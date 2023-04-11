 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luke Schoonmaker Gives the Commanders Another Developmental TE Option

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By gavalon55
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan v Iowa Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

School: University of Michigan | Conference: Big Ten Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior| Age: 24 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’5” 251 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Mid 3rd-5th round

Player Comparison: Dawson Knox

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
*2019 Michigan Big Ten SO TE 2 2 54 27.0 1 0 0 0 2 54 27.0 1
2020 Michigan Big Ten JR TE 0 0 0
*2021 Michigan Big Ten SR TE 9 17 165 9.7 3 0 0 0 17 165 9.7 3
*2022 Michigan Big Ten SR TE 12 35 418 11.9 3 0 0 0 35 418 11.9 3
Career Michigan 54 637 11.8 7 0 0 0 54 637 11.8 7
Player Overview

Luke Schoonmaker was a three-star prospect from Hamden Hall High School (CT) committing to the University of Michigan coming in at 220 pounds. Over time, Luke bulked up to 250 pounds. Schoonmaker played sparingly in his first three seasons, hardly making an impact as a receiver until his senior seasons. His fourth year, he played at the inline position but also working out of the slot at times en route to a 17-165-3 (9.7) line. He played roughly the same number of snaps this past year, but saw his role in the passing game expand to 35-418-3 (11.9).

Schoonmaker is an in-line, “Y”, tight end with functional strength as a run blocker and used occasionally as a safety valve. His upside is limited as most see him as a secondary tight end at the next level. However, Schoonmaker still has room to grow in his build and blocking. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Game.

Strengths

  • Fluid feet that can get in and out of route breaks.
  • Very sure hands, only 3 career drops.
  • Runs into the soft spots in zone coverage.
  • Has a wide base when run blocking and is able to sustain it.
  • Can line up as a H-back in the pistol and in the slot.
  • Good catch radius and concentration to dig up low throws.
  • Willing blocker who can seal edges in the run game and operate block-delays in the passing game.

Weaknesses

  • Was hardly used as a receiver until his senior season (35 out of 54 total career receptions).
  • Limited route tree. Not used much as a primary option in the passing game.
  • Can struggle to get separation in man coverage. Lacks sudden moves in route running.
  • Will turn 25 years old during the season.
  • Average speed for the position.
  • Not very physical after the catch.

Let’s See His Work

Interviews

How Will He Fit On The Team

The Commanders’ offense remains a mystery as does the role tight ends will play in it. The tight end room is known more for their receiving than blocking, with Bates being the best blocker of the group. When looking at Bieniemy’s past with Kansas City, tight ends, excluding Travis Kelce, made up a marginal role in the receiving game. If said trend were to continue, Schoonmaker would be a good Day 3 selection. He would give Washington another blocker in the run game to pair or substitute with John Bates, and act as a safety valve in the passing game. While Schoonmaker won’t stand out on the stat line, his impact would help uplift the total execution of the offense.

