Mitchell Rales is partnering with Josh Harris in a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder

This morning, Adam Schefter is reporting that a local billionaire, Mitchell Rales, is teaming with Josh Harris in an attempt to buy Washington’s football team. With an estimated net worth of $5.6B, Rales strengthens the Harris bid significantly.

Had been a belief Harris had other big $$ with him. Harris is 1 of 2 known groups that are bidding on the Commanders. Tilman Fertitta is another. Believed to be 2 other unknown groups who have or will tour Wash’s facilities.

Rales co-founded the Danaher Corporation in 1983 and is one of 11 billionaires currently in the DC region. He grew up in Bethesda, and is a graduate of Walt Whitman High School.

For those in the area, he’s also the developer and financier of the Glenstone Museum in Potomac, which is truly a local gem in the region. I’d highly recommend checking it out.