosack) April 14, 2023
1) Nothing has been finalized. 2) would be a massive mistake if he inserted himself into any of those decisions. However, I could see them talking to him after it’s finalized about $$ decisions in particular — CY 5th year option for example. Also to lay out their vision etc.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 14, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington wonders if bidders are overpaying for the Washington Commanders? Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/KP4EFmL4Xj— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 14, 2023
Questions:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 15, 2023
1. Did the Broncos sale include the stadium and 200 acres of land in a major metropolitan area? (the purchase price did not include the land under Broncos headquarters)
2. Does the Commanders sale include the gaming license?
I doubt the price is simply arbitrary.
https://t.co/sNcEkxH2pk pic.twitter.com/v0RQuiySYr— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 15, 2023
Nice piece from @JPFinlayNBCS . The Reign of Error is over.https://t.co/ZcprmrpaM7— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) April 14, 2023
New (?) #Commanders majority partner Josh Harris w/ some really thoughtful answers in this interview . He addresses, among other things, systemic racism & the responsibilities of team ownership to the community (partial screengrabs of transcript included) https://t.co/YcSrjyFf1v pic.twitter.com/3YwMr0ALTU— T M (@reshmanuel) April 14, 2023
Hey @commanders who’s your qb? pic.twitter.com/mmjOEGQz4Z— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 13, 2023
The only thing Washington players said they really loved was their strength staff— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) April 14, 2023
Really evident here. Daron Payne signed his contract and had to go see the crew. The love and happiness they had for him was so genuine. You can tell how hard he grinded with them. pic.twitter.com/JYO0WJwbUL
The new style of offense under Eric Bieniemy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 14, 2023
New episode of Commanders Log ⬇️
Talking about the Josh Harris group reaching an agreement to buy the Commanders. What’s next. A big key to successful ownership. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/YpKzjVZ5td— John Keim (@john_keim) April 14, 2023
But this wasn’t a normal fan situation. The team wasn’t just going through a bad patch. It was 2 decades of an owner that is heavily accused of creating and participating in a toxic environment, lots of sexual assault allegations, suing season ticket holders etc. https://t.co/3MpFD9LoB8— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 14, 2023
.@OldOxBrewery didn't waste any time. https://t.co/rUqbZoDbyb pic.twitter.com/NG4IUIgWKi— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 14, 2023
"Tastes like 23 years of Bitterness"#HTTC pic.twitter.com/tiX00wXalL— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 14, 2023
Commanders estimated at 7 UDFAs in this article. I'm guessing 9 or 10 because I think there will be more than one player currently on the roster that will be released after the draft. https://t.co/fDOVNkHf7P— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) April 15, 2023
Any team trading for Budda Baker would take on non-guaranteed salaries of $13.1M and $14.2M for 2023 and 2024.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 14, 2023
The Cardinals would see $3.775M in cap dollars added to 2023, unless the trade occurs after June 1.https://t.co/X3QspNjB20 https://t.co/6LThlItVmv
Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi: "I was told reliably by somebody who is involved that Lamar [Jackson] told [the Ravens] in a conversation, ‘Get Hopkins and get Beckham, and then we can talk.’ And the club went back to him and said, ‘Look, we can't get Hopkins and Beckham.… pic.twitter.com/B9IXmNAM9P— Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) April 14, 2023
Both OBJ and the Rams knew he didn't have an ACL during his time with the team in 2021. But no one else did, because it was never disclosed on any injury report. https://t.co/ypw72QWCsF— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 14, 2023
I know the Houston Texans need a QB, but taking CJ Stroud at No. 2 means you're projecting he'll be a top 5 player at his position. Are you ready to say he can be a top 5 QB in the NFL? I like Stroud, but I can’t go there.— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 14, 2023
Check out #GMShuffle at https://t.co/b4sYN4CC91 pic.twitter.com/ATIHvSxtQj
The NFL Draft is terrifying.— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 14, 2023
There will be Hall of Famers drafted in a couple weeks.
And there will be picks that fail miserably and cost people jobs.
It is Prom for @OldTakesExposed pic.twitter.com/qvKO9HxmgQ
In other D.C. football news...how about the @XFLDefenders nearing a sell out for Sunday's game?!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 14, 2023
There are only about 100 tickets left at Audi Field.
That beer snake is going to be epic!
Former #NFL MVP Cam Newton spoke to a group of high school football players and gave them advice about picking a college to play their next three to four years:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 14, 2023
“You think Kirby Smart needs you? You think Nick Saban Needs you? You stupid!”
“Half of y’all going to schools that… pic.twitter.com/UEZsktpeBb
