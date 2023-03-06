All aTwitter: 6 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Joined by @McCannSportsLaw to discuss possible legal issues around Snyder/the sale. The impact. What we think will happen. My offer to you. more sales updates. Again: don’t assume u know what’s up. Here’s why. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/eDzlWwvlpO — John Keim (@john_keim) March 6, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington wonders if buyers are playing a waiting game for the Washington Commanders? Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/o0pqGqEWL1 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 4, 2023

Rick Snider’s Washington has a new leader among potential buyers for the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/AIhAzOZp81 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 5, 2023

Rumors don’t pass as reporting but this is certainly an interesting nugget from a reputable person.



Remember: Fertitta has reportedly submitted a bid and while the NY Post has suggested he was out of the running I have been told that isn’t the case. https://t.co/59nGI72KRz — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 5, 2023

Interestingly enough, potential #Commanders owners Josh Harris and Tilman Fertitta are business partners, having merged their esports organizations a few years back https://t.co/4CWtzHTRX2 — T M (@reshmanuel) March 5, 2023

Today was definitely an experience in itself!!! Officially a Season Ticket Gold Member got a chance to meet @MajorTuddy and @GaryClarkInc today! So excited for the new season to come thanks to @CommanderSupes and the @Commanders team!! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/y97qc2Gyg2 — CJ the HOG (@theHOGSIDE) March 4, 2023

Update: #Giants QB Daniel Jones initially asked for up to $48 million a year, league sources told @rydunleavy and @Ian_OConnor



The Giants decline.https://t.co/tpqZnEn7fI pic.twitter.com/0AH97ABtuE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023

The #Chiefs are "bracing to lose" WR Mecole Hardman in free-agency, per @JFowlerESPN



Hardman is one of the fastest players in the league and is expected to have a "sneaky good market" according to the report. pic.twitter.com/CCZIdoTTJX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023

“My sense is, and I had conversations with a coach about this, is that Wentz’s career may be over. The feeling is he doesn’t have the mindset of a back-up because he does not enhance a QB room for whatever reason.”



Interesting comments on Carson Wentz from @gregcosell based on… https://t.co/AwE6Xqasv4 pic.twitter.com/Pb2O5Nc9cg — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 5, 2023

Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison is from D.C. He told me that he met with the #Commanders at the #NFLCombine, and discussed what it would mean to him to play in his hometown and what he brings to a NFL team. #HTTC @dbltakesports pic.twitter.com/5tee76zOp4 — Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 4, 2023

If Anthony Richardson's 4.44u time holds, I think it'd be the 4th-fastest 40 ever by a QB, behind Michael Vick (4.33), Reggie McNeal (4.40) and Robert Griffin III (4.41).



None of those guys were near 244 pounds though. Griffin was the closest, at 223. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 4, 2023

Anthony Richardson vs. Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the Simulcam.



Guess who wins?



: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5QEcM0RleM — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

Someone check on Ron Rivera https://t.co/OOpYxMT3dy — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 5, 2023

When you really think about it...televising the combine is silly. But I'll say this, someone will overdraft Anthony Richardson. — Disco (@discoque5) March 5, 2023

I've already got 'Player' cards for the average player at any position for comparison purposes.



Going to be adding average Pro Bowl player (shown here as 8.52 RAS for CB) and average player on an NFL roster (shown here as 8.24 RAS at CB) for every position as well. pic.twitter.com/k72lgLm2ha — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023

Vikings, Eagles, Commanders and Browns have all had formal interviews with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023

Based on reporting, here's some of the players we know the #Commanders have met with at the Combine so far:



OG O'Cyrus Torrence

LB Daiyan Henley

DB Christopher Smith

CB Joey Porter Jr

CB Christian Gonzalez

IOL John Michael Schmitz

RB Tyjae Spears

OT Darnell Wright

TE Darnell… https://t.co/QUg6OpP3KA — We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) March 5, 2023

Christian Gonzalez / CB / #0



Sophomore / 6’2 / 201 lbs



Here we see why Christian is the best CB in this class. Gonzalez plays bump n run and without touching the WR until late. Christian is able to turn his head and high point the ball. #HTTC #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/petOARM145 — The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) March 5, 2023

An NFL spokesman is clarifying my use of the term “pain tolerance test,” saying: “There is no pain tolerance test. The player underwent a typical physical exam.” https://t.co/8O31ovspK4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2023

The first rule about pain tolerance test is that there is no pain tolerance test? — Jeff Domingues (@jeffdomingues) March 5, 2023

Game tape > Combine Workout



The best scouts do not change their scouting reports and grades based on workout performances. How a prospect performed in college games is likely how he will play as a pro… Workouts have value but the tape trumps everything.. #NFLDraft ❤️ — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 5, 2023

Nephew of former Washington Redskins Matt and Dan Turk. https://t.co/iWf7g3oaHx — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 5, 2023

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn is the shortest player (5’ 5”) ever measured at the Combine since official data has been tracked in 2003. @KStateFB @C_Vaughn22 #NFLCombine2023 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 5, 2023

He might be small but good lord this is beautiful pic.twitter.com/7Nj3gHHEQd — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 6, 2023

.@LT_21 thinks Hendon Hooker can sneak into the first round pic.twitter.com/jdu1G0133s — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 6, 2023

Matt Patricia reportedly is in play to join the Eagles, possibly as linebackers coach. https://t.co/m3ujMWlLFv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 5, 2023

WARNING VIDEO of Jackson Mahomes allegedly forcing a kiss on a woman at her own restaurant:



She said: “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”

pic.twitter.com/khGaHt91up — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 5, 2023

DeJuan Neal, former Redskins UDFA from Shepherd Universityhttps://t.co/XCK3i4rulc https://t.co/S96hQ2oUiG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 5, 2023

Look at that Red Wall of @XFLDefenders fans in the back of the end zone!!!



This is beautiful.pic.twitter.com/3DExke9YKz — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 5, 2023

Washington D.C. continues to be home to an undefeated professional football team.



The @XFLDefenders are now 3-0 on the season.



Audi Field has become a terrific home field advantage. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 5, 2023

THE BEER SNAKE HAS REACHED THE FENCE, MORE THAN 30 ROWS TALL pic.twitter.com/e1zsL2f05X — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) March 5, 2023

SELL THE TEAM pic.twitter.com/QgjXW97LDW — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) March 5, 2023

Travis Kelce's NFL sketch that was cut off by SNL for some reason.



"NFL Gives Back"pic.twitter.com/cJNg9bc8zG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023

the people who want to ban tiktok would think differently if they followed my favorite account, which is called @unclogging_drains pic.twitter.com/UQITvURxdN — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 5, 2023

