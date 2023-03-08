 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is DJ Turner a Fit in the Commanders’ Secondary?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
DJ Turner, CB

School: Michigan | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 178 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd-3rd Round

Player Comparison: Jaire Alexander

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2020 Michigan Big Ten SO DB
*2021 Michigan Big Ten JR DB 13 26 7 33 1.0 0.0 2 65 32.5 1 7 0 0
*2022 Michigan Big Ten SR DB 14 27 9 36 1.0 0.0 1 0 0.0 0 10 1 45 1 0
Career Michigan 53 16 69 2.0 0.0 3 65 21.7 1 17 1 45 1 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/5/2023.

Player Overview

Before DJ Turner ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine, he was a talented cornerback in Georgia. Helped his high school team to a championship and won Defensive Player of the Game honors. After being recruited by several schools, Turner decided to play at Michigan. He only saw the field on special teams as a freshman and only saw snaps in the secondary in one game his sophomore year. He finally got the chance to be a regular contributor in the secondary his junior year, starting eight games on the way to a trip to the College Football Playoff. He matched that level of play in his senior year, helping Michigan return to the College Football Playoff. He is the 31st-ranked player on Bruce Feldman’s 2022 Freaks List.

Strengths

  • Incredibly fast, rarely beat deep and plenty of make-up speed
  • Fluid hips he uses to mirror receivers
  • Despite smaller size, physical in press and at the catch point
  • Solid tackler for his size

Weaknesses

  • A little undersized for the position
  • Can play with hesitation in zone coverage
  • Struggles getting off or maneuvering around blocks
  • Only three INTs in three years

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

There’s a good chance the Commanders will use an early pick on cornerback to round out the position group and plan for the future of the position. Kendall Fuller is under contract one more season and Benjamin St-Juste has struggled to stay healthy. Bobby McCain, the team’s starting slot cornerback, was released and his backup, Danny Johnson, is a free agent. DJ Turner has skills and athletic traits to contribute at just about any cornerback spot, but he may not be an ideal fit because he’s currently better at man coverage than zone. If the team is convinced he can improve in zone coverage or plans to use more man coverage concepts, Turner could be part of the Commanders’ future secondary.

