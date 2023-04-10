All aTwitter: 10 April 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
13 years ago. pic.twitter.com/qKWUTOC6rm— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) April 9, 2023
Easter Sunday is a slow news day for the NFL, except for that one year when it definitely was not. https://t.co/hDiMg7YgQK— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 9, 2023
More "30" visits for the Commanders to report, per sources:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 9, 2023
* Alabama S Brian Branch
* Texas LB Demarvion Overshown
* UCLA G Atonio Mafi
* Michigan CB D.J. Turner
* TCU G/C Steve Avila is also on the list.
* Mississippi St. CB Emmanuel Forbes is expected to visit this week.
A note on the Commanders at RB, additions via FA or trade are not expected* to occur, a source said. They are expected to be interested, however, in “adding talent on Day 3/UDFAs” that offer value on teams.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 16, 2023
Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson will be the guys moving into ‘23.
OBJ is flying into the NY-area TODAY pic.twitter.com/MdctUA63iN— Jet News (@JetNews_) April 9, 2023
.@obj IS COMING TO BALTIMORE ‼️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 9, 2023
We have agreed in principle on a one-year contract with WR Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/NBKFcLC7iR
More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens:— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023
$13.835 million signing bonus
$1.165 million base salary
$3M in reachable incentives
So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1
Given how intent the Ravens are to keep current cap space open for matching a potential Lamar Jackson offer sheet, I have fairly high confidence that this is what Odell Beckham, Jr.'s contract with the Ravens will look like. pic.twitter.com/vwgtSeqPfy— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 10, 2023
Texted a few NFL execs/sources about the Odell terms. Some acknowledged Ravens' WR need/Lamar factors. Still, most stunned.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 10, 2023
"That number is wild. Sounds like they just gave whatever the agent wanted. ...Extreme is a great description. Not even sure overpay is the right word."
So the Ravens just blocked the Jets from getting Odell for the QB they don’t have yet to get him for the QB who said he doesn’t want to be with them anymore. pic.twitter.com/RneW8ilzDZ— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 9, 2023
Lamar Jackson’s latest IG post pic.twitter.com/49Mr2aJJlv— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2023
In case anyone asks, Odell Beckham, Jr. should not qualify as a compensatory free agent against the Ravens.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 9, 2023
Beckham was not listed among the unrestricted free agents in the NFL's official release.https://t.co/PlTHDodY07
Baltimore has a 4th rounder on the board (Ben Powers). https://t.co/dRSHSgfui3
Pro-Bowl QB Carson Palmer: #Bengals Joe Burrow is better than #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 9, 2023
"He's more consistent.", "He’s more accountable to run the system and the play that’s called."https://t.co/pUDc1RbBqo pic.twitter.com/JlsL5foZq4
Report: Kareem Hunt won't return to Cleveland, Browns think he has lost speed. https://t.co/aekyFSbtlk— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 9, 2023
Former Pro Bowl OT Russell Okung last played in the NFL in 2020. His playing weight was 310 pounds.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 10, 2023
Here's how he looks today. INSANE transformation. pic.twitter.com/ijC6buBc5O
The Washington Wizards' season ends today. Yes, there were injuries. And yes, there were individual successes. But on balance, the team's 2022-23 season should be considered an abject failure. Here's my analysis for @TheAthleticNBA:https://t.co/S5Fklu1Zh9— Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) April 9, 2023
Farming in Louisiana is tough. pic.twitter.com/rzZPVbxmXJ— Nature is Scary (@TheScaryNature) April 8, 2023
Why it is hard to explain the 1960’s.— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 8, 2023
This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/6fIm0T1Hem
