All aTwitter: 14 April 2023 - “Ding Dong the Merry-oh! Sing it high; sing it low”

Commanders fans! OUR 2023 SEASON TICKET MEMBERSHIPS ARE LIVE!— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) April 13, 2023
Have you always wanted season tickets? Now is the time to do so!
Contact me for prices and locations! claire.domshick@commanders.com #HTTC
A listener just told me that a representative from the team reached out to them to see if today's news changed their mind about not wanting season tickets.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 13, 2023
Business is about to boom. ⬆️⏫
TWO WEEKS AWAY@SeatGeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WttTTYyftE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 13, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: A monumental day in Washington, as #Commanders owner Dan Snyder reached an agreement with Josh Harris’ group to sell the team for $6.05B. pic.twitter.com/VmjjJh7xBv— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2023
Sources: #Commanders owner Dan Snyder and #76ers and #Devils owner Josh Harris have now reached an agreement on a sale to Harris’ group for $6.05B. It is not exclusive and not signed. But Harris appears to have won the bidding and a finalized sale is expected if all goes well. pic.twitter.com/80kxzeH7mG— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2023
As others have reported, the Harris group has reached an agreement to buy the Commanders for $6.05 billion. Not yet signed. That's an important aspect and it's not an exclusive situation so Steve Apostolopoulos -- still has a shot. But certainly for Harris it's a major step— John Keim (@john_keim) April 13, 2023
If all goes well, Harris will be the next owner or at least he'll be the one the league votes on at their May meetings. Then it'll be done.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 13, 2023
One thing to note here: Late May is the fastest it would be voted upon. Denver took a month-and-a-half to go through the vetting process last summer. So it's not for certain it would be voted in May, just the earliest.— John Keim (@john_keim) April 13, 2023
The Dan Snyder era is nearing the end— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 14, 2023
We went into the archives tonight and found this interview with the great @reneknottsports and Snyder after his opening press conference in 1999.
"A dream come true"
"Just winning, number 1 change"
What a difference 24 years can make. Wow. pic.twitter.com/5aJ6Q2dInS
Assuming Dan Snyder sells, his last public comment as owner of the Commanders will have been when he told the Maryland gaming commission "we finally got ourselves a quarterback" about Carson Wentz.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 13, 2023
I disagree with this. Dont blame anyone for deciding not to support a Snyder team. If you want the stadium packed out and a revived fan base, you should be welcoming those fans back with open arms and celebrate Snyder being gone together with them https://t.co/rGbc54GPTL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 13, 2023
We had the writer on the show who originally broke the story that Snyder and Harris agreed on a deal. Here’s that interview. https://t.co/d8hMMXtPjb— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 14, 2023
BREAKING--This is what Dan Snyder is saying to his hater today "I bought the @Commanders for $800 million and just sold it for $6 billion. Suck on that."— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 13, 2023
I'd argue Dan Snyder has done more damage to his franchise's brand than any single person has done to any team in US sports history. He bought a franchise that was maybe a notch down from the Yankees/Canadiens/Celtics tier in terms of prestige.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 13, 2023
What he leaves behind ... https://t.co/GbFJS0eqpZ
A return to RFK?? Let’s keep this celebration going! https://t.co/mHOFl2qaeQ pic.twitter.com/w6JTBxJwhZ— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) April 13, 2023
Projected 2024 QB1 Caleb Williams reacts to the news of Dan Snyder selling the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/r8wByZ7Din— Jordan (@wshingtontoday) April 13, 2023
YOU ARE A COMMANDER @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/euy5UqxRMO— SZN⚡️ (@CommandersSZN_) April 13, 2023
Sixers and/or Devils fans, please tell me if this is a good thing.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 13, 2023
I mean there’s no way this isn’t an upgrade from Snyder, but I don’t know who this person is. https://t.co/TOD4jsGFzP
The Sixers were his first team and he was too involved in the early days. Now he's hired Daryl Morey and kinda leaves it alone. Hasn't been afraid to spend money atleast. Hopefully he's super involved as an Eagles fan I don't need the Commanders to be a competent organization.— Matt DiMattesa (@MattDiMattesa) April 13, 2023
The Colangelo era was a mess for the 76ers, but other than that he’s been a (mostly) empowering owner. He’s involved but doesn’t overstep his bounds. He really only manages the management and has generally let them do their job.— Jacob Overman (@JacobOverman12) April 13, 2023
We don’t love him here in Philly but he’s obviously better than Snyder cause anyone is. He’ll stay out of the way and let people who know the game make decisions. He kinda treats it more as a business than someone who wants to win however— Sam Gentilotti (@SamGentilotti) April 14, 2023
The Devils have had an incredible turnaround with great free agent acquisitions and great drafting. From the hockey side, I would say he's done a great job.— ☎️ (@thegrayghostt) April 13, 2023
Hes in it for the money and nothing else. Is the one that pushed the process but also meddled and caused Jimmy to leave and hired a yes man as GM till Daryl Morrey came on. As long as the team draws fans and makes money he doesnt care— Ryan Mailley (@MailleyRyan) April 13, 2023
Eric Bieniemy addressing Commanders fans at FedExField pic.twitter.com/QXxbqptgJ5— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) April 13, 2023
From @94yne's first day in Washington till now, what a journey it’s been for him and his family— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 13, 2023
Illinois CB—Devon Witherspoon— Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) December 23, 2022
A slow pedal into a shuffle to leverage the route.
The hips & feet to transition from vertical to comeback
This rep is teach tape worthy imo! pic.twitter.com/AZm4MeHLO6
Two names to know.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 13, 2023
• App State CB Steven Jones Jr
(5095/ 188 / 30 arm)
- Met with Lions, Giants, Commanders, Ravens at Pro Day. Recently visited the 49ers.
• UT Martin WR Colton Dowell
(6020/ 206)
- 4.45 40, 41.5 vert, 11’1” broad. NYJ, IND, BAL, KC* have shown interest. pic.twitter.com/2YGKym3bcv
Deonte Banks at 16? https://t.co/Aljs7uO6Zw pic.twitter.com/K5hNrtkgfY— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) April 13, 2023
This happens when you “overpay” the QB1. The locker room knows if the QB is special or not, and when the team pays franchise $ for a “manager+”, it is hard for the stars to settle for lesser pay. Game recognizes game.. Giants gotta fix it or it could wreck the squad in ‘23 https://t.co/WI2z2tjVDS— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 13, 2023
The long-awaited helmet designed specifically to protect QB heads when they hit the ground is available, promising better impact mitigation than a regular helmet. Will players wear it? We'll see. Only a handful of players wore linemen-specific helmets that were available in 2022. https://t.co/xvqH92gabx— Judy Battista (@judybattista) April 13, 2023
He’s a descendant of Ragnar Lothbrok and has an origin story like Paul Bunyan. He was MVP of the Hula Bowl. And his development since his college career ended sounds a lot like Brock Purdy’s story.@ConorOrr has this year’s top sleeper QB prospect: https://t.co/ln0JBW4xKn— The MMQB (@theMMQB) April 13, 2023
Update: "Many" NFL executives have non-football concerns about Georgia QB Stenson Bennett, per @JFowlerESPN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 13, 2023
One NFC exe said: "He might go undrafted."
Bennett did not receive universally high marks on combine interviews, and was also arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 29. pic.twitter.com/x7cGtx06zq
It's extremely difficult to watch anyone else but Marvin Harrison Jr. when watching Ohio State's offense or any defense against them. He's insanely good and stands out so often.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 13, 2023
Seventeen prospects are now confirmed to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, two weeks from tonight: pic.twitter.com/kx80L9glqJ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2023
I made a sack model for NFL draft prospects.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 13, 2023
The model forecasts each prospects sack total in their first three seasons in the NFL.
Model details below, but let’s lead with results, shall we? Will Anderson Jr. has the highest sack forecast of anyone in the class by a mile. pic.twitter.com/mF7f1dID5b
Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy mutually agree to end stadium naming rights agreement.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 13, 2023
Our home stadium will return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.
More info » https://t.co/1Zif1GzTO2 pic.twitter.com/EPgx4Xpqhh
"I think this will help lift a dark cloud from the organization. Allow the players, the coaches and everyone involved to truly put focus on only trying to win football games."— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 13, 2023
—@RGIII on the potential sale of the Washington Commanders pic.twitter.com/ylhrn6EEwt
This is funny… https://t.co/fpGgt6wxgM— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) April 13, 2023
Dude… https://t.co/MUu57zeswO— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 14, 2023
