Olusegun Oluwatimi Would Give the Commanders an Experienced, Award-Winning Center

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Center

School: University of Michigan | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Four Year (Graduate Student) Senior| Age: 24 (Week 1)

All-ACC Performer at Virginia

Projected Draft Status: 4th Round

2022 Awards: Outland Trophy (Best Interior Lineman), Rimington (Best Center)

Player Overview

In 2017, Olu Oluwatimi enrolled at the United States Air Force Academy, but didn’t play in any football games. A year later, he became a student at the University of Virginia. Olu sat out a season due to NCAA transfer rules and went on to play football for the Cavaliers for three seasons.

Oluwatimi was a mainstay on Virginia’s offensive line and became one of the best linemen in the ACC during his tenure with the Cavaliers. He tranfered to Michigan last year and proceeded to have a season for the ages. He would go on to win the Outland and Rimington trophies. Olu (a name he prefers) is expected by most analysts to be available early on day three of the draft.

Strengths

Provides quality depth and could be a starter much sooner than expected

Intelligent player with the ability to learn the nuances of the NFL quickly

Superb pass blocker, holds up well against bull rushers

Highly competitive with a bit of a mean streak

Takes good angles in gap schemes and uses leverage effectively

Very experienced and willing to play through pain with a determined effort

Weaknesses

Should add about ten pounds of muscle to his frame

Prone to coming out of his stance too high on occasion

Can sometimes be burned by stunts and counter moves

He has a tendency to overthink blocking schemes instead of relying on his skill sets.

When caught out of position, Olu is susceptible to holding at times

Let’s See His Work

How he fits on the Commanders

When Olu Oluwatimi transferred to Virginia, there was no indication whatsoever that he would become a force on the offensive line. He became an All-ACC performer and NFL scouts began to notice his impact. At Michigan, Olu simply became one of the best offensive linemen in college football. The Outland Trophy is given to the best lineman in the nation, either on offense or defense. He will provide great depth and could push to be a starter sooner than some analysts and fans may think.