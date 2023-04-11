All aTwitter: 11 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham has met with the Commanders, Patriots, Raiders, Ravens, and Colts, a source said.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 10, 2023
Dual-threat talent that threw for 9,660 yards // 70 TDs and ran for 3,179 // 50 TDs during his time for the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/9u3qwExyHI
Episode 546 - Guest: @Smith4Gm of @HogsHaven on #Commanders, including better/worse since end of last season?, Sam Howell, #NFLDraft, Chase Young & interesting research on positional value.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) April 10, 2023
I also discuss end of Wizards' season, #Nats, #Orioles & #ALLCAPS.https://t.co/ESuqFxozsf
NEW: The Washington Commanders' sale process remains at a standstill. Josh Harris' bid is close to what owner Dan Snyder would accept, but sources tell @FOS that Snyder appears to be waiting on somebody—maybe even Jeff Bezos—to get the bidding beyond $6B. https://t.co/tNFGC6l7U0— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 10, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders paid D.C. $625K to settle season ticket misdeeds. Gimme one minute. pic.twitter.com/PJ8zXZboAt— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 10, 2023
Tomorrow is the local Commanders Pro Day. A bunch of names are going to be coming at us very soon. The armchair GMs will be very busy for the next two or three days.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 10, 2023
Wide receiver thread! This one is going to be broken up because I have to go to the office today and there are, as usual, somewhere between 10 and 47 million receivers in this class. pic.twitter.com/ZiGXpu9X17— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/pI7be1kVNH pic.twitter.com/R39unPce6O— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Andrei Iosivas is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/X6YqWnuwEz pic.twitter.com/1w8Aq3zpxP— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Jonathan Mingo is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.86 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 43 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/LbCjhpXaT3 pic.twitter.com/QOWKXI98jR— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
A.T. Perry is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.85 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 47 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Subject to change as we do not have WF pro day results yet.https://t.co/PDqTv40ssz pic.twitter.com/Gg5u0aFvbW
Matt Landers is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.84 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 48 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/6PyTvowpf6 pic.twitter.com/LHDvOTiW9i— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Cody Chrest is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.76 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 74 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/I1fzzAErYR pic.twitter.com/UNTneNLKMI— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
David Durden is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.59 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 124 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/0a7Ba4OIWr pic.twitter.com/2sq8lzi8XC— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Michael Wilson is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 137 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/EtZaQBZK50 pic.twitter.com/V8igzMi2ug— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Rashee Rice is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.52 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 145 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/NsIZOXPvKq pic.twitter.com/ph9QTDOe3b— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Sy Barnett is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.43 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 173 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/S4sq8nGMnQ pic.twitter.com/LsoevdDkqW— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Marvin Mims Jr. is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.39 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 185 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/swbNZc8NfF pic.twitter.com/GCgHFkR60i— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Chase Cota is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.33 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 203 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/5IGhCNbxmF pic.twitter.com/Ily2rNtycC— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Jared Wayne is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.26 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 225 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/jl6848SmeE pic.twitter.com/ZOmWpjAmJt— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Shedrick Jackson is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.25 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 227 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/UCVN3m6a9X pic.twitter.com/DUfpCPVLbD— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Dontayvion Wicks is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.16 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 254 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/HJA1c92g9n pic.twitter.com/qemGeytwNP— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023
Former #Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to join Lincoln Riley at USC and work with the team’s quarterbacks, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023
So Kingsbury, who was part of the team that drafted Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall, now will coach another potential No. 1 pick in Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/MxwzrEVb9J
From NFL Now: The Odell Beckham Jr signing with the #Ravens not only locked in a top WR... it also revealed that Lamar Jackson was actively recruiting him. He plans to be throwing passes to Beckham. pic.twitter.com/CFz7vZLTtG— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023
Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brownhttps://t.co/jgb7M92aPp pic.twitter.com/2QgkOkgbY2— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 10, 2023
Dwayne Haskins’ attorney has filed a lawsuit one year after Haskins’ death — based on previously unseen evidence. The release, via Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm: pic.twitter.com/1F4c13qu6L— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023
Dwayne Haskins' family filed a lawsuit alleging that he was drugged on the night of his death as part of an alleged "blackmail and robbery conspiracy" against him.https://t.co/DMW6Om5Mds— ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2023
Former Commanders QB Dwayne Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck, family sayshttps://t.co/A9zNDKD449— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 10, 2023
Tell them announcers not to disrespect my TOP! 9 years way more than a couple years in the league. Tf wrong with buddy. https://t.co/lgL5Bequ9E— DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) April 10, 2023
The $245M Anthony Rendon contract has been a complete disaster for the Angels so far. Three more years after 2023. https://t.co/049nM9et8X— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 11, 2023
The straight/cross is the best punch in boxing #StevensonYoshino @trboxing pic.twitter.com/ixUz4ES431— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) April 9, 2023
THIS is what I call Busking.— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) April 9, 2023
‘The Lucky Chops’ hit the NYC Subway
Go check ‘em out here @theluckychops pic.twitter.com/m0Sv5eDKcA
Saving blind mother child, who fall on railway track by a brave railway employee pic.twitter.com/vIqNADfoL3— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 10, 2023
