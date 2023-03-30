Ricky Stromberg Could be the Centerpiece of the Commanders Offensive Line

Ricky Stromberg, C

School: University of Arkansas | Conference: Southeastern Conference

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22 (Week 1)

Height / Weight: 6’3” / 306 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 2nd-early 3rd round

Player Overview

Coming from Union High School (Tulsa, OK) as a 4-star prospect, Ricky Stromberg chose to play for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. His freshman year, Stromberg moved around the interior offensive line but settled as the team’s center in 2020. He has been the Razorbacks’ rock in the middle ever since. Stromberg was awarded the 2022 Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s top offensive lineman his senior year.

Stromberg hopes to follow in the footsteps of Frank Ragnow to be the next highly drafted Arkansas interior offensive lineman to make it in the pros. He is believed to be strong and athletic enough to work in any blocking scheme. He has formally met with the Commanders in the draft process.

Strengths

Can make calls upfront.

Plays gritty. Fights through the whole play no matter if he’s imbalanced.

Looks out to help other linemen.

Stays aware for blitzing rushers

Comfortable moving up to block linebackers

Weaknesses

Can lose body control at times.

Gets straight-legged when blocking.

Doesn’t have the optimal size for center.

Struggles to mirror rushers when he fails to win early.

Stops his feet too often.

Let’s See His Work

Interview

How does he fit on the team

The Commanders are in the process of retooling their offensive line with the additions of Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates. It is unknown if Chase Roullier would be on the roster for the upcoming season or a June 1st cut. But what we’ve seen from the moves made thus far, Washington wants multiple linemen who can play center. If Washington plans to double dip in this draft for the offensive line, it would be beneficial to get a player that could fill in for the team’s most vulnerable position. Ricky Stromberg would be an immediate plug-and-play center on the roster if or when they decide to move on from Rouiller. His combination of experience, power, and easy moving in space, would be valued in Bieniemy’s zone blocking scheme.