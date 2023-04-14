 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dee Winters’ Potential at Linebacker Should Interest the Commanders

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 Semifinal Game&nbsp;Fiesta Bowl Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dee Winters, LB

School: TCU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 227 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th Round

Player Comparison: Wesley Woodyard

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2019 TCU Big 12 FR LB 8 19 9 28 4.5 2.0 0 0 0 1 0 0
2020 TCU Big 12 SO LB 10 40 25 65 9.5 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 1 0
2021 TCU Big 12 JR LB 12 53 21 74 5.0 1.0 2 7 3.5 0 2 0 0
*2022 TCU Big 12 SR LB 15 48 31 79 14.5 7.5 1 29 29.0 1 2 1 0 0 0
Career TCU 160 86 246 33.5 12.5 3 36 12.0 1 7 2 0 1 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 4/10/2023.

Player Overview

Dee Winters was not only a standout football player - the 87th best in Texas - but he was considered the 40th best athlete in the nation. After considering offers from Arizona State, Northwestern, Texas Tech, and Arkansas, Winters chose TCU. Winters played wide receiver in high school, but TCU asked him to play safety. He made an impact quickly, playing in 11 games and stating two games. He would eventually find a home at linebacker for the Horned Frogs. He had the second-most tackles on he team as a sophomore and led the team in tackles as a junior. His strong play was one reason TCU made it to the College Football Playoff where Winters was the Defensive Player of the Game against Michigan. He would finish the year first-team All-Big 12.

Strengths

  • Explosive attacking the backfield as a blitzer
  • Speed to chase plays from the backside
  • Powerful hitter with sure tackling
  • In zone coverage, at his best reading the QB to flow to the ball
  • Has the athleticism and agility to cover RBs and TEs

Weaknesses

  • Size at linebacker is less than ideal
  • While fast, not sure he can play sideline to sideline
  • Needs to speed up play processing when not blitzing
  • Inconsistent taking on and disengaging from blockers

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The second level of the Commanders’ defense has been a tough puzzle to solve for a long time. The team is hoping that Jamin Davis and Cody Barton, two athletic and rangy linebackers, are the pieces to start solving the puzzle. Behind them are a lot of questions. Dee Winters could compete with the current players on the roster to be the primary backup at the position. Winters also might be able to line up and play the buffalo nickel role for the Commanders. His athleticism will see him make plays on the field early, but to really have a chance to stay on the field, he will have to trust his instincts. If he can do that, he may have a long-term place on the Commanders’ roster.

