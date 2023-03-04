All aTwitter: 4 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Are you considering becoming a GOLD Member with us? Now is the time!— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) March 2, 2023
Sunday March 5th at 4 PM, we are having an open house at FedExField! This is your opportunity to check out available locations for the 2023 season!
DM me or email me Claire.Domshick@commanders.com to RSVP! pic.twitter.com/wk2H74yXfg
"We gotta get Cole Holcomb taken care of"— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) March 3, 2023
- Ron Rivera during his interview with PFF#HTTC
We aren’t drafting or signing a TE. pic.twitter.com/DQcdzFW8SW— Hugh (@CommandersPost) March 3, 2023
We have signed WR Marcus Kemp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 3, 2023
To clarify, Kemp was on the Chiefs practice squad, but was elevated to play in the Super Bowl. He was a free agent because he wasn't on the regular roster at the end of the season. He is now a Washington Commander. https://t.co/Ze6YfJJ7iW— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) March 3, 2023
I know something they could use that space for.... https://t.co/LDrIV2luEY— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 3, 2023
Pretty interesting information in the article. Worth a read. https://t.co/BQ902GjBzx— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 3, 2023
NPS has leased RFK to the city until 2038. The lease restricts land use to sports, recreation and entertainment. Thats why soccer fields are there now but not other stuff, like housing or retail. https://t.co/I99039e0kl— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 3, 2023
According to a person with knowledge of the matter, the NFLPA has recently been in touch with the Commanders and knows team president Jason Wright is aware of the issues with the team’s facilities and as a former player rep wants to make improvements. https://t.co/sXljysQbGi— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 3, 2023
Did Jerry Jones meet with Jeff Bezos to discuss the Commanders sale?!!— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) March 3, 2023
The Washington Post reported that Jones may be leaning on Dan Snyder to sell the Commanders. On Feb 21st, both Jones' jet and Bezos' jet landed at Princess Juliana Airport on the Island of St. Martin. pic.twitter.com/JBRPmohNCu
Update: The #Giants have offered QB Daniel Jones a contract worth between $35 to $39 million per year, a source tells @AlbertBreer— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 4, 2023
Daniel Jones is reportedly seeking more than $45 million per season. pic.twitter.com/J1rvSnYp6V
Have heard in recent days there has been progress between Daniel Jones and the #Giants. Getting something done by Tuesday doesn’t seem unreasonable. It sounds as if there will be a four at the front of the annual salary.— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 3, 2023
"If Brock Purdy doesn't have his surgery next week the 49ers will have to start looking for a veteran QB" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hzFJGhnFGn— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2023
Honestly, the RB franchise number is so low at this point that there’s no problem paying that for one more year of a back before he declines. Much better than a long-term deal. https://t.co/hp6crjiAEE— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) March 3, 2023
Would likely mean Dalton Schultz is hitting free agency. https://t.co/ThNK8P9he4— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) March 4, 2023
These guys got some real D-Line Speed pic.twitter.com/ThvXFD1T95— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) March 3, 2023
Darnell Wright is reportedly "the best" tackle Will Anderson faced throughout all of college, as he said in an interview earlier today.— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 1, 2023
Wright played 507 pass blocking snaps this past season.
He didn't allow a SINGLE sack.
The Volunteers tackle is SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/vgw7Saw03r
Why did Andre Carter II decide to attend @ArmyWP_Football? pic.twitter.com/gyXTDrulzr— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 3, 2023
Christian Gonzalez's 40 times: 4.44 and 4.38 https://t.co/cOg51H3f0F— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 3, 2023
4.27u @UMichFootball DB DJ Turner II is turning heads.— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2023
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qm1YCrVoWX
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud said today that one of the quarterbacks he looks up to is #Browns QB Deshaun Watson.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 3, 2023
He also said he chose to wear number 7 because of Michael Vick. pic.twitter.com/FlolNRR5fO
Story: The Guardians of the #XFL cut QB Quinten Dormady after he allegedly gave an opposing team plays from the Guardians playbook— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 3, 2023
The team heard about it, investigated, and released Dormady.
They also removed his stats from the XFL website. pic.twitter.com/m2sicsGjNQ
