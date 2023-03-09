All aTwitter: 9 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

With @Snide_Remarks talking about the sale. What he learned from covering it when Snyder bought the team, lessons that apply now. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/sDq5mcMQdk — John Keim (@john_keim) March 8, 2023

Keim: very uphill battle for Bezos. There are two additional bidders we have no idea about. — Marshall (@EstCommand) March 8, 2023

KOSMAN believes thats a whisper campaign by DANNY.. that would make sense, make it appear he needs not sell to BEZOS because has multiple other bidders.. also wouldn't be surprised those are DEC "bids of interest" vs FEB bids.. — rochaser (@rochaser1967) March 8, 2023

Sweat is playing on his 5th year option in 2023; he will be an unrestricted free agent in '24.



When he hits free agency, he will almost certainly command a minimum of $18m per year (above Harold Landry at $17.5). https://t.co/s5QUFFtg5w — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 8, 2023

The Deshaun Watson contract already looks disastrous. Knowing what we do now, nobody would go back in time and give Watson that deal. We’re stunned teams aren’t excited to do something similar one year later? https://t.co/2Eb5s0Uim3 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2023

Teams should want Lamar. He's a super star. But let's not act like owners are up to no good by not being interested in the deal he's looking for.



The 3 teams who have guaranteed QBs the most money would all get out of those deals if they could. 4th team trading their guy. pic.twitter.com/zZrZvmIrlW — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 8, 2023

That's a very real thing. When was an agent & had RFAs, I used to hear from teams they didn't want to do someone else's deal for them. https://t.co/5gu1SuS9X1 — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) March 8, 2023

Players tweeting about Lamar Jackson remind me of 2020, when they were going to reject the contract and be Just Fine financially during the strike because the Pouncey Brothers would make their own bank. — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 8, 2023

Daniel Snyder a to the league for making him sell - “here’s another fully guaranteed contract.”

Also sticks it to regional foe Baltimore, taking Lamar Jackson https://t.co/yxKuqlROfr — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 7, 2023

Fun theory; not reality. As multiple people there have told me: Can’t afford him; also, Bmore would not want to lose him to this market. ‍♂️ — John Keim (@john_keim) March 8, 2023

I’m with you on this @jasonrmcintyre Snyder’s one last gift to the fans as well as the possible new owner. It would be epic. They can’t afford him?? Cap is a myth. The #Commanders could offer him a 3yr fully guarantee contract Cousins has been getting since 2017!!! — RayDosky (@RayDosky_) March 8, 2023

Not about the cap but you’re also wrong about it as a myth. Why are the Rams getting rid of guys? Yes they could squeeze him in; would lose multiple guys. But It’s about having the cash they need to make it work. But:I’m saying this based on what I know not on some fun theory. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 8, 2023

The Rams also won a superbowl John, we’ve been trash for 30 years, you have to make the work if that comes with sacrificing good players for a great one so fuckin be it — Top 5iive (@Top5iive) March 8, 2023

Sigh. Yes I know. But damn they’re not doing this. Please move on. Cash flow. What don’t people understand? They. Don’t. Have. The. Money. And Bmore wouldn’t want to trade him here. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 8, 2023

With the non exclusive tag Bmore has no say in the matter except the right to match the offer or get 2 1st. It will still be up to LJ8 to decide which team he wants to play for. Is this right? — RC (@redlake44) March 8, 2023

They can match. So yes they have a say. But they can’t pick the team he agrees to. They’re using the non-excl tag to let others do the negotiating. Let him Gauge the market. But people need to quit wondering if WC will sign him. They won’t. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 8, 2023

It's not just about WC, the point is that LJ8 controls the situation if and when he gets a offer by other teams. Ron Rivera not considering LJ8 is dumb. It's his last year of his contract he should go all or nothing this year with LJ8. I know it's only a fantasy now lol — RC (@redlake44) March 8, 2023

‍♂️it’s not about Rivera considering or not. He doesn’t write the checks. Hoping at some point it sinks in: they can’t afford. I want a certain BMW; can’t afford. I move on. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 8, 2023

we're house shopping out here in LA. My wife tells me we'll be house poor if we get X.

I say: We'll move stuff around, we can make it work, sacrifices must be made.



Billion dollar orgs hire cap guys who spend all day figuring this stuff out — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 8, 2023

I can’t stress how wrong you are about this situation. Not trying to be a jerk. You can come up with all sorts of analogies. Each one will be wrong. With this owner They don’t have the cash to make this work. It’s not happening. As I’ve said it’s not about the cap. Cash. — John Keim (@john_keim) March 9, 2023

Yr 1 - $19m cap hit



Giants can walk away after 2024 having paid $82m for 2 seasons. https://t.co/KzwLRu0bLG — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 9, 2023

A very candid Calvin Ridley opens up about what led him to gamble (for which he was suspended), including his mental health. Ridley has been reinstated. Worth reading his own words. https://t.co/nLU8dn7vT2 — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 8, 2023

The last minute of this game is why I love college basketball. Just pure chaos from kids trying to do anything they can to win https://t.co/a9e0948Ke2 — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) March 9, 2023

Patrick Ewing at what feels like his final press conference as Georgetown's head coach. pic.twitter.com/0Jv5vOPobW — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 9, 2023

I appreciate the discussion. However, ain't a damn thing Snyder can do to "leave a hero" Not one.



He could figure out a way to trade a conditional 7th rounder for Patrick Mahomes, put a stadium in RFK and he's still not leaving his term as #Commanders owner as any sort of hero https://t.co/Km3brDfuyt — T M (@reshmanuel) March 8, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop