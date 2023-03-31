All aTwitter: 31 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Somebody deserves a raise. First ballot inductee into the sports team hype video HOF. pic.twitter.com/BdSu3ZPJ97 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 31, 2023

Bijan obviously a stud but RB for commanders at 16 just doesn’t make much sense. Already have B Rob and AG, need OLine help and secondary more pressing pic.twitter.com/XX0e0wlaSa — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 30, 2023

Washington Commanders Assistant HC/OC Eric Bieniemy was at Tennessee's Pro Day. https://t.co/qgVPMl1soP — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 30, 2023

Fast forward. Dan Snyder’s plane left owner’s meetings in Phoenix yesterday with Tanya Snyder on board, who attended on behalf on Commanders.



Not on the plane with her: Team President Jason Wright, who caught his own United flight back to Dulles. https://t.co/g0thIoTU08 pic.twitter.com/etRIm4IQnL — Commander’s Post (@CommandersPost_) March 30, 2023

Steve Apostolopoulos is on an attempted spending bender. Already linked to the Commanders' sale (and the NBA's Hornets), now the Canadian billionaire is reportedly in the mix for the Ottawa Senators.https://t.co/2vZsefIyKo — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 31, 2023

While Commanders GM Martin Mayhew was at Florida's pro day today, OC Eric Bieniemy was at Tennessee's.



( via @Vol_Football) pic.twitter.com/tMW3Hz4Ye1 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 31, 2023

Update: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson isn't demanding a fully-guaranteed contract, per @JFowlerESPN



He "just wants the guaranteed portion of it be larger than [Deshaun] Watson's." pic.twitter.com/scbzZFw5WR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2023

ICYMI: While discussions are at an early stage, an NFL owner told @FOS that creating a four-team European division via expansion is something that is under consideration. The expansion fee for each team would be in the $3B-$5B range. https://t.co/ZzKpsTQ6Dd — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 30, 2023

A leftover item from my convo with Jason Wright this week:



Another Commanders rebrand possible? Jason Wright shoots down idea if team is sold - https://t.co/tNwK4hrhOS - @washtimes — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 30, 2023

Travis Kelce trying to name all the NFL head coaches is the best thing you'll watch today.



This is the best pic.twitter.com/WTEs1w7nmc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop