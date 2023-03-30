All aTwitter: 30 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
EXCLUSIVE: Josh Harris’ group is currently the “only” serious contender to purchase the Washington Commanders, a source tells @FOS. Harris' bid of nearly $6 billion is the only offer so far with the financial resources needed to clear NFL's review process. https://t.co/Btqh4B6757— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 29, 2023
Happening Now! Christian Holmes (Washington Commanders- DB #34) Retiring his jersey today @McNairHS @sip_662 @DCSDRegionVII @kishawalker75 @blong462003 @DeKalbSchools pic.twitter.com/ewUwnGdN9L— McNair High School (@McNairHS) March 29, 2023
Coach Ron Rivera joined the show from owners meetings and shared the conversation he had with Andy Reid about new OC Eric Bieniemy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 29, 2023
Talking Scary Terry— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 27, 2023
New episode of Command Center ⤵️
More about Lamar Jackson being frustrated by the injury questions about him and him tweeting “Let's get real”, via @jamisonhensley.https://t.co/2lcjvLn6yM— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2023
Projected 2023 cap space that would need to be freed up to acquire Lamar Jackson's $32.4M franchise tag.#Dolphins: $31M#Commanders: $30M#49ers: $28M#Titans: $24M#Patriots: $20M#Colts: $12M#Falcons: $11Mhttps://t.co/va5OPwPJi6— Spotrac (@spotrac) March 29, 2023
As more time goes by, the more strongly I feel about the possibility that Lamar Jackson ends up sitting out part or all of 2023. https://t.co/hOGjsSZcQy— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 30, 2023
There’s going to be books written about Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations.— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 29, 2023
Starting to think that OT Peter Skoronski of Northwestern will last until late in the first round. Maybe early on day two.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 29, 2023
This Eagles offensive line would be insane pic.twitter.com/dLwrOXaVo8— PFF (@PFF) March 30, 2023
Cowboys Re-Sign DT Johnathan Hankins https://t.co/a5MSvQB2rA pic.twitter.com/DIwvZ55HqT— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) March 30, 2023
Scouts Ron Rose and Dante Paris were expected to attend for the Commanders, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 30, 2023
The main attraction,
CB Deonte Banks, no. 28 overall prospect per @dpbrugler.
Dane's top 100 list is new and interactive.https://t.co/Vma3IE6xrh https://t.co/KjPPCurrBd
“Late risers” that all of you should be aware of as more and more of us media folk get to them on our ‘to-do’ lists:— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 29, 2023
1. Chandler Zavala
2. Marte Mapu
3. Ulonzo Gilliam
4. Jonathan Mingo
5. Juice Scruggs
6. Jose Ramirez
7. YaYa Diaby
8. Puka Nacua
9. Demario Douglas
10. Overshown
Jason Wright: Dan Snyder selling will be a 'substantial boost' to Commanders - Washington Times https://t.co/JsE5MGdpzh— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 29, 2023
Me: “Is a sale going to happen?”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 29, 2023
Commanders president Jason Wright: “I don’t see why it wouldn’t. I’m so confused by the skepticism. It is a potential transaction until it’s a transaction, but yeah.”
Running Thread of Commander’s Sale - Timeline of Events— Commander’s Post (@CommandersPost_) March 29, 2023
- Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales, Magic Johnson group meets Snyder’s asking price of $6B, per @AdamSchefter
- Update: Harris bid actually slightly under 6B
- Schefter also reports Steve Apostolopoulus submitted $6B bid (many…
Correction— @mcuban tells me he has “no interest” in the @Commanders https://t.co/euAAgsssZB— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 29, 2023
SCOOP (1/2): People inside @NFL owners' meeting say the league is skeptical about the size of any of the offers for @Commanders discussed in the media reaching a "real" $6 billion bid where they meet strict league rules on equity stakes etc. "It's bullshit," says one @NFL source,— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 29, 2023
SCOOP (2/2) adding the bids come w "contingencies" thus the real number is in the $5 billion range so far. Unclear if or when @JeffBezos might throw his hat in. Among the interested parties: is former PE exec Josh Harris. Story developing— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 29, 2023
This was a “SCOOP” when I reported this (w more details) from Phoenix yesterday. ICYMI ⤵️— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 29, 2023
https://t.co/Btqh4B5zfz pic.twitter.com/3vcvDHhYek
As @WALLACHLEGAL pointed out, Tom Brady’s Deflategate punishment was, in part, for refusing to talk to outside investigators hired by the NFL. I asked Goodell if Commanders owner Dan Snyder faces a similar fate ⤵️ https://t.co/fsNg8tDZXq— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 29, 2023
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he wasn't part of the decision to terminate Jim Trotter of NFL Media. https://t.co/075v6dPnuc— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 29, 2023
“We don’t know if it’s going to happen in two years, five years ... but there’s going to be an international division.”— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 29, 2023
The NFL is expanding its reach internationally — and team owners believe it will soon evolve into an unprecedented European division.@byajperez’s story ⤵️
RGIII: So, anyway, I was figuring I could put in a few million, right,? Get my name on the board. Become an owner, y'know?— John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) March 29, 2023
Studio tech: "Sure Rob, why not? Alright, we're back in ten."
Later..
"So i've had some interesting conversations about becoming an owner.." pic.twitter.com/gQM7T3yIau
Some quantum physics— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 25, 2023
[full story: https://t.co/q7WVM60Q73] pic.twitter.com/pACvrJRODx
