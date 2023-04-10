Is Potential Enough for the Commanders to Draft Bryce Ford-Wheaton?

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR

School: West Virginia | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 221 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th Round

Player Comparison: Dwayne Bowe

College Statistics

Player Overview

A native of North Carolina, Bryce Ford-Wheaton was a standout football player and track athlete. After being named one of the top football players in the state and a three-star prospect, Ford-Wheaton chose to play at a school he was very familiar with, West Virginia. His uncle, Garrett Ford, Jr., was a running back for the Mountaineers, and his grandfather, Garrett Ford, Sr., was a running back, and later, served as athletic director. In 2018 as a freshman, Ford-Wheaton redshirted. The next season he played primarily as a backup, only starting two games but scoring two touchdowns and averaging almost 17 yards a catch. Each season, despite inconsistent quarterback play, Ford-Wheaton increased his production, having his best season as a senior. He led the Mountaineers in receptions and receiving touchdowns on his way to being named second-team All-Big 12

Strengths

Massive presence at the position

Impressive making contested catches

Very good body control and ability to find the ball in the air

Size and speed shows potential for YAC

Effective blocker on the edge

Weaknesses

Does not reliably create separation from defenders

Needs to expand routes run

Not very sudden or sharp with his route running

While fast, rarely ever stacks defenders downfield

Let’s see his work

West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton has a similar size and athleticism profile to DK Metcalf.



Ford-Wheaton and Metcalf are the only players at their position to weigh at least 220 lbs, jump more than 40" in the vertical, and run a sub-4.40 40 at the combine since 2003. pic.twitter.com/nk93gZQFqv — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 4, 2023

Many of Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s 62 catches came on quick hitting throws vs press covg. on 3rd down.



BFW used his frame to make several contested grabs in these situations - moving the sticks 12x w/3rd down catches (3rd most in the Big 12 and the most by a Mountaineer since 2017). pic.twitter.com/TpJ94Q0fTq — Jed Drenning (@TheSignalCaller) November 28, 2022

Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a WR prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 13 out of 2875 WR from 1987 to 2023. #Correctionhttps://t.co/udvp4xecp3 #RAS pic.twitter.com/Ai3xbK3gud — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 24, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have one of the most talented wide receiving groups in the league with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson. The depth behind them in Dyami Brown, Dax Milne, and recent free agent signing Marcus Kemp could be improved. In addition, Washington doesn’t have a big target at wide receiver that is open even when he’s covered. Bryce Ford-Wheaton could improve the depth of the wide receiving corps while presenting a big target in the red zone or on pivotal third downs. If he can improve his route running, Ford-Wheaton could become a reliable possession receiver and security blanket for Sam Howell.