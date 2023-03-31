 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Could Jakorian Bennett Be the Commanders’ Replacement for Bobby McCain?

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By dg28
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Maryland at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jakorian Bennett, CB

School: Maryland | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22

Height / Weight: 5’11” / 188 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 3rd-5th Round

Player Comparison: Jimmie Ward

College Statistics

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
2020 Maryland Big Ten JR DB 4 6 0 6 1.0 0.0 0 0 0 2 0 0
*2021 Maryland Big Ten SR DB 11 23 1 24 2.0 0.0 3 -1 -0.3 0 11 0 0
*2022 Maryland Big Ten SR DB 12 26 13 39 1.5 0.0 2 0 0.0 0 11 0 0 0 0
Career Maryland 55 14 69 4.5 0.0 5 -1 -0.2 0 24 0 0 0 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/28/2023.

Player Overview

Jakorian Bennett not only played football, he was an all-state track and field athlete, placing third in the Alabama statewide 60m race. He started his college career playing two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. After receiving accolades for his play, he chose to transfer to Maryland over Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Miami, Louisville, and SMU. In 2020, he played in five games for the Terps, starting one. His next season, Bennett broke out, leading all Power Five schools in pass breakups while notching three interceptions. He continued his strong play in 2022. Playing outside, inside, and even some safety, Bennett was once again among the NCAA’s leaders in pass breakups. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2021 and 2022 and was 60th on Bruce Feldman’s 2022 Freaks List.

Strengths

  • Speed shows up when closing space on receivers
  • Comfortable in bail and trail techniques
  • At his best in zone coverage where he sticks with assignment
  • Aggressive at catch point generating a lot of deflections
  • Willing to mix it up in the run game
  • Position versatility and special teams value

Weaknesses

  • High backpedal and inconsistent footwork
  • Can get too physical with receivers when he’s beat
  • Can miss tackles by coming in too fast
  • Struggles getting off blocks to make plays

Let’s see his work

How he fits on the Commanders

The Commanders have work to do at cornerback. Kendall Fuller is entering a contract year and Benjamin St-Juste has not been able to stay healthy an entire season in his young career. In addition, the team released Bobby McCain, the player who took the most snaps at nickel cornerback. Danny Johnson was played well to end the season and was re-signed, but I think he is better suited as a reserve. Jakorian Bennett would give the Commanders an option at cornerback that could play nickel or move to the boundary, and might be able to play some safety. He will have to clean up his technique, but could be a useful player for the Commanders if he does.

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...