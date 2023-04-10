 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Potential Enough for the Commanders to Draft Bryce Ford-Wheaton?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
West Virginia v Oklahoma State Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR

School: West Virginia | Conference: Big 12

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’4” / 221 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th Round

Player Comparison: Dwayne Bowe

College Statistics

Receiving & Rushing Table
Receiving Rushing Scrimmage
Year School Conf Class Pos G Rec Yds Avg TD Att Yds Avg TD Plays Yds Avg TD
2019 West Virginia Big 12 FR WR 7 12 201 16.8 2 0 0 0 12 201 16.8 2
*2020 West Virginia Big 12 SO WR 8 27 416 15.4 3 0 0 0 27 416 15.4 3
*2021 West Virginia Big 12 JR WR 11 42 575 13.7 3 0 0 0 42 575 13.7 3
2022 West Virginia Big 12 SR WR 12 62 675 10.9 7 0 0 0 62 675 10.9 7
Career West Virginia 143 1867 13.1 15 0 0 0 143 1867 13.1 15
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 4/8/2023.

Player Overview

A native of North Carolina, Bryce Ford-Wheaton was a standout football player and track athlete. After being named one of the top football players in the state and a three-star prospect, Ford-Wheaton chose to play at a school he was very familiar with, West Virginia. His uncle, Garrett Ford, Jr., was a running back for the Mountaineers, and his grandfather, Garrett Ford, Sr., was a running back, and later, served as athletic director. In 2018 as a freshman, Ford-Wheaton redshirted. The next season he played primarily as a backup, only starting two games but scoring two touchdowns and averaging almost 17 yards a catch. Each season, despite inconsistent quarterback play, Ford-Wheaton increased his production, having his best season as a senior. He led the Mountaineers in receptions and receiving touchdowns on his way to being named second-team All-Big 12

Strengths

  • Massive presence at the position
  • Impressive making contested catches
  • Very good body control and ability to find the ball in the air
  • Size and speed shows potential for YAC
  • Effective blocker on the edge

Weaknesses

  • Does not reliably create separation from defenders
  • Needs to expand routes run
  • Not very sudden or sharp with his route running
  • While fast, rarely ever stacks defenders downfield

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have one of the most talented wide receiving groups in the league with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson. The depth behind them in Dyami Brown, Dax Milne, and recent free agent signing Marcus Kemp could be improved. In addition, Washington doesn’t have a big target at wide receiver that is open even when he’s covered. Bryce Ford-Wheaton could improve the depth of the wide receiving corps while presenting a big target in the red zone or on pivotal third downs. If he can improve his route running, Ford-Wheaton could become a reliable possession receiver and security blanket for Sam Howell.

