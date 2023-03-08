Stetson Bennett is a Winner That Can be Washington’s QB2

Stetson Bennett IV, QB

School: University of Georgia | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Redshirt Senior | Age: 25 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 192 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 5th-6th round

Player Comparison: Nick Mullens

College Statistics

Player Overview

The “Mailman” had a story book college career, from a 2-star recruit attending University of Georgia as a walk-on in 2017, transferring to junior college before returning in 2019, and then leading the Georgia Bulldogs to two College Football National Championships. Bennett’s career involved him sitting behind quarterbacks such as Jake Fromm, D’Wan Mathis, and JT Daniels, and making the most of the opportunities when presented. He forwent entering the draft last year in order to take advantage as the starter for the Bulldogs, putting together an elite season line, passing for 3,430 yards on 395 attempts with a completion percent of 67.8 for an average of 8.7 yards per pass, putting up a decent 20 TDs, and totaling a QB rating of 105.4 in 13 games. He added 49 runs for a total of 224 yards at an average of 4.6 yards per run.

Bennett had an award-filled 2022 season. He was the finalist for the Heisman, Offensive MVP of the CFP Championship game, Offensive MVP of the Orange Bowl, Finalist for the Johnny Unitas Award, Semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, winner of the 2022 Burlsworth Award (award given to the best walk-on player), and Coaches All-SEC Second Team.

Strengths

Good arm strength. Can make all the pro type of the throws in the intermediate level.

Able to read progressions across the entire field.

Pro-style QB with mobility (4.67s 40 yard dash/1.59s 10 yard split at the NFL Combine)

Able to scramble and make plays out of the pocket. Elusive as a runner with good vision and balance.

Able to throw across the field and willing to step into the pocket to make throws.

Quick release.

Great pocket presence.

Great leadership.

Weaknesses

Will turn 26 in October.

Light playing frame.

Lacks elite arm talent and strength.

Too much air under deep throws.

Throws lack zip for tight window completions.

Let’s See His Work

Interviews

How Will He Fit On The Team

Washington could reset the entire QB room with the team hiring a new QB coach, releasing Carson Wentz, and Heinicke testing free agency. With Eric Bieniemy bringing in Tavita Pritchard, the new offensive staff could look to move on from Heinicke as the primary backup in favor of a veteran option or a quarterback that fits their system. If the Commanders are looking to save a few pennies in the QB room, they could draft Stetson Bennett as the primary backup quarterback in the later rounds.

What you see from Bennett is what you get. A highly competitive winner from championship pedigree college football program but also an undersized QB entering the league when most pro quarterbacks start to enter their prime years. In the best case scenario, Bennett is holding the clipboard, not needing to play a single snap. But if the situation arises, there is confidence in Bennett’s ability to run a pro-style offense at a functional level. He has shown to be capable of making the most of his limited physical traits and able to win games at the highest collegiate level. As Bennett has experienced multiple times in his collegiate career, he would be ready to fill in as the signal caller if the moment arises.