Chad Ryland can hit his extra points

Chad Ryland, K

School: Maryland | Conference: Big 10

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22(?)

Height / Weight: 6’0” / 183 lbs

Projected Draft Status: Rounds 6-7

Player Comp: Rodrigo Blankenship

College Statistics

Player Overview

Ryland played the first four years of his college career at Eastern Michigan, where he eventually became the leading scorer in team history. He transferred to the University of Maryland for his senior season and finished as a second team All Big 10 selection to Michigan’s Jake Moody. Ryland became the first kicker in UMD history to hit two 50+ yard kicks in a game.

Ryland also had 4 field goals in the Senior Bowl, helping to lead his team to victory.

Strengths

Had five years of college experience.

Extremely accurate on extra points over the course of his career (97%).

Was perfect on field goals shorter than 40 yards during his senior season.

Weaknesses

Has experienced cold streaks at times.

Let’s See His Work

@TerpsFootball Pro-Day



Maryland PK Chad Ryland nails from 59 yards. Big-time leg.



He'll be kicking on Sundays next fall.



Teams that need one know. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 29, 2023

Chad Ryland

EMU/Maryland K 2023 Draft Class



THE best in the NATION



24 FG in a row over the course of 2 seasons.. BIG 10 RECORD



Reeses Senior Bowl All American



NFL Combine Invite

Some in game clips, a thread... — Andrew Gantz (@CoachGantz) March 22, 2023

How He Would Fit

Washington has had something of a revolving door at kicker in Ron Rivera’s time here. In fact, for a time, it appeared that kickers were going to be the only players to suffer consequences for team’s poor play, when Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt were cut in quick succession during the 2021 season.

For a brief time, it appeared Joey Slye might be a longer term answer, but while Slye can hit the bombs, going 4 for 6 in 2022 from 50 yards and beyond, he’s struggled throughout his career with the short stuff, missing 4 of 28 extra points last year (86%).

It’s time for some real competition in camp, and Ryland would provide it. Last season, Ryland matched Slye’s field goal percentage (83%), hitting three kicks over 50 yards, and was nearly perfect on his extra points, going 39 for 40 (98%). Ryland (or another rookie kicker, like Michigan’s Jake Moody, would likely be a talent upgrade over Slye, and would save the team important cap space. Cutting Slye this offseason would save the team $1.85M.