Is DJ Turner a Fit in the Commanders’ Secondary?

DJ Turner, CB
School: Michigan | Conference: Big Ten
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22
Height / Weight: 5’11” / 178 lbs
Projected Draft Status: 2nd-3rd Round
Player Comparison: Jaire Alexander
College Statistics
|Tackles
|Def Int
|Fumbles
|Year
|School
|Conf
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Solo
|Ast
|Tot
|Loss
|Sk
|Int
|Yds
|Avg
|TD
|PD
|FR
|Yds
|TD
|FF
|2020
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|SO
|DB
|*2021
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|JR
|DB
|13
|26
|7
|33
|1.0
|0.0
|2
|65
|32.5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|*2022
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|SR
|DB
|14
|27
|9
|36
|1.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|10
|1
|45
|1
|0
|Career
|Michigan
|53
|16
|69
|2.0
|0.0
|3
|65
|21.7
|1
|17
|1
|45
|1
|0
Generated 3/5/2023.
Player Overview
Before DJ Turner ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine, he was a talented cornerback in Georgia. Helped his high school team to a championship and won Defensive Player of the Game honors. After being recruited by several schools, Turner decided to play at Michigan. He only saw the field on special teams as a freshman and only saw snaps in the secondary in one game his sophomore year. He finally got the chance to be a regular contributor in the secondary his junior year, starting eight games on the way to a trip to the College Football Playoff. He matched that level of play in his senior year, helping Michigan return to the College Football Playoff. He is the 31st-ranked player on Bruce Feldman’s 2022 Freaks List.
Strengths
- Incredibly fast, rarely beat deep and plenty of make-up speed
- Fluid hips he uses to mirror receivers
- Despite smaller size, physical in press and at the catch point
- Solid tackler for his size
Weaknesses
- A little undersized for the position
- Can play with hesitation in zone coverage
- Struggles getting off or maneuvering around blocks
- Only three INTs in three years
Let’s see his work
Wilson can also use his shiftiness to win at the release creating easy separation. Here Wilson is vs DJ Turner of Michigan who had an 83.3 coverage grade per @PFF for the season. Wilson manipulates the DB on a potential 2 way release to win easily! #fantasy #football pic.twitter.com/S8pvmK4hPf— DNA FIT (@DNAFIT1) February 16, 2022
DJ Turner II RAS so far (Corrected)https://t.co/c0yptP8Tgo #RAS pic.twitter.com/evOYx0K8TV— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023
How he fits on the Commanders
There’s a good chance the Commanders will use an early pick on cornerback to round out the position group and plan for the future of the position. Kendall Fuller is under contract one more season and Benjamin St-Juste has struggled to stay healthy. Bobby McCain, the team’s starting slot cornerback, was released and his backup, Danny Johnson, is a free agent. DJ Turner has skills and athletic traits to contribute at just about any cornerback spot, but he may not be an ideal fit because he’s currently better at man coverage than zone. If the team is convinced he can improve in zone coverage or plans to use more man coverage concepts, Turner could be part of the Commanders’ future secondary.
