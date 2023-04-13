All aTwitter: 13 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

NEW: Jeff Bezos is not in the bidding process for the Washington Commanders and is not currently planning to make a bid for the team, a source with direct knowledge tells @teddyschleifer https://t.co/YMGSbF1tEu — Puck (@PuckNews) April 12, 2023

Tilman Fertitta said during an interview with @CNBC today that he bid $5.6 billion on the Commanders, but "at some point you've got to draw a line in the sand." pic.twitter.com/7NpKM1Fb4X — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 13, 2023

Now, let’s see if Steve Apostolopoulos can put something together. Heard — and debunked — some other names recently. My sources don’t feel Apostolopoulos can challenge Josh Harris, and the Canadian businessman will have to show his cards soon if he’s serious about the purchase. — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 13, 2023

Daniel Snyder has not notified the NFL and its finance committee that he has struck a deal to sell the team, source says. But hopes are growing that an agreement can be reached in the coming weeks, that source says. Any deal must be approved by the other NFL team owners. https://t.co/ufLUioePu4 — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) April 13, 2023

Inbox: Chase Young is the first ambassador for Klutch Athletics by New Balance, a new sportswear brand from sports agent Rich Paul.



Young is New Balance's first NFL player. He'll help NB's design team develop its first football cleat, per the press release. pic.twitter.com/du9pyTM9Mp — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) April 12, 2023

This is how Odell Beckham can turn his $15M #Ravens deal into $18M:



*At least 60 catches earns him $1M



*At least 1,000 yards earns him $1M



*At least 9 TDs earns him $1M



Instead he can also earn $1M by leading the team in each category, no matter the numbers (via Mike Florio) pic.twitter.com/Flc5JCx47D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 12, 2023

The #Packers and #Jets haven't been communicating about an Aaron Rodgers trade for weeks, per @AdamSchefter



"Both sides now appear to be dug in."



"My understanding is there hasn't been a whole lot of conversation, if any, over the last couple of weeks."https://t.co/cApmEDIAmC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 12, 2023

Among franchise tagged players, Tony Pollard has signed his tag. Josh Jacobs, Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram have not. No signed contract = no offseason program. https://t.co/MEYejTBrzs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

The last day for NFL teams to have pre-draft meetings with prospects (top 30 visits, zoom meetings, private workouts) is a week from today - April 19. It will be a rush to the finish. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 12, 2023

Nominated for a Sports Emmy today for his work on TV yet STILL this man trains every single day just in case a team comes calling

So proud of you baby and never met anyone that works harder for their dreams than you @RGIII pic.twitter.com/lYQWlxcAcc — Grete Griffin (@GGriffinIII) April 11, 2023

In response to question about potential Sunday Ticket latency, YouTube TV vows to build a "high-quality" experience. https://t.co/9C74R8mK60 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 13, 2023

“The Galaxy have hired Will Misselbrook, one of the architects of the Commanders’ rebrand, for the newly created role of Chief Creative Officer and Chief Content Officer. He held the same titles during his two-year stint with the Commanders. https://t.co/b80BmdBIbS via @sbj — Steve (@DC_STEVE) April 12, 2023

One of the most 80s intros of the 80s during the 80s. This is Staying Alive (1983), the sequel to Saturday Night Fever (1977). Starring John Travolta and written and directed by Sylvester Stallone. It's the oldest film to receive a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. pic.twitter.com/fMTTPF80DM — The Sting (@TSting18) April 12, 2023

Monaco's actual sea wall pic.twitter.com/0XCaFhNYw6 — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 12, 2023

