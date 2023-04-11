Under the radar prospects that Washington should be interested in

Who your team should select with their first pick will always create exciting and engaging discourse. Consequently, the first-round and second-round prospects take up a large percentage of the draft conversation leading up to the first night. Some of Washington’s most significant needs include cornerback and offensive line; however, with the Commanders picking in the middle of the first round at 16, it is not a foregone conclusion that either of those positions will make sense when they are on the clock.

Moving further along in the draft, even with the assumption that Washington selects a cornerback or offensive lineman within the first two rounds, do not assume they will stop with the first corner or lineman they selected. Washington needs depth at both positions, and there are some under-the-radar gems that one draft analyst says make sense for the Commanders to target.

Emory Hunt, current CBS Football analyst, and CEO of Football Gameplan, stopped by the Trap or Dive Podcast to discuss two late-round gems that could be valuable for the Washington Commanders on day three.

Hunt identified Isaiah Bolden, a cornerback from Jackson State University. “He played every position in the secondary for Jackson State. Down at the NFLPA Bowl, he was playing corner exclusively, and you saw his ability to man up. He is great in press. Bolden has the athleticism, so he will already be a core special teamer because of what he does as a returner, both kickoffs and punt returner.”

Isaiah Bolden is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.44 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 122 out of 2171 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/9lmd8UH383 #RAS pic.twitter.com/6doNV4IDKc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2023

Next was Keenan Isaac, a cornerback from Alabama State University. “You go and watch his game against Auburn last year; he did a great job in that game,” Hunt said. “He had a great NFLPA bowl, great HBCU Legacy bowl. So you can probably get him late in the seventh round or as a priority free agent. Washington already has some experience with Danny Johnson on the roster, who was a man-child down in the Senior Bowl and at Southern University during his career.”

Hunt made it a point to identify Bolden and Isaac as sleepers because they are bigger cornerbacks with length that can be effective press-cornerbacks with good ball skills and coverage abilities.

Keenan Isaac is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.08 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 635 out of 2171 CB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/IIDJqvaz3T #RAS pic.twitter.com/4aqv78AGlt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2023

Watch/listen to the full Trap or Dive episode with AJ, Dre, and me for more of Hunt’s under-the-radar prospects. We also talked with Emory to get his thoughts on position groups and specific prospects in this year’s draft class, including why the best player available at 16 might lead Washington to an undervalued position. We also do our 2nd Trap or Dive mock draft!