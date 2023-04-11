Luke Schoonmaker Gives the Commanders Another Developmental TE Option

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

School: University of Michigan | Conference: Big Ten Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior| Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’5” 251 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid 3rd-5th round

Player Comparison: Dawson Knox

College Statistics

Player Overview

Luke Schoonmaker was a three-star prospect from Hamden Hall High School (CT) committing to the University of Michigan coming in at 220 pounds. Over time, Luke bulked up to 250 pounds. Schoonmaker played sparingly in his first three seasons, hardly making an impact as a receiver until his senior seasons. His fourth year, he played at the inline position but also working out of the slot at times en route to a 17-165-3 (9.7) line. He played roughly the same number of snaps this past year, but saw his role in the passing game expand to 35-418-3 (11.9).

Schoonmaker is an in-line, “Y”, tight end with functional strength as a run blocker and used occasionally as a safety valve. His upside is limited as most see him as a secondary tight end at the next level. However, Schoonmaker still has room to grow in his build and blocking. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Game.

Strengths

Fluid feet that can get in and out of route breaks.

Very sure hands, only 3 career drops.

Runs into the soft spots in zone coverage.

Has a wide base when run blocking and is able to sustain it.

Can line up as a H-back in the pistol and in the slot.

Good catch radius and concentration to dig up low throws.

Willing blocker who can seal edges in the run game and operate block-delays in the passing game.

Weaknesses

Was hardly used as a receiver until his senior season (35 out of 54 total career receptions).

Limited route tree. Not used much as a primary option in the passing game.

Can struggle to get separation in man coverage. Lacks sudden moves in route running.

Will turn 25 years old during the season.

Average speed for the position.

Not very physical after the catch.

Let’s See His Work

Interviews

Luke Schoonmaker is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.86 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 16 out of 1091 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/Jd1VNkpNhF #RAS pic.twitter.com/12mXzawrWr — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 2, 2023

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Commanders’ offense remains a mystery as does the role tight ends will play in it. The tight end room is known more for their receiving than blocking, with Bates being the best blocker of the group. When looking at Bieniemy’s past with Kansas City, tight ends, excluding Travis Kelce, made up a marginal role in the receiving game. If said trend were to continue, Schoonmaker would be a good Day 3 selection. He would give Washington another blocker in the run game to pair or substitute with John Bates, and act as a safety valve in the passing game. While Schoonmaker won’t stand out on the stat line, his impact would help uplift the total execution of the offense.