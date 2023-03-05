Should the Commanders Use a Late-Round Pick on Habakkuk Baldonado?

Habakkuk Baldonado, EDGE

School: Pittsburgh | Conference: ACC

College Experience: RS Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 257 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-7th Round

Player Comparison: D.J. Wonnum

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table Tackles Def Int Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF *2019 Pitt ACC FR DL 11 12 18 30 4.5 4.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2020 Pitt ACC SO DL 2 2 1 3 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 *2021 Pitt ACC JR DL 14 25 16 41 12.0 9.0 0 0 0 0 1 1 *2022 Pitt ACC SR DL 9 9 16 25 5.0 2.0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Career Pitt 48 51 99 21.5 15.0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 View Original Table

Generated 3/1/2023. Provided by CFB at Sports Reference Generated 3/1/2023.

Player Overview

Habakkuk Baldonado might have the most interesting path to the NFL. Born in Rome, Italy, Baldonado fell in love with football watching games and YouTube clips. He found a team that played the sport in Italy for three years before moving to the United States to play his senior year in Florida. He drew the attention of college programs by putting up 30.5 sacks in a season. Once at Pitt, he made an impact as a reserve player but broke out in 2021, his first season as a starter. He regressed a bit in his final season where he suffered an injury that caused him to miss three games.

Strengths

Long frame that makes it hard to escape his reach

Does whatever it takes to get to the ball carrier

Strong hands to shock blockers and violently rip down ball carriers

High-effort player that doesn’t give up on plays

Weaknesses

Incredibly raw prospect with inconsistent technique

Stiff, lacking ideal agility and bend

Struggles to find the ball, causing hesitation in pursuit

Let’s see his work

One of the things Habakkuk Baldonado (#87) will need to work on is he comes out of his stance too high at times and will get too far over his toes. pic.twitter.com/DaCu5dLGcT — Brian Maafi (@Bmaafi) February 23, 2023

Nice little trick from Habakkuk Baldonado (#87). He starts his rush like he's going to attack the LG, so the center turns his attention to his right, Baldonado takes advantage of that, does a quick hand swipe and flies into the A gap where there is no one to stop him. pic.twitter.com/tN3hK1jQty — Brian Maafi (@Bmaafi) February 23, 2023

How he fits on the Commanders

Baldonado has a lot of raw ability as an edge rusher that needs to be honed. While he might be tight, he is strong, athletic, and relentless. With Efe Obada a free agent this year, adding a developmental player who can provide depth might be a good idea. The question is with Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Casey Toohill, and James Smith-Williams all set to be free agents in 2024, can Baldonado play a bigger role on he defense? It will take some time, but Baldonado could be worth a flyer in the late rounds or as an undrafted free agent.