Do the Commanders Have Serious Interest in Ryan Hayes?

Ryan Hayes, OT

School: Michigan | Conference: Big Ten

College Experience: Senior | Age: 23

Height / Weight: 6’6” / 305 lbs

Projected Draft Status: 4th-6th Round

Player Comparison: Brady Christensen

Player Overview

With a father that played college football, a mom that is a standout basketball player, and a brother that played on Pittsburgh’s offensive line, Ryan Hayes is part of an athletic family. He used his talents to play tight end, defensive end, and punter in high school. He also excelled in baseball and basketball. Hayes was one of the best players in Michigan and decided to stay in state for college. It wasn’t until his sophomore year that he saw he field, taking snaps at both left and right tackle. The next season, which was shortened because of the pandemic, he injured his foot and only played two games at left tackle. Fully healthy, he started his last two seasons at left tackle for a unit that won back-to-back Joe Moore awards for the best offensive line in the country.

Strengths

Tall, wide frame that’s hard for defenders to get around

Good lateral movement allows him to mirror defenders

Sustains blocks once he gets his hands on a rusher

Holds the point of attack in the run game and can generate push

Opens holes with effective kickout blocks and down blocks

Weaknesses

Struggles to anchor against bull rushes

Shorter arms (almost 33”), allows rushers into his body

Bends at the waist instead of dropping hips, causing balance issues

Susceptible to being beat inside

Let’s see his work

Let's enjoy Ryan Hayes taking Jacoby Windmon for a ride.

Have already finished my Ryan Hayes writeup coming into my Van Ness Eval so I knew Hayes struggles big time against the Bull Rush and that that's Van Ness' Strength.



Frustratingly, Ness didn't get that matchup until the 3rd Quarter because... Iowa?? But look at what happened. pic.twitter.com/xQRfaShpC5 — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) February 28, 2023

The Commanders met with the following player at the Senior Bowl (informal meeting-individual coaching):



Ryan Hayes, Offensive Tackle, Michigan

How he fits on the Commanders

Washington needs help along the offensive line. The focus has been on starters, but they could stand to improve their depth as well. Cornelius Lucas struggled when asked to play extended time for the Commanders, but provides valuable depth as a swing tackle. Sam Cosmi looks to be transitioning to guard permanently. Hayes has a chance to provide depth at tackle if he can demonstrate an ability to play on the right side. Some think he could be a guard at the next level, but he will need to get stronger to have sustained success there. If the team feels they have time to develop him, he might be able to provide depth at that position as well.