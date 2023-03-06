Mark Tyler’s Post-Combine First Round Big Board for the Commanders

As I say every year around this time - the NFL Combine is a great tool to either help solidify what we’ve already seen on tape, or to make us take notice of something and go back to check the tape. Essentially, game tape is 90 percent of the evaluation - but make no mistake, the combine certainly has some value.

Every year after the combine, I like to formulate my big board for Washington. This is obviously very fluid because what we do in free agency can greatly change our draft plans come April. I will do an update to this once we have had a few weeks of free agency to see how we filled some of the many holes on this team.

Below is my Post-Combine Big Board for our first round draft pick. As usual, this is based on my Value vs. Need drafting philosophy - hence why you won’t see a Bijan Robinson, Bryan Bresee or Jaxon Smith-Njigba listed here.

First Round

unlikely to be there...

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (6’6”, 313)

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (6’1”, 197 - 4.38)

so you’re saying there’s a chance...

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (6’4”, 244 - 4.43)

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (6’5”, 311)

Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern (6’4”, 313)

more realistic...

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (6’2” 1⁄ 2, 193 - 4.46)

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (5’11”. 181 - DNR)

trade-back into latter half of round one...

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (6’4”. 235 - DNR)

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (6’4”, 246 - DNR)

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (6’4”, 3/8 315)

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (6’5”, 333)

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (6’7”, 264 - 4.64)

O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (6’5”, 330)

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (6’4” 1⁄ 2, 249 - 4.70)