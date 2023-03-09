 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mitchell Rales is partnering with Josh Harris in a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder

Big sale update from Adam Schefter

By KyleSmithforGM
/ new
US-LIFESTYLE-ART-MUSEUM Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

This morning, Adam Schefter is reporting that a local billionaire, Mitchell Rales, is teaming with Josh Harris in an attempt to buy Washington’s football team. With an estimated net worth of $5.6B, Rales strengthens the Harris bid significantly.

Rales co-founded the Danaher Corporation in 1983 and is one of 11 billionaires currently in the DC region. He grew up in Bethesda, and is a graduate of Walt Whitman High School.

For those in the area, he’s also the developer and financier of the Glenstone Museum in Potomac, which is truly a local gem in the region. I’d highly recommend checking it out.

In This Stream

Washington Commanders sale updates: Dan Snyder, stadium and more

View all 82 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...