All aTwitter: 12 April 2023

Among those invited to the Commanders' local pro day today, per sources: James Patterson, a LB out of Buffalo and Jaret Patterson's twin brother.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 11, 2023
Also at the Commanders' local pro day today, per source: Kobie Turner, a DT out of Wake Forest and former Centreville High standout, and Ronnie Brown, a RB out of Shepherd University and a Baltimore native.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 11, 2023
Incredible day yesterday @WhiteHouse #EasterEggRoll w/ the @NFL and some of our great team leaders @BigChrisPaul @saahdiq @charleslenojr72 & @jacsw3. Huge thx to these players who made a lot of families happy! pic.twitter.com/5uCaeHN5wR— Joe Maloney (@joeymaloney) April 11, 2023
Emmanuel Forbes might not have the same physicality or hype that Joey Porter Jr. has, but he could be a much better fit for the #Commanders defense. I broke down the Mississippi State CB: https://t.co/LSlKe92igc— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 11, 2023
Cory Trice / CB / #23— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) April 11, 2023
6’3 / 215lbs / Senior
Here is Cory in Press Man on a Slant Route. Notice the powerful punch to get the WR off balance and then the on time punch when the ball arrives to get the incompletion! #HTTC #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/EkPuSqPaKN
The name is too damn long.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) April 11, 2023
Look at the Bills' cap for comparison. That's solid. https://t.co/ip7AFPImT9 pic.twitter.com/68xV54CNCE
Rick Snider’s Washington says one of the Washington Commanders bidders dropped by HQ. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/J9QiaZaGR1— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 10, 2023
Does it cost the Harris/Rales Group more money to just sit & wait? Meanwhile the Fed keep increasing rates… not sure if billionaires worry about that but it’s business right?— Shelley (@Shellsyeah81) April 11, 2023
Per my sources, Harris' group is cool with waiting. They aren't getting antsy or anything. Now, if this drags on and on, that could change. Any sale (no matter if the third-richest man enters) will need some kind of financing short-term to get the money in place.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 11, 2023
So, your point about interest rates is a good one. Let me ask around. It's reportedly been a factor for the Manchester United sale.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 11, 2023
When owner Dan Snyder secured NFL approval to take on debt to buy out out three co-owners in March 2021, the prime rate was at 3.25%.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 11, 2023
Today, that rate sits at 8%.
"It’s a very big deal ... It’s not like billionaires keep piles of cash around." https://t.co/KevPEyVzuT
The way to get this deal done is $5B cash to Synder & new owners assume the existing $900M in debt (presumably at low interest rate) and call it a $5.9B sale.— New York Rebel (@NYRebelLV) April 11, 2023
Harris is around that number now— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 11, 2023
Umm, interesting. Theodore Schleifer of Puck says neither Jay-Z nor Mathew McConaughey were ever part of a would-be Jeff Bezos bid.— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) April 11, 2023
This whole Bezos thing is strange. Make of this report what you will. pic.twitter.com/jAhgMB5Tqr
Have to think his fifth year option salary could make a trade trickier. https://t.co/8mUktI2gAv— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 11, 2023
So Devin White wants out of Tampa per @JennaLaineESPN & @AdamSchefter -- Had no idea he's graded as poorly as he has per @PFF over his first four years. Has never had higher than a 51.9 overall defensive grade & that was his rookie year of 2019.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 11, 2023
Should #Commanders take look? pic.twitter.com/pvd7ILagRs
The #Lions traded former first-round CB Jeff Okudah to the #Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2023
Our story https://t.co/5EeOAqTlwo
— Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) April 11, 2023
The 5th-round pick Atlanta is sending to Detroit for Jeff Okudah is the pick they received from Jacksonville in the Calvin Ridley trade.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023
The #Falcons will have until May 1st to decide on Okudah's fifth-year option. It's worth $11,514,000 fully-guaranteed for the 2024 season.
#Falcons offseason so far:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023
- Signed S Jessie Bates
- Signed DL Calais Campbell
- Signed DT David Onyemata
- Re-signed RT Kaleb McGary
- Traded for CB Jeff Okudah
- Traded for TE Jonnu Smith
- Signed LB Kaden Ellis
- Signed QB Taylor Heinicke
- Signed WR Scotty Miller
- Signed CB…
He was a top 3 pick who has underperformed and is due for a new contract next year…and thus the Lions get a 5th round pick in return.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) April 11, 2023
I would’ve definitely considered this if I was the #Commanders if I like his tape, and the first, but obviously I don’t know if they do. https://t.co/WFI4sAs7CK
The Lions trading '20 No. 3 overall, Jeff Okudah, three years into his career for a bag of doughnuts is obviously a sign that they weren't going to do a fifth-year option (they shouldn't) & got something. Now u have to wonder if this triggers a similar thought process for Chase. pic.twitter.com/JpnnafTG6X— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) April 11, 2023
Trading Young for a 5th round pick would be absolutely moronic.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) April 11, 2023
No, you let either trade him or let the year play out and franchise him. But if you trade it better be a pretty decent return.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) April 11, 2023
The most important analytical finding about the NFL draft is that *NOBODY* is as smart as they think they are. https://t.co/b5D31panks— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) April 11, 2023
Yesterday, I wrote about Bijan Robinson and whether even a brilliant running back prospect is a good idea to draft in the first round. This one is unlocked for all to read: https://t.co/xIU3JDITYp pic.twitter.com/qLov9vJcPv— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 11, 2023
Commanders adding Brian Branch as their slot/buffalo nickel to pair with Kam Curl would be a lot of fun— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 11, 2023
This is so good pic.twitter.com/HnTsX9Zrbp— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 11, 2023
Curl has almost become a linebacker for the Commanders right?— Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) April 11, 2023
Not quite. He's played as a dime linebacker out of necessity over the last few years and done well in that role, but still best as a safety with versatility to cover TEs and some slot duties.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 11, 2023
He played a couple of different roles. Obviously SS is his normal spot. But they had a 3 safety package where he played what they call "buffalo nickel" which is basically just big nickel. Also had him as a dime linebacker in some packages. So versatile that he fills lots of holes— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 11, 2023
I'd feel more optimistic about that combo if they got Curl's contract taken care of. Otherwise Branch would feel a bit more like a replacement than a counterpart.— Joel (@JoelEspenshade) April 11, 2023
It can be both. Room for both to thrive in this scheme, but also gives them cover if they can't agree a deal with Curl. Maybe some leverage that can save them a bit (probably not) on that deal too— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 11, 2023
That's a whole lot of wins for the NFC East in 2023.— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 10, 2023
How did @DCarr8 do? pic.twitter.com/t6vbfghxSa
YouTube made no mention of purchasing out-of-market games for just one team — which fans have been wondering about. Seems like the current plan is for this to still be all-or-nothing. https://t.co/QWHfW8xaO4— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023
Sunday Ticket costs $60 more per year on YouTube than it did on DirecTV, and that's WITH the pre-sale discount. Without that discount it costs $160 more.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 11, 2023
If the NFL wants to cut down on pirated streams, this is not going to help. At all.
. @UVAFootball WR Dontayvion Wicks wakes up with GMFB and talks about his earliest memories of football, and his Draft plans! pic.twitter.com/n8trmoKCYi— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 11, 2023
A celeb jeweler who's become famous for providing diamond pieces to high-profile athletes is suing Antonio Brown ... claiming the ex-NFL star owes him over $1 million. https://t.co/3OLzlDBFYe— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 11, 2023
