Could Devon Witherspoon be Ron Rivera’s First Ever First Round Draft Pick at Corner?

Devon Witherspoon, CB

School: Illinois | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’111⁄ 2” / 181 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 1st Round

College Statistics

Player Overview

At 5’111⁄ 2" 181 pounds, Devon Witherspoon is the definition of a playmaker in the defensive secondary. Although he doesn’t have the size of some of the top corners in the 2023 NFL draft, he makes up for his lack of length and bulk with great instincts, speed and a big-hitter mentality.

In 2022 Witherspoon had a breakout season in Champaign on his way to earning first team Associated Press All-American honors, racking up 42 total tackles (2.5 for a loss), 17 passes defended and three interceptions over 12 games. He was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Witherspoon didn’t participate in drills at the NFL Combine due to a hamstring injury, but he held a private pro day April 5th where he answered any questions NFL front offices had about his speed, running a 4.42 40.

Devon Witherspoon runs a 4.4s forty at his pro day



pic.twitter.com/8CJAU6TbR2

Strengths:

Plays much bigger than his listed size in run support

Good straight-line speed

Excellent recognition in screen game and will fly up to disrupt the play

Fluid hips allow for smooth re-direction in off-man coverage

Instincts allowed him to peel off man in zone coverage and jump underneath routes

Anticipates routes well and often knows where the receiver is going before the break

Very solid in hip-trail and will mirror receivers' hands when ball is in the air and adjust to make a play

Student of the game

Weaknesses:

Lacks ideal bulk and length for the position

Tends to be a bit grabby at the stem

Good eye discipline, but will often bite on double-moves while trying to make a play

Will flourish when play stays in front of him versus having to chase

How he would fit in Washington...

Witherspoon is not a lock-down NFL corner who can travel with a team’s number one, but if played in a heavy zone scheme or off-man coverage, he can excel as a premier playmaker at outside corner. Jack Del Rio used a lot of cover 2 and match-up off-man in 2022, and this is where Witherspoon can shine. He will never shy away from film study, as understanding his opponent is a top priority.

Devon is excellent in run support, and this is important in the NFC East where the Commanders with face the likes of Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Rashaad Penny - all who can run effectively off-tackle.

#Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon.



pic.twitter.com/xP5serpjtb

His selection could bolster a weak cornerback room that lacks depth and impact playmakers. He should stick on the outside and bump either Fuller or St-Juste inside to the slot. His learning curve in this defense would be minimal as Illinois ran a similar style in 2022.

Washington’s defense had just nine interceptions in 2022 which was fourth worst in the NFL. Of those nine interceptions, only four were made by cornerbacks (with Kendall Fuller recording three). The lack of playmaking ability from the position has been profound under Ron Rivera’s tenure. Witherspoon could help change that.