Jordan McFadden Offers the Commanders Versatile Depth along the Offensive Line

Jordan McFadden, OT

School: Clemson | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’2” / 303 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-7th Round

Player Comparison: Charles Leno, Jr.

Player Overview

Clemson did not have to go very far to recruit Jordan McFadden. He played both football and basketball in high school, but established himself as one of the best football players in South Carolina. He helped lead his team to the state championship game on the way to being named South Carolina lineman of the year. Choosing to stay in state at Clemson, he redshirted his first year and saw limited snaps his second year. His third year, he became the starter at right tackle and helped the team to a College Football Playoff berth. The next season, he replaced Jackson Carman at left tackle and earned second-team All-ACC honors for his play. His final season, he was named team captain, earned first-team All-ACC honors and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the best offensive lineman in the conference.

Strengths

Possess good quickness to win blocks off the snap

Excellent run block doing best work down blocking or blocking in space

Athleticism allows him to mirror rushers

Enough power with initial punch to slow rushers

Weaknesses

Lacks ideal height and weight for a power scheme

Needs to improve ability to stay attached to defenders and finishing blocks

Waistbends, causing him to reach for blockers, losing leverage and balance

Despite quickness, can struggle against speed rushers

Let’s see his work

The most underrated OL prospect in the #NFLDraft2023 is Jordan McFadden (6'2 303lbs 34"arms) from Clemson, played LT but frame projects to OG



Plus athlete w/ heavy hands and a great anchor. If you need a guy who can work double teams and climb McFadden is the guy. Day 2 player pic.twitter.com/TZk99DMMpg — Gauche (@GaucheArt2) March 6, 2023

This is not on DJ. Jordan McFadden didn't like this in film study for sure.



Not sure where Allen's route is going but would have been nice to see that route working the MIDDLE of the field. pic.twitter.com/9nn5ZeHJyA — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) November 29, 2022

How he fits on the Commanders

Jordan McFadden is an interesting prospect. Despite his quickness and athleticism, a lot of people think McFadden is a guard because of his squatty build for a lineman. He may not have the necessary strength to survive on the interior. Being a tweener on the offensive line is not ideal. Whether he moves to guard or stays at tackle, his experience playing left and right tackle make him an intriguing prospect. If the team plans on running more zone-run plays and less power, I like McFadden as depth that could move to guard or be a swing tackle. A player like Saahdiq Charles would be his primary competition. If the team will continue to rely on power runs, my guess is they will look elsewhere for offensive line help.