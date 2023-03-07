All aTwitter: 7 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Workday with some Bama DL Legends & Current NFL Players!— Coach T. Swift (@coachswift64) March 7, 2023
Anfernee Jennings- New England Patriots
Phidarian Mathis- Washington Commanders
Daron Payne- Washington Commanders#WEdifferent pic.twitter.com/ogV5B58S1a
Chiefs Won't Franchise LT Orlando Brown Jr. https://t.co/XeEyHXMpi1 #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/18D7z7SUII— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) March 7, 2023
BREAKING: Saints signing QB Derek Carr to 4-year deal. (via @MikeGarafolo, @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/40y5LWBFz8— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2023
Although Derek Carr had an off-year in 2022, he was Top 10 in passing DYAR each year from 2019 to 2021. He's not a "win because of" QB but he's near the top of the "win with" QBs. It's a good signing. I have no idea how the Saints will get him under their cap.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 6, 2023
Jameis might be the type of veteran that Ron is looking for Sam to compete with. https://t.co/7LykRUhtMB— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 6, 2023
Derek Carr to the Saints means Andy Dalton needs a new home. The "Red Rocket" had a decent 2022, fits that "competition" role Rivera and Mayhew desire with Howell, and won't cost much. He'll have a market in the spot starter tier.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 6, 2023
The #Vikings are releasing veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023
A first-team All-Pro in 2019 and one of the NFL’s most consistently productive LBs, Kendricks now heads to free agency. pic.twitter.com/1090Ws7MlH
Seahawks, QB Geno Smith agree to three-year, $105M deal. (via @TomPelissero and @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/V64NXMrSbU— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2023
From a player perspective, I'm very happy for Geno Smith getting paid.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 6, 2023
From a team perspective, Smith's decline over the course of the season would worry me. Usually 1H/2H splits aren't predictive but Smith's first few games are so out of step with the rest of his career. (1/2)
Geno Smith 2022— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 6, 2023
Weeks 1-5: 33.9% pass DVOA, 7.58 NetYd/Play
Weeks 6-13: 9.6% pass DVOA, 6.66 NetYd/Play
Weeks 14-18: -17.3% pass DVOA, 5.14 NetYd/Play
Like I said, the end is a little worrying for the Seahawks. That middle guy is still worth the money, though. (2/2)
"I believe that the longer Aaron Rodgers waits the more likely it is that he's back with the Packers" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6qNYmCDv9m— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 6, 2023
The #Rams shopped Allen Robinson around the trade deadline last time and again over the last few weeks. The salary makes it very challenging, but it’s clear both sides would like a fresh start. A cautionary tale heading into free agency. https://t.co/6yg0IYr2QP— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023
I know the #rams take a lot of criticism for the trades of early draft picks, but I'm not sure if there is a team better at admitting mistakes and just moving on rather than chasing sunk costs. They don't get enough credit for that— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 6, 2023
Update: #Bears have made the decision to keep Justin Fields as their QB and will be trading the number 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, writes @peter_king— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 6, 2023
Speaking on GM Ryan Poles: "It’s clear he’s not trading Fields, and he’s not picking a QB high in this draft." pic.twitter.com/TggmjA0eCW
The NFL has finalized its year-end club adjustments, which factor in incentives, roster bonuses, carryover cap space, etc. That figure was then added to or subtracted from $224.8M to determine each team’s adjusted cap number for 2023.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2023
A look at each team’s adjusted cap number: pic.twitter.com/sxbs04nXE6
I’m overwhelmed by so many kind words & will write a proper thank-you once I’ve retired. But I’m working ‘til 4/7 so keep the tips coming! I want to finish strong before bowing out after 37 years in journalism, the last 25 @WashingtonPost, which has been the privilege of my life— Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) March 6, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...