All aTwitter: 6 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Joined by @McCannSportsLaw to discuss possible legal issues around Snyder/the sale. The impact. What we think will happen. My offer to you. more sales updates. Again: don’t assume u know what’s up. Here’s why. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/eDzlWwvlpO— John Keim (@john_keim) March 6, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington wonders if buyers are playing a waiting game for the Washington Commanders? Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/o0pqGqEWL1— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 4, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington has a new leader among potential buyers for the Washington Commanders. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/AIhAzOZp81— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) March 5, 2023
Rumors don’t pass as reporting but this is certainly an interesting nugget from a reputable person.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 5, 2023
Remember: Fertitta has reportedly submitted a bid and while the NY Post has suggested he was out of the running I have been told that isn’t the case. https://t.co/59nGI72KRz
Interestingly enough, potential #Commanders owners Josh Harris and Tilman Fertitta are business partners, having merged their esports organizations a few years back https://t.co/4CWtzHTRX2— T M (@reshmanuel) March 5, 2023
Shopping for seats and celebrating Noah's and @LJ_4869— DEERSnBEERS (@DEERSnBEERS) March 4, 2023
birthdays is EPIC!!
Select-A-Seat with @CommanderGrassi @CommandersAlex @CommanderCD is such a cool event. pic.twitter.com/EDc8Vbmyo3
Today was definitely an experience in itself!!! Officially a Season Ticket Gold Member got a chance to meet @MajorTuddy and @GaryClarkInc today! So excited for the new season to come thanks to @CommanderSupes and the @Commanders team!! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/y97qc2Gyg2— CJ the HOG (@theHOGSIDE) March 4, 2023
Update: #Giants QB Daniel Jones initially asked for up to $48 million a year, league sources told @rydunleavy and @Ian_OConnor— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023
The Giants decline.https://t.co/tpqZnEn7fI pic.twitter.com/0AH97ABtuE
The #Chiefs are "bracing to lose" WR Mecole Hardman in free-agency, per @JFowlerESPN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023
Hardman is one of the fastest players in the league and is expected to have a "sneaky good market" according to the report. pic.twitter.com/CCZIdoTTJX
“My sense is, and I had conversations with a coach about this, is that Wentz’s career may be over. The feeling is he doesn’t have the mindset of a back-up because he does not enhance a QB room for whatever reason.”— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 5, 2023
Interesting comments on Carson Wentz from @gregcosell based on… https://t.co/AwE6Xqasv4 pic.twitter.com/Pb2O5Nc9cg
Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison is from D.C. He told me that he met with the #Commanders at the #NFLCombine, and discussed what it would mean to him to play in his hometown and what he brings to a NFL team. #HTTC @dbltakesports pic.twitter.com/5tee76zOp4— Carita Parks (@CaritaCParks) March 4, 2023
If Anthony Richardson's 4.44u time holds, I think it'd be the 4th-fastest 40 ever by a QB, behind Michael Vick (4.33), Reggie McNeal (4.40) and Robert Griffin III (4.41).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 4, 2023
None of those guys were near 244 pounds though. Griffin was the closest, at 223.
Anthony Richardson vs. Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the Simulcam.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
Guess who wins?
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5QEcM0RleM
Someone check on Ron Rivera https://t.co/OOpYxMT3dy— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 5, 2023
When you really think about it...televising the combine is silly. But I'll say this, someone will overdraft Anthony Richardson.— Disco (@discoque5) March 5, 2023
OH MY, DARNELL WASHINGTON.— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
WHAT A CATCH. @GeorgiaFootball
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/OYN4vaJ4a3
I've already got 'Player' cards for the average player at any position for comparison purposes.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2023
Going to be adding average Pro Bowl player (shown here as 8.52 RAS for CB) and average player on an NFL roster (shown here as 8.24 RAS at CB) for every position as well. pic.twitter.com/k72lgLm2ha
Vikings, Eagles, Commanders and Browns have all had formal interviews with UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson— Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023
Based on reporting, here's some of the players we know the #Commanders have met with at the Combine so far:— We Want Dallas (@WeWantDallas) March 5, 2023
OG O'Cyrus Torrence
LB Daiyan Henley
DB Christopher Smith
CB Joey Porter Jr
CB Christian Gonzalez
IOL John Michael Schmitz
RB Tyjae Spears
OT Darnell Wright
TE Darnell… https://t.co/QUg6OpP3KA
Christian Gonzalez / CB / #0— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) March 5, 2023
Sophomore / 6’2 / 201 lbs
Here we see why Christian is the best CB in this class. Gonzalez plays bump n run and without touching the WR until late. Christian is able to turn his head and high point the ball. #HTTC #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/petOARM145
An NFL spokesman is clarifying my use of the term “pain tolerance test,” saying: “There is no pain tolerance test. The player underwent a typical physical exam.” https://t.co/8O31ovspK4— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2023
The first rule about pain tolerance test is that there is no pain tolerance test?— Jeff Domingues (@jeffdomingues) March 5, 2023
Game tape > Combine Workout— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 5, 2023
The best scouts do not change their scouting reports and grades based on workout performances. How a prospect performed in college games is likely how he will play as a pro… Workouts have value but the tape trumps everything.. #NFLDraft ❤️
Nephew of former Washington Redskins Matt and Dan Turk. https://t.co/iWf7g3oaHx— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 5, 2023
Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn is the shortest player (5’ 5”) ever measured at the Combine since official data has been tracked in 2003. @KStateFB @C_Vaughn22 #NFLCombine2023— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 5, 2023
He might be small but good lord this is beautiful pic.twitter.com/7Nj3gHHEQd— Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) March 6, 2023
.@LT_21 thinks Hendon Hooker can sneak into the first round pic.twitter.com/jdu1G0133s— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 6, 2023
Matt Patricia reportedly is in play to join the Eagles, possibly as linebackers coach. https://t.co/m3ujMWlLFv— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 5, 2023
WARNING VIDEO of Jackson Mahomes allegedly forcing a kiss on a woman at her own restaurant:— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 5, 2023
She said: “He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times”
pic.twitter.com/khGaHt91up
DeJuan Neal, former Redskins UDFA from Shepherd Universityhttps://t.co/XCK3i4rulc https://t.co/S96hQ2oUiG— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 5, 2023
Look at that Red Wall of @XFLDefenders fans in the back of the end zone!!!— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 5, 2023
This is beautiful.pic.twitter.com/3DExke9YKz
Washington D.C. continues to be home to an undefeated professional football team.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 5, 2023
The @XFLDefenders are now 3-0 on the season.
Audi Field has become a terrific home field advantage.
THE BEER SNAKE HAS REACHED THE FENCE, MORE THAN 30 ROWS TALL pic.twitter.com/e1zsL2f05X— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) March 5, 2023
SELL THE TEAM pic.twitter.com/QgjXW97LDW— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) March 5, 2023
Travis Kelce's NFL sketch that was cut off by SNL for some reason.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2023
"NFL Gives Back"pic.twitter.com/cJNg9bc8zG
the people who want to ban tiktok would think differently if they followed my favorite account, which is called @unclogging_drains pic.twitter.com/UQITvURxdN— Scott Nover (@ScottNover) March 5, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...