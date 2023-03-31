All aTwitter: 31 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Somebody deserves a raise. First ballot inductee into the sports team hype video HOF. pic.twitter.com/BdSu3ZPJ97— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 31, 2023
Bijan obviously a stud but RB for commanders at 16 just doesn’t make much sense. Already have B Rob and AG, need OLine help and secondary more pressing pic.twitter.com/XX0e0wlaSa— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 30, 2023
Washington Commanders Assistant HC/OC Eric Bieniemy was at Tennessee's Pro Day. https://t.co/qgVPMl1soP— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) March 30, 2023
Fast forward. Dan Snyder’s plane left owner’s meetings in Phoenix yesterday with Tanya Snyder on board, who attended on behalf on Commanders.— Commander’s Post (@CommandersPost_) March 30, 2023
Not on the plane with her: Team President Jason Wright, who caught his own United flight back to Dulles. https://t.co/g0thIoTU08 pic.twitter.com/etRIm4IQnL
Steve Apostolopoulos is on an attempted spending bender. Already linked to the Commanders' sale (and the NBA's Hornets), now the Canadian billionaire is reportedly in the mix for the Ottawa Senators.https://t.co/2vZsefIyKo— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 31, 2023
While Commanders GM Martin Mayhew was at Florida's pro day today, OC Eric Bieniemy was at Tennessee's.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 31, 2023
( via @Vol_Football) pic.twitter.com/tMW3Hz4Ye1
Update: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson isn't demanding a fully-guaranteed contract, per @JFowlerESPN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2023
He "just wants the guaranteed portion of it be larger than [Deshaun] Watson's." pic.twitter.com/scbzZFw5WR
ICYMI: While discussions are at an early stage, an NFL owner told @FOS that creating a four-team European division via expansion is something that is under consideration. The expansion fee for each team would be in the $3B-$5B range. https://t.co/ZzKpsTQ6Dd— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 30, 2023
A leftover item from my convo with Jason Wright this week:— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 30, 2023
Another Commanders rebrand possible? Jason Wright shoots down idea if team is sold - https://t.co/tNwK4hrhOS - @washtimes
Next up ➡️ week 7 #DefendDC | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/6ZBidmB14U— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) March 30, 2023
Travis Kelce trying to name all the NFL head coaches is the best thing you'll watch today.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2023
This is the best pic.twitter.com/WTEs1w7nmc
Was this… a no-look catch? pic.twitter.com/4elAV2Maof— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 31, 2023
