All aTwitter: 1 April 2023

This constant Bezos refrain sounds like Snyder isn't loving his bids.



He won't reject a Bezos offer if it means more money.



This editorial qualifier is a hoot. As if everyone didn't already know how newspapers operate.



Snyder’s camp needs to send messages through additional… https://t.co/Du820pS7oN — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 31, 2023

Jason Wright on pending Commanders sale: "I just want it to be done, and I think that's what everybody else would like to including Dan and Tanya." Full intv at noon on @1067theFan or watch entirety here: https://t.co/NPuzXtBZfv pic.twitter.com/0AaOYge7ik — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 31, 2023

"We want whatever decision is best for Lamar Jackson and he's standing firm on what he's worth" ~ @JCTretter#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/CeOgL2dUgl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2023

This is getting out of hand ‍♂️ https://t.co/MISA7deekN — The Burgundy and Gold Report (@TheBandGreport) March 31, 2023

And it’s a terrible contract. I don’t understand people who just keep saying “but Watson…” One team made a really dumb deal. That’s not a reason for why another club should. https://t.co/cAbO0R9Y22 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 31, 2023

Desmond Ridder is slated to be the #falcons starting QB in 2023. What does Atlanta love about him? How will the offense fit him? My report on NFL NOW on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oNlQXLd7jh — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 31, 2023

Bills officially sign former Rams safety Taylor Rapp to one-year dealhttps://t.co/Qsrr5rDRwj pic.twitter.com/ydhuIiBoYL — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 31, 2023

LB Tarell Basham, who played in college at Ohio, heads to the #Bengals. https://t.co/ZT8pwOhK9h — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2023

"I love watching @CMC_22." @AggieFootball RB De’Von Achane (@ffvmousvon_) joined @OmarDRuiz to talk about what he can bring to an NFL team with his speed and leadership. pic.twitter.com/1O7d3VuCAm — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 31, 2023

I hope the #Colts aren't sitting there at 4 thinking, "This is fine, we'll get a QB." https://t.co/tc7SXDgkt4 — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 31, 2023

I don't see it. If the Colts don't take him at 4, the Lions may bite at 7. MAYBE he reaches the Commanders https://t.co/Umgjmk39eG — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 31, 2023

Will Levis has bombed the pre draft process. Endless Excuses for poor play. Skipped Bowl Game & Senior Bowl. Didn’t complete a full Combine workout. And you can’t cite injuries. Did the Jumps.



CAA will attempt to work magic, but they don’t run the Titans anymore or the Raiders. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 29, 2023

If this ends up being Bill Belichick's last year in New England, where does he end up in 2024? Here's a look at possible destinations. https://t.co/pZcTDQtPiQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 31, 2023

Since one of the rules passed at the Owners Meeting involved the jerseys, @richeisen put together his Top 5 Players Who Should Wear No. 0 This Season:#NFL #NFLDraft @BussinWTB @TaylorLewan @_willcompton pic.twitter.com/mnEK5ojn4E — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 31, 2023

This video pops up every so often. It always brings back great memories.



But what resonates most to me is how dominate Alfred Morris was in this game.



With a hobbled RGIII, he carried the ball 33 times for 200 yds and 3TDS. Beast



Also, one of the most humble athletes I've met. https://t.co/ohgle3vfj3 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 31, 2023

‘I guess you guys aren’t ready for that yet…but your kids are gonna love it.’



65 years ago today CHUCK BERRY released JOHNNY B. GOODE.



Judging from the audiences reaction to this amazing performance, it’s as if Chuck landed from the future. pic.twitter.com/1kLP3gXf4r — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) March 31, 2023

