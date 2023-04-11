All aTwitter: 11 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham has met with the Commanders, Patriots, Raiders, Ravens, and Colts, a source said.



Dual-threat talent that threw for 9,660 yards // 70 TDs and ran for 3,179 // 50 TDs during his time for the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/9u3qwExyHI — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 10, 2023

NEW: The Washington Commanders' sale process remains at a standstill. Josh Harris' bid is close to what owner Dan Snyder would accept, but sources tell @FOS that Snyder appears to be waiting on somebody—maybe even Jeff Bezos—to get the bidding beyond $6B. https://t.co/tNFGC6l7U0 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 10, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington says the Washington Commanders paid D.C. $625K to settle season ticket misdeeds. Gimme one minute. pic.twitter.com/PJ8zXZboAt — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) April 10, 2023

Tomorrow is the local Commanders Pro Day. A bunch of names are going to be coming at us very soon. The armchair GMs will be very busy for the next two or three days. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) April 10, 2023

Wide receiver thread! This one is going to be broken up because I have to go to the office today and there are, as usual, somewhere between 10 and 47 million receivers in this class. pic.twitter.com/ZiGXpu9X17 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/pI7be1kVNH pic.twitter.com/R39unPce6O — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Andrei Iosivas is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/X6YqWnuwEz pic.twitter.com/1w8Aq3zpxP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Jonathan Mingo is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.86 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 43 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/LbCjhpXaT3 pic.twitter.com/QOWKXI98jR — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

A.T. Perry is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.85 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 47 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023.



Subject to change as we do not have WF pro day results yet.https://t.co/PDqTv40ssz pic.twitter.com/Gg5u0aFvbW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Matt Landers is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.84 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 48 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/6PyTvowpf6 pic.twitter.com/LHDvOTiW9i — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Cody Chrest is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.76 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 74 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/I1fzzAErYR pic.twitter.com/UNTneNLKMI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

David Durden is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.59 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 124 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/0a7Ba4OIWr pic.twitter.com/2sq8lzi8XC — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Michael Wilson is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 137 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/EtZaQBZK50 pic.twitter.com/V8igzMi2ug — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Rashee Rice is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.52 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 145 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/NsIZOXPvKq pic.twitter.com/ph9QTDOe3b — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Sy Barnett is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.43 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 173 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/S4sq8nGMnQ pic.twitter.com/LsoevdDkqW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Marvin Mims Jr. is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.39 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 185 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/swbNZc8NfF pic.twitter.com/GCgHFkR60i — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Chase Cota is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.33 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 203 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/5IGhCNbxmF pic.twitter.com/Ily2rNtycC — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Jared Wayne is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.26 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 225 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/jl6848SmeE pic.twitter.com/ZOmWpjAmJt — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Shedrick Jackson is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.25 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 227 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/UCVN3m6a9X pic.twitter.com/DUfpCPVLbD — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Dontayvion Wicks is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.16 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 254 out of 3020 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/HJA1c92g9n pic.twitter.com/qemGeytwNP — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 10, 2023

Former #Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to join Lincoln Riley at USC and work with the team’s quarterbacks, per sources.



So Kingsbury, who was part of the team that drafted Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall, now will coach another potential No. 1 pick in Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/MxwzrEVb9J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023

From NFL Now: The Odell Beckham Jr signing with the #Ravens not only locked in a top WR... it also revealed that Lamar Jackson was actively recruiting him. He plans to be throwing passes to Beckham. pic.twitter.com/CFz7vZLTtG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brownhttps://t.co/jgb7M92aPp pic.twitter.com/2QgkOkgbY2 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 10, 2023

Dwayne Haskins’ attorney has filed a lawsuit one year after Haskins’ death — based on previously unseen evidence. The release, via Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm: pic.twitter.com/1F4c13qu6L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

Dwayne Haskins' family filed a lawsuit alleging that he was drugged on the night of his death as part of an alleged "blackmail and robbery conspiracy" against him.https://t.co/DMW6Om5Mds — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2023

Former Commanders QB Dwayne Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struck, family sayshttps://t.co/A9zNDKD449 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) April 10, 2023

Tell them announcers not to disrespect my TOP! 9 years way more than a couple years in the league. Tf wrong with buddy. https://t.co/lgL5Bequ9E — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) April 10, 2023

The $245M Anthony Rendon contract has been a complete disaster for the Angels so far. Three more years after 2023. https://t.co/049nM9et8X — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 11, 2023

THIS is what I call Busking.



‘The Lucky Chops’ hit the NYC Subway



Go check ‘em out here @theluckychops pic.twitter.com/m0Sv5eDKcA — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) April 9, 2023

Saving blind mother child, who fall on railway track by a brave railway employee pic.twitter.com/vIqNADfoL3 — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 10, 2023

