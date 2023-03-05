All aTwitter: 5 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
It's not so long ago that a report like this would have had an iron grip on offseason headlines for a week or more. Today, I've seen a few people on Twitter casually mention that they "missed it". What has Snyder done to us?? https://t.co/Q8avwkZiw5— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 5, 2023
A bit of an update: Another factor on the apparent lack of movement in the sale of the Commanders is the possibility that prospective bidders feel the NFL could take it over via removal of owner Dan Snyder, a source tells @FOS. https://t.co/VavvodTQBG— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 4, 2023
Commanders issued their third response this week over a published report. This one, on the team's letterhead, was for this story. ⤵️— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 4, 2023
https://t.co/VavvodTQBG pic.twitter.com/tVyDlC3bny
Any thoughts on this? https://t.co/mmwTfzIPcs— District Sportstalk (@DCSports_Talk) March 3, 2023
I’ve been trying to get hold of Jones all week. He’s THE power broker in the NFL. I’d expect Jones is in the middle of all this.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 3, 2023
I don't get paid to tweet. Won't be long.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 3, 2023
Commanders issued a strongly-worded objection late Friday night to an item from @FOS regarding a reported "stalemate" in the process of selling the team. https://t.co/yLQ1dvGVkT— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 4, 2023
Always keep in mind with the sale: so much we just don’t know. This is also an owner who hired Gibbs without anyone having a clue; month-long pursuit of Rivera not known until final days. Don’t assume a whole lot with knowing who will buy the team.— John Keim (@john_keim) March 4, 2023
Reading this @SethWickersham article on Dan Snyder from 2012. Given current events and potential sale of the #Commanders, so much of this still rings true, but this sentence really stands out.https://t.co/QDX3VB8Ysq pic.twitter.com/KUedO1uE89— Thomas Richard (@ThomasRichardDC) March 4, 2023
Behind the scenes at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/8UDIhAyFSL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 4, 2023
That boy Jack gotta whole bio write up on Gonzales pic.twitter.com/N6NHuv1Ibp— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) March 4, 2023
BREAKING #49ers Robbie Gould just announced he will be leaving San Francisco after 6-seasons.— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) March 4, 2023
(Per @AdamSchefter)
Gould is one of the most consistent kickers in the league and will have a large market of buyers. pic.twitter.com/mABmxJAIPy
The #Cowboys have overspent on positions like RB and LB and rarely utilize free agency. Bringing attention to a QB contract is just finding ways to deflect blame.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) March 4, 2023
Last night in Indy, former #Commanders QB Carson Wentz was spotted (by my eyeballs) downtown having dinner with his agents. He's determined to continue playing and is open to various roles that can help a team.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2023
The Commanders have done their due diligence at the TE spot here in Indy.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 3, 2023
They’ve held formals with Darnell Washington (Georgia), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State) & Brenton Strange (Penn State).
Athletic talents that can play the Y/F.
The Commanders met with the following player at the NFL Combine (formal meeting):— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 4, 2023
Julius Brents, Cornerback, Kansas State
Rak made this look easy— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 4, 2023
Plus a 4.44 in the 40? We like that
Watch the #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0JakKLvnU4
.@ODUFootball TE Zack Kuntz is the tallest player (6' 7 3/8") with a 40+ inch vertical jump at the Combine since 2003.— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/7v68TKRbNJ
Zack Kuntz RAS so far.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2023
We have a contender!https://t.co/mpZ9CLNDkc #RAS pic.twitter.com/1toxeUGv27
#ODU TE Zack Kuntz has impressed today, the tallest player ever to jump 40 inches and with a 4.55 40. Incredible considering he had surgery late this year to repair a dislocated knee cap from Dr. Neal ElAttrache and was fully cleared to participate today. He impressed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2023
I've added the explosion drills for the tight ends.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2023
So far, they're living up to the billing. We have exactly zero TE who are trending towards a below average RAS.
A bad 40 could change that, obviously, but usually we know one or two who are headed that way by now.
For an example, only ONE tight end measured below average in an explosion drill, and it was only one drill, and his other three scores are all in green (and why it doesn't matter will make sense when you see it).— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2023
Everyone else, above average explosion at worst.
Anthony Richardson's ranks among QBs at the 2023 NFL Combine:— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 4, 2023
Height: 6' 4 1/4" (1st)
Weight: 244 (1st)
40-Yd: 4.43 (1st)
Vertical: 40.5" (1st)
Broad: 10'9" (1st)
Florida QB Anthony Richardson at the 2023 NFL Combine:— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 4, 2023
Height: 6'4 1/4" (taller than George Kittle)
Weight: 244 lbs (heavier than Haason Reddick)
Hand: 10 1/2" (bigger than DeAndre Hopkins)
Vert: 40.5” (higher than Davante Adams)
Broad jump: 10’9” (longer than Odell Beckham Jr)
Anthony Richardson RAS so far.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2023
And there it is.https://t.co/g6dAq3ALm4 #RAS pic.twitter.com/p8isZWrHp4
He's just showing off at this point.@GVOaant | @GatorsFB— NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/4FtkEcNKxe
Defenders Fam… THE BEER SNAKE IS FREED. Keep the tradition alive. Please drink responsibly and respect each other and Audi Field.— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 4, 2023
See you Tomorrow #DefendDc | #BeerSnake pic.twitter.com/5u49SvlYhg
Jackson Mahomes is accused of sexually assaulting the owner of an Overland Park Restaurant and pushing a waitress, according to TMZ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 4, 2023
“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he did it two more times” pic.twitter.com/JmANbWJrvY
Imagine 2 pro football games being played a quarter-mile apart at the Polo Grounds & Yankee Stadium. Happened Nov. 10, 1946 when the #Giants hosted the #Eagles & the All-America Conference Yankees played the Los Angeles Dons. Combined attendance: 91,549. pic.twitter.com/yv4yYIoo8W— Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) March 4, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...