All aTwitter: 8 March 2023

The NFL committee meetings— which began in West Palm Beach yesterday and conclude today — come before every full owners meetings. Not all owner ms made it (although a team rep is typically present if an owner can’t attend).— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 7, 2023
Where the Commanders sale is conceivably the likeliest to be discussed would be the finance committee meeting. That took place yesterday. NFL has declined comment on what was discussed in any of the meetings.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 7, 2023
Toub would be the son of Kansas City special teams coordinator David Toub. A few KC Chiefs connections popping up. https://t.co/5yJSjr7ZYR— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 7, 2023
Hi. Lamar is not coming here. The end.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 7, 2023
Wrong. Explain this https://t.co/uqhWixf6PY pic.twitter.com/qJ6pnpjpWM— Duane (@LamarToMcLaurin) March 7, 2023
That’s funny.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 7, 2023
Starting this fall, a 3 PM black Friday NFL game will air on Amazon Prime. You'll still get 3 Thanksgiving games, then a bonus Friday game as you eat leftovers.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 7, 2023
The Commanders should try to become the team that hosts that Friday game each year. Especially if Bezos buys them.
Wow. The NON-exclusive, solve-our-problem-for-us tag. https://t.co/aApcdm8AYU— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 7, 2023
There is some logic to it. Basically, Ravens could look at it and say, “We’ve worked for two years on this and we got nothing.” And decide to let another team write the contract for them.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2023
Then, match and decide whether to keep him or trade him to that team. Risky. But not crazy. https://t.co/qJ5jkCK5pH
We'll see if an #NFL team is willing to cross the picket line and sign Jackson to a fully guaranteed deal.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 7, 2023
It appears the owners are colluding and preventing this from happening.
This stinks of 2010, and the secret, uncapped season.
Redskins were docked 36M over two years. pic.twitter.com/Z5oRemSmB2
The NFLPA almost surely will allege collusion, as I mentioned today on @team980 (just one of many reasons to listen, we're always ahead of the news).— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) March 8, 2023
Teams are not colluding. They are correcting the absolute wrong of the #Browns. https://t.co/qG4BZg1Vv1
Washington has never been in on Lamar Jackson. Not sure where this expectation has come from that they’d be interested. Have said for a long time they’re interested in seeing what Howell can do and will sign a veteran quarterback to compete.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 7, 2023
They’ve been saying this for months. https://t.co/xrimPEplPA
Why would he want no parts of Washington??— Ⓜ️ike Hall (@TBZmoneymike301) March 7, 2023
Wayyyyy better skill players
Wayyyy better OC here
Top 5 defense
New ownership group otw in (which is why they won't make a move)
And if they give him the number he would want I think he would come here https://t.co/s6YhKNn82Y
I just can't understand why no team wants to offer a fully guaranteed budget obliterating contract to an undersized scrambling QB who has suffered significant injuries over the last two years.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 8, 2023
I'm stunned so few teams want to start massive negotiations with a player with no agent who spent over a year getting nowhere with his own team, days before the start of free agency when they are trying to finalize budgets...— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 8, 2023
The Lamar Jackson fanfic and wishcasting that passes for analysis on here remains exhausting. I love Lamar but he won't get what he wants because no one wants to give it to him and he has zero leverage— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) March 8, 2023
Remaining cap hits for Sam Howell:— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 7, 2023
2023: $960,400
2024: $1.075M
2025: $1.19M
If Sam is bad, then this doesn't matter. But if he can play, then #Commanders will have big competitive advantage over rest of NFC East as its other three teams are paying their QB1s massive money.
Chiefs and Frank Clark’s agent Erik Burkhardt were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations at the combine and the expectation now is that Kansas City will release the 29-year-old DE who is the NFL’s third all-time leading postseason sack… https://t.co/IqjwATIWSt— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023
The #Giants are signing QB Daniel Jones to a new four-year, $160 million contract with $35 million in incentives, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2023
Jones, 25, would’ve been the youngest QB ever to get the franchise tag … which they’ll now use on Saquon Barkley instead. pic.twitter.com/ktvL84jruv
I cannot believe that, in 2023, people see a QB agree to a 4-year, $160M deal in 2023 and think that the contract is actually worth $160M.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 7, 2023
That is not how these contracts work. Everybody settle down.
The full guarantee on Giants QB Daniel Jones' deal: $82 million.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2023
Covers the first two years of the contract.
Giants had the option to guarantee $32 million to Daniel Jones, and instead chose to guarantee $82 million.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) March 7, 2023
Not the choice I'd want to make for a player who broke out just last season with the lowest air yards per target in the league.
A lot of downside risk. https://t.co/JsEL8tuWvr
The #Seahawks’ deal with Geno Smith has a base value of $25 million per season (three years, $75 million) with $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, sources say.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2023
Smith will earn $28 million in the first year of the deal. He has $30 million in incentives.
Awesome: USC OL Andrew Vorhees suffered a torn ACL during Combine drills on Sunday.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 7, 2023
Despite that, he still wanted to do the Bench Press and ended up setting a Combine high 38 reps.
Way to battle adversity pic.twitter.com/OHWHECPajH
It is clear that AR is putting in the work. It has been proven that accuracy can be improved significantly with continued work and technical refinement. It’s foolish to think that what “was” is automatically what “will be”. I would not bet against this young man becoming a ⭐️ https://t.co/3JSSsPC62j— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 7, 2023
Why Anthony Richardson’s Record-High Athletic QB Score Could Be A Red Flag #RAShttps://t.co/UrCRQBVyTt— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 7, 2023
SPOOOON! Cribbbbbb https://t.co/WnRZOwixSb— All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) March 7, 2023
Updating the numbers...— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 7, 2023
33 players met formally with the Commanders at the Combine and 20 of them were offensive linemen.
NFL Owners Meetings tonight, March 6, 2023… Palm Beach Florida- Breakers Hotel ✌️ pic.twitter.com/SIUk9kvc9y— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) March 7, 2023
Six former @Phillies have died of brain cancer. To see if there might be a connection, @barbaralaker and I had two labs test pieces of Veterans Stadium's infamous AstroTurf. They found numerous "forever chemicals," which @EPA says can "devastate families." https://t.co/N4b4luEKUn— David Gambacorta (@dgambacorta) March 7, 2023
“So Rivera and Mayhew said they wanted a 2:1 run:pass ratio during their final presser after the 2022 season but what they really meant is that they want to have that ratio in the fourth quarter when they’re winning and able to wear down their opponent” pic.twitter.com/8uhOPVjf5J— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) March 8, 2023
