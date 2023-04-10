All aTwitter: 10 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Easter Sunday is a slow news day for the NFL, except for that one year when it definitely was not. https://t.co/hDiMg7YgQK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 9, 2023

More "30" visits for the Commanders to report, per sources:



* Alabama S Brian Branch

* Texas LB Demarvion Overshown

* UCLA G Atonio Mafi

* Michigan CB D.J. Turner



* TCU G/C Steve Avila is also on the list.



* Mississippi St. CB Emmanuel Forbes is expected to visit this week. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 9, 2023

A note on the Commanders at RB, additions via FA or trade are not expected* to occur, a source said. They are expected to be interested, however, in “adding talent on Day 3/UDFAs” that offer value on teams.



Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson will be the guys moving into ‘23. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 16, 2023

OBJ is flying into the NY-area TODAY pic.twitter.com/MdctUA63iN — Jet News (@JetNews_) April 9, 2023

.@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE ‼️



We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/NBKFcLC7iR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2023

More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens:



$13.835 million signing bonus

$1.165 million base salary

$3M in reachable incentives



So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023

Given how intent the Ravens are to keep current cap space open for matching a potential Lamar Jackson offer sheet, I have fairly high confidence that this is what Odell Beckham, Jr.'s contract with the Ravens will look like. pic.twitter.com/vwgtSeqPfy — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 10, 2023

Texted a few NFL execs/sources about the Odell terms. Some acknowledged Ravens' WR need/Lamar factors. Still, most stunned.



"That number is wild. Sounds like they just gave whatever the agent wanted. ...Extreme is a great description. Not even sure overpay is the right word." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 10, 2023

So the Ravens just blocked the Jets from getting Odell for the QB they don’t have yet to get him for the QB who said he doesn’t want to be with them anymore. pic.twitter.com/RneW8ilzDZ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 9, 2023

Lamar Jackson’s latest IG post pic.twitter.com/49Mr2aJJlv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2023

In case anyone asks, Odell Beckham, Jr. should not qualify as a compensatory free agent against the Ravens.



Beckham was not listed among the unrestricted free agents in the NFL's official release.https://t.co/PlTHDodY07



Baltimore has a 4th rounder on the board (Ben Powers). https://t.co/dRSHSgfui3 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 9, 2023

Pro-Bowl QB Carson Palmer: #Bengals Joe Burrow is better than #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes.



"He's more consistent.", "He’s more accountable to run the system and the play that’s called."https://t.co/pUDc1RbBqo pic.twitter.com/JlsL5foZq4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 9, 2023

Report: Kareem Hunt won't return to Cleveland, Browns think he has lost speed. https://t.co/aekyFSbtlk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 9, 2023

Former Pro Bowl OT Russell Okung last played in the NFL in 2020. His playing weight was 310 pounds.



Here's how he looks today. INSANE transformation. pic.twitter.com/ijC6buBc5O — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 10, 2023

The Washington Wizards' season ends today. Yes, there were injuries. And yes, there were individual successes. But on balance, the team's 2022-23 season should be considered an abject failure. Here's my analysis for @TheAthleticNBA:https://t.co/S5Fklu1Zh9 — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) April 9, 2023

Farming in Louisiana is tough. pic.twitter.com/rzZPVbxmXJ — Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) April 8, 2023

Why it is hard to explain the 1960’s.



This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/6fIm0T1Hem — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 8, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop