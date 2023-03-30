 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chad Ryland can hit his extra points

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2023 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the Commanders

By KyleSmithforGM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 Ohio State at Maryland Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chad Ryland, K
School: Maryland | Conference: Big 10
College Experience: Senior | Age: 22(?)
Height / Weight: 6’0” / 183 lbs
Projected Draft Status: Rounds 6-7

Player Comp: Rodrigo Blankenship

College Statistics

Kicking & Punting Table
Kicking Punting
Year School Conf Class Pos G XPM XPA XP% FGM FGA FG% Pts Punts Yds Avg
*2018 Eastern Michigan MAC FR PK 12 41 41 100.0 12 20 60.0 77 0 0
*2019 Eastern Michigan MAC SO K 13 35 38 92.1 14 19 73.7 77 0 0
2020 Eastern Michigan MAC JR K 6 18 19 94.7 11 13 84.6 51 1 37 37.0
*2021 Eastern Michigan MAC JR K 13 47 47 100.0 19 22 86.4 104 0 0
*2022 Maryland Big Ten SR K 13 39 40 97.5 19 23 82.6 96 0 0
Career Overall 180 185 97.3 75 97 77.3 405 1 37 37.0
Eastern Michigan 141 145 97.2 56 74 75.7 309 1 37 37.0
Maryland 39 40 97.5 19 23 82.6 96 0 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference: View Original Table
Generated 3/30/2023.

Player Overview

Ryland played the first four years of his college career at Eastern Michigan, where he eventually became the leading scorer in team history. He transferred to the University of Maryland for his senior season and finished as a second team All Big 10 selection to Michigan’s Jake Moody. Ryland became the first kicker in UMD history to hit two 50+ yard kicks in a game.

Ryland also had 4 field goals in the Senior Bowl, helping to lead his team to victory.

Strengths

  • Had five years of college experience.
  • Extremely accurate on extra points over the course of his career (97%).
  • Was perfect on field goals shorter than 40 yards during his senior season.

Weaknesses

  • Has experience cold streaks at times.

Let’s See His Work

How He Would Fit

Washington has had something of a revolving door at kicker in Ron Rivera’s time here. In fact, for a time, it appeared that kickers were going to be the only players to suffer consequences for team’s poor play, when Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt were cut in quick succession during the 2021 season.

For a brief time, it appeared Joey Slye might be a longer term answer, but while Slye can hit the bombs, going 4 for 6 in 2022 from 50 yards and beyond, he’s struggled throughout his career with the short stuff, missing 4 of 28 extra points last year (86%).

It’s time for some real competition in camp, and Ryland would provide it. Last season, Ryland matched Slye’s field goal percentage (83%), hitting three kicks over 50 yards, and was nearly perfect on his extra points, going 39 for 40 (98%). Ryland (or another rookie kicker, like Michigan’s Jake Moody, would like likely be a talent upgrade over Slye, and would save the team important cap space. Cutting Slye this offseason would save the team $1.85M.

Poll

Would you spend a draft pick on a kicker?

