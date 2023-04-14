Dee Winters’ Potential at Linebacker Should Interest the Commanders

Dee Winters, LB

School: TCU | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 227 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-5th Round

Player Comparison: Wesley Woodyard

College Statistics

Player Overview

Dee Winters was not only a standout football player - the 87th best in Texas - but he was considered the 40th best athlete in the nation. After considering offers from Arizona State, Northwestern, Texas Tech, and Arkansas, Winters chose TCU. Winters played wide receiver in high school, but TCU asked him to play safety. He made an impact quickly, playing in 11 games and stating two games. He would eventually find a home at linebacker for the Horned Frogs. He had the second-most tackles on he team as a sophomore and led the team in tackles as a junior. His strong play was one reason TCU made it to the College Football Playoff where Winters was the Defensive Player of the Game against Michigan. He would finish he year first-team All-Big 12.

Strength

Explosive attacking the backfield as a blitzer

Speed to chase plays from the backside

Powerful hitter with sure tackling

In zone coverage, at his best reading the QB to flow to the ball

Has the athleticism and agility to cover RBs and TEs

Weaknesses

Size at linebacker is less than ideal

While fast, not sure he can play sideline to sideline

Needs to speed up play processing when not blitzing

Inconsistent taking on and disengaging from blockers

Let’s see his work

From Day 1 of American Team practice of the #SeniorBowl, TCU LB Dee Winters making the PBU matched up on Tulane’s Tyjae Spears.



Winters shows good patience, reads the route, and uses his explosiveness to break on the ball and knock it away. pic.twitter.com/ZnAYacdO2V — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) February 2, 2023

Dee Winters is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 5.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1132 out of 2621 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/RkLRCtRVAE pic.twitter.com/jQeHh6d4kA — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The second level of the Commanders’ defense has been a tough puzzle to solve for a long time. The team is hoping that Jamin Davis and Cody Barton, two athletic and rangy linebackers, are the pieces to start solving the puzzle. Behind them are a lot of questions. Dee Winters could compete with the current players on the roster to be the primary backup at the position. Winters also might be able to line up and play the buffalo nickel role for the Commanders. His athleticism will see him make plays on the field early, but to really have a chance to stay on the field, he will have to trust his instincts. If he can do that, he may have a long-term place on the Commanders’ roster.