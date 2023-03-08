Is DJ Turner a Fit in the Commanders’ Secondary?

DJ Turner, CB

School: Michigan | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 178 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd-3rd Round

Player Comparison: Jaire Alexander

College Statistics

Player Overview

Before DJ Turner ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine, he was a talented cornerback in Georgia. Helped his high school team to a championship and won Defensive Player of the Game honors. After being recruited by several schools, Turner decided to play at Michigan. He only saw the field on special teams as a freshman and only saw snaps in the secondary in one game his sophomore year. He finally got the chance to be a regular contributor in the secondary his junior year, starting eight games on the way to a trip to the College Football Playoff. He matched that level of play in his senior year, helping Michigan return to the College Football Playoff. He is the 31st-ranked player on Bruce Feldman’s 2022 Freaks List.

Strengths

Incredibly fast, rarely beat deep and plenty of make-up speed

Fluid hips he uses to mirror receivers

Despite smaller size, physical in press and at the catch point

Solid tackler for his size

Weaknesses

A little undersized for the position

Can play with hesitation in zone coverage

Struggles getting off or maneuvering around blocks

Only three INTs in three years

Let’s see his work

Wilson can also use his shiftiness to win at the release creating easy separation. Here Wilson is vs DJ Turner of Michigan who had an 83.3 coverage grade per @PFF for the season. Wilson manipulates the DB on a potential 2 way release to win easily! #fantasy #football pic.twitter.com/S8pvmK4hPf — DNA FIT (@DNAFIT1) February 16, 2022

How he fits on the Commanders

There’s a good chance the Commanders will use an early pick on cornerback to round out the position group and plan for the future of the position. Kendall Fuller is under contract one more season and Benjamin St-Juste has struggled to stay healthy. Bobby McCain, the team’s starting slot cornerback, was released and his backup, Danny Johnson, is a free agent. DJ Turner has skills and athletic traits to contribute at just about any cornerback spot, but he may not be an ideal fit because he’s currently better at man coverage than zone. If the team is convinced he can improve in zone coverage or plans to use more man coverage concepts, Turner could be part of the Commanders’ future secondary.