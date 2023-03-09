Washington hires Bobby Engram as WR Coach

Official: Washington’s coaching staff takes shape under new OC Eric Bieniemy

We have hired Bobby Engram as our wide receivers coach and made additional coaching hires — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 9, 2023

It’s turning into a very eventful day in DC, and we haven’t even hit lunch yet. Grant Paulsen just announced the hiring of Washington’s new wide receivers coach.

Yep. It’s Engram. Final staff hires should be announced today. Shane Toub will be the offensive quality control coach. https://t.co/oAwRcIcALT — John Keim (@john_keim) March 9, 2023

Engram was a former long time WR with the Seattle Seahawks (2001-2008), with over 7,700 yards receiving. In his post-playing career, he coached for the Ravens both as a wide receivers and tight ends coach (2014-2021), and was most recently the offensive coordinator and QB coach for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2022.

Wisconsin’s passing offense was among the bottom third in the NCAA last year.

Washington also interviewed Greg Lewis for the position that was opened when Drew Terrell left the coaching staff last month. Lewis is also a former NFL wide receiver, and spent the last 7 years with the Chiefs as WRs coach(2017-20) and RBs coach(2021-22). He was added to the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff yesterday as their new WRs coach.

It appears that Washington will also be adding Shane Toub, son of Kansas City Special Teams Coordinator, Dave Toub, as an offensive quality control coach. The younger Toub was with the Bears for four years, before joining the University of Kansas as a quality control coach in 2022.