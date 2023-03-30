All aTwitter: 30 March 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Harris’ group is currently the “only” serious contender to purchase the Washington Commanders, a source tells @FOS. Harris' bid of nearly $6 billion is the only offer so far with the financial resources needed to clear NFL's review process. https://t.co/Btqh4B6757 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 29, 2023

Coach Ron Rivera joined the show from owners meetings and shared the conversation he had with Andy Reid about new OC Eric Bieniemy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 29, 2023

Talking Scary Terry



New episode of Command Center ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 27, 2023

More about Lamar Jackson being frustrated by the injury questions about him and him tweeting “Let's get real”, via @jamisonhensley.https://t.co/2lcjvLn6yM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2023

As more time goes by, the more strongly I feel about the possibility that Lamar Jackson ends up sitting out part or all of 2023. https://t.co/hOGjsSZcQy — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 30, 2023

There’s going to be books written about Lamar Jackson’s contract negotiations. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 29, 2023

Starting to think that OT Peter Skoronski of Northwestern will last until late in the first round. Maybe early on day two. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) March 29, 2023

This Eagles offensive line would be insane pic.twitter.com/dLwrOXaVo8 — PFF (@PFF) March 30, 2023

Scouts Ron Rose and Dante Paris were expected to attend for the Commanders, per source.



The main attraction,

CB Deonte Banks, no. 28 overall prospect per @dpbrugler.



Dane's top 100 list is new and interactive.https://t.co/Vma3IE6xrh https://t.co/KjPPCurrBd — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 30, 2023

“Late risers” that all of you should be aware of as more and more of us media folk get to them on our ‘to-do’ lists:



1. Chandler Zavala

2. Marte Mapu

3. Ulonzo Gilliam

4. Jonathan Mingo

5. Juice Scruggs

6. Jose Ramirez

7. YaYa Diaby

8. Puka Nacua

9. Demario Douglas

10. Overshown — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 29, 2023

Jason Wright: Dan Snyder selling will be a 'substantial boost' to Commanders - Washington Times https://t.co/JsE5MGdpzh — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) March 29, 2023

Me: “Is a sale going to happen?”



Commanders president Jason Wright: “I don’t see why it wouldn’t. I’m so confused by the skepticism. It is a potential transaction until it’s a transaction, but yeah.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 29, 2023

Running Thread of Commander’s Sale - Timeline of Events



- Josh Harris, Mitchell Rales, Magic Johnson group meets Snyder’s asking price of $6B, per @AdamSchefter

- Update: Harris bid actually slightly under 6B

- Schefter also reports Steve Apostolopoulus submitted $6B bid (many… — Commander’s Post (@CommandersPost_) March 29, 2023

SCOOP (1/2): People inside @NFL owners' meeting say the league is skeptical about the size of any of the offers for @Commanders discussed in the media reaching a "real" $6 billion bid where they meet strict league rules on equity stakes etc. "It's bullshit," says one @NFL source, — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 29, 2023

SCOOP (2/2) adding the bids come w "contingencies" thus the real number is in the $5 billion range so far. Unclear if or when @JeffBezos might throw his hat in. Among the interested parties: is former PE exec Josh Harris. Story developing — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) March 29, 2023

This was a “SCOOP” when I reported this (w more details) from Phoenix yesterday. ICYMI ⤵️

https://t.co/Btqh4B5zfz pic.twitter.com/3vcvDHhYek — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 29, 2023

As @WALLACHLEGAL pointed out, Tom Brady’s Deflategate punishment was, in part, for refusing to talk to outside investigators hired by the NFL. I asked Goodell if Commanders owner Dan Snyder faces a similar fate ⤵️ https://t.co/fsNg8tDZXq — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) March 29, 2023

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he wasn't part of the decision to terminate Jim Trotter of NFL Media. https://t.co/075v6dPnuc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 29, 2023

“We don’t know if it’s going to happen in two years, five years ... but there’s going to be an international division.”



The NFL is expanding its reach internationally — and team owners believe it will soon evolve into an unprecedented European division.@byajperez’s story ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 29, 2023

RGIII: So, anyway, I was figuring I could put in a few million, right,? Get my name on the board. Become an owner, y'know?



Studio tech: "Sure Rob, why not? Alright, we're back in ten."



Later..

"So i've had some interesting conversations about becoming an owner.." pic.twitter.com/gQM7T3yIau — John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) March 29, 2023

