Daily Slop: Commanders announce upgrades to videoboards and audio systems; Roger Goodell, Muriel Bowser discussed future of RFK site in December

Commanders announce upgrades to videoboards and audio systems at FedExField for the upcoming 2023 NFL season

“The upgraded video displays and audio systems are the next steps in modernizing our stadium to create an exciting and immersive gameday experience. The upgraded resolution will immediately improve the in-game experience for our fans by providing crisp views of video content and game information, as well as immersive play-by-play engagement,” said Trista Langdon, SVP of Operations & Guest Experience for the Washington Commanders.

2023 Combine notebook | On-field workouts begin in Indianapolis

Sam Howell and the Commanders’ quarterback plan for 2023, explained

“No way. There’s no way,” a flabbergasted former player who has studied Howell closely said this week during the NFL Scouting Combine. “He might get the first-team reps in OTA, but he’s not going to get the red carpet to become the Week 1 starter.”

How a disputed $55M loan plays into feds’ probe of Commanders

The note revealed a $55 million credit line the team had taken out 16 months earlier without the knowledge and required approval of Snyder’s minority partners — the three billionaires who owned 40% of the franchise, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

Commanders Senior Bowl buzz: Eric Bieniemy’s OC candidacy, draft targets and more

When does 2023 NFL Free Agency start?

The Only Question for Washington at the NFL Combine Is About Dan Snyder

“There’s been a lot of noise, as you may have noticed over the last couple of years,” Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew said of the Snyder situation. “At first, you start to pay attention. After a while, you get a little callous to it.”

Former NFL and Colorado LB Chad Brown talks Eric Bieniemy | The Bram Weinstein Show

One word Eric Bieniemy used to describe Brian Robinson

When asked about his impressions of Robinson, Bieniemy used one word: “resiliency.”

“He’s a man that overcame a situation and he played, which is unreal and says a lot about the man, says a lot about his character,” Bieniemy said.

Commanders earn F- grade for facilities, operations in NFLPA player survey - The Washington Post

According to the survey, the Commanders have the worst facilities and environment for players and their families.

Commanders sale teeters amid uncertainty, renewed ire with NFL owners - The Washington Post

What's next in Daniel Snyder's potential sale of the Washington franchise? Nothing easy, it seems.

Roger Goodell, Muriel Bowser discussed future of RFK site in December call - The Washington Post

The NFL commissioner and D.C. mayor spoke on the phone in December, and Goodell pledged support for D.C.'s efforts to obtain the RFK Stadium land.

Chase Young 5th Year Option & Daron Payne Contract/Franchise Tag Will Shape Roster