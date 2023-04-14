Emil Ekiyor, Jr. Has Starter for the Commanders Written All Over Him

Emil Ekiyor Jr., G

School: University of Alabama | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 23 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’2.5” 314 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd round

Draft Comparison: Nate Davis

Player Overview

Emil Ekiyor Jr. is a 4-star prospect from Cathedral High School who chose to play for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide. Emil played sparingly until his junior season. Ekiyor Jr. has at least 40 career starts since 2020. He has played right guard in the 2020 national championship team and in 2021 for a total 28 games. He was invited to the Senior Bowl.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. has been one of the most reliable interior linemen for one of the best offenses in college football. He played most snaps at right guard but is versatile enough to play either guard position at the next level. He is a solid interior lineman who plays with smarts and sound technique. Emil has been projected to be scheme versatile and can play immediately.

Strengths

Quick feet, strong hands, and physical temperament makes him a menace in run blocking.

Well-coached hand placement.

Pass protects with steady hands and short punches.

Consistent low pad level for run blocks.

Looks for winning block angle opportunities.

Weaknesses

Inconsistent kick slide.

Struggles against bigger defensive linemen.

He can get overaggressive and lose balance in run blocks.

Can overextend in pass blocking and lose balance.

Limited range blocking laterally.

Let’s See His Work

Unreal effort from Emil Ekiyor here to set up a home run play.



#55 is a real good run blocker and should have some real interest day 2. @bigE__18 pic.twitter.com/YWZ3zILZsH — Logan Armstrong (@loganarm10) April 1, 2023

Interviews

How does he fit on the team

Washington can always use more interior offensive line talent given the unit’s abysmal performance last season. Even with the additions of Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates, Washington needs to continue to add talent to the offensive line if they want to have a productive offense. Emil is a Week 1 starter at either guard position and fits any scheme. Regardless of who the coaching staff will be in the near or long-term future, Ekiyor Jr. is a long-term option that will make his mark with his aggressive style of play.